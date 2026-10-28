TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the acquisition of a 25% working interest in 26 Chevron-operated exploration leases offshore the United States. As part of the transaction, Chevron also acquires from TotalEnergies a 75% operated interest in two exploration leases adjacent to existing jointly held exploration leases.

The 26 leases, located 150 to 250 km from shore, include 24 blocks located in the Green Canyon area and 2 blocks in the Walker Ridge area, targeting well-proven plays.

The transaction further strengthens the successful collaboration between TotalEnergies and Chevron and expands the Company's U.S. offshore exploration portfolio, building on TotalEnergies' entry into 40 Chevron-operated exploration blocks in June 2025. The combined portfolio provides access to multiple exploration plays and prospects, complementing TotalEnergies' existing interests in the producing Ballymore (40%, TotalEnergies), Anchor (37.14%, TotalEnergies), Jack (25%, TotalEnergies) and Tahiti (17%, TotalEnergies) assets.

"This transaction with Chevron further strengthens our joint exploration portfolio in the United States. It provides TotalEnergies with access to a new set of high-impact opportunities with the potential to unlock value-accretive, low-emissions resources while leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies," said Nicola Mavilla, SVP Exploration at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies in the United States

TotalEnergies is deploying its integrated energy model across the United States, where it has been active since 1957. Since 2022, TotalEnergies has invested nearly $12 billion in the U.S. to accelerate development in oil, LNG, and electricity. TotalEnergies is integrated throughout the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas and offshore U.S. With 19 million tons exported in 2025, TotalEnergies is the number 1 exporter of U.S. LNG. The U.S. is also a key country for the deployment of TotalEnergies' Integrated Power strategy with 10 GW of installed power capacity.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

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