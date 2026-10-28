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MB

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:04
1,970 Euro
+1,03 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,02009:26
Dow Jones News
28.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
138 Leser
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
28-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
 28 October 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 
596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Board Update 

Metro Bank today announces that Robert Sharpe, Chair of the Board, has informed the Board that he will be stepping down 
from the Board at the end of his current six-year term effective from 31 October 2026. 

Catherine Brown, current Senior Independent Director, will become Interim Chair of the Board and Nomination Committee, 
and Michael Torpey will take up the role of Senior Independent Director from 31 October 2026, in each case subject to 
regulatory approval. Together they will lead the search for a new Chair. 

Robert Sharpe, commented: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time chairing the Metro Bank Board.  It has been incredibly 
rewarding as the Bank has returned to profitable growth with a strong executive team, an exciting strategy and 
supportive shareholders. Metro Bank is now well placed for a successful future and it's the right time for me to step 
away." 

Catherine Brown, commented: "On behalf of the Board, Metro Bank would like to thank Robert for his wise counsel, 
commitment and dedication over the last six years and wish him well in his future retirement." 

This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R. 

The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company 
Secretary. 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 447669 
EQS News ID:  2423410 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2423410&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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