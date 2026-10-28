

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY, RCO.PA) Wednesday said that its sales rose 4.4 percent in the first half of the year, helped by good sales in its Cognac division. The company also reaffirmed its objectives for fiscal 2027.



The luxury cognac and spirits manufacturer posted first-half sales of 510.9 million euros, up from 489.6 million euros in the same period last year. On an organic basis, sales rose 2.9 percent.



Among divisions, Cognac sales rose 12.8 percent to 338.7 million euros in the first half of the year from 300.2 million euros in the year-ago period. Organically, the growth was 10.3 percent. Liqueurs & Spirits sales, however, fell 7.1 percent to 169.7 million euros from 182.7 million euros in the corresponding period of 2025. The organic decline was 7.0 percent.



According to Rémy Cointreau, Partner Brands sales fell 62.6 percent to 2.5 million euros from 6.7 million euros in the first half of last year.



Looking ahead, the company said that in fiscal 2026-27, it predicts a return to sustainable organic sales growth.



On the Paris Exchange, RCO.PA ended Tuesday's trading at 50.70 euros, down 1.15 euros or 2.22 percent.



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