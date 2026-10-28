A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has investigated the impact of bushfires on PV power generation and long-term module reliability, finding that their effects extend well beyond fire-affected areas. "Using 20 years of atmospheric and satellite data (2003-2024), we quantify the impact of bushfire smoke transport, elevated operating temperatures, and associated degradation, focusing on Australia's major Black Summer and Black Saturday bushfires," corresponding author Bram Hoex told pv magazine. The Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020 and the Black Saturday bushfires ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...