

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - ASMPT Ltd, (ASMVY.PK, ASMVF, 0522.HK), a semiconductor equipment supplier, on Wednesday announced a turn to profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue amid strong demand for AI-related semiconductor manufacturing solutions. The company also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter.



The shares were trading 3.47 percent lower at HK$117.00 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter ASMPT expects revenue of $670 million to $730 million, with the midpoint of $700 million representing growth of 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 37.5 percent year-on-year, driven by double-digit revenue growth in its SMT business



The company expects revenue from its SEMI business to remain flat due to longer lead times for advanced packaging products.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net profit was HK$533.22 million or HK$1.27 per share, compared with a net loss of HK$269.88 million or HK$0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On continuing operations basis prior year was a loss of HK$287.48.



Adjusted net profit rose to HK$689.74 million from HK$117.64 million in the year-ago period



Adjusted basic earnings per share were HK$1.65, compared with HK$0.28 in the year-ago quarter.



Operating profit jumped to HK$798.57 million from HK$80.59 million a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit increased to HK$922.35 million from HK$192.49 million.



The company reported revenue of HK$5.25 billion, up 48.7 percent from HK$3.53 billion a year earlier.



The company said sustained investment in AI infrastructure supported demand across its semiconductor and electronics manufacturing businesses, including advanced packaging, photonics, AI server boards and optical transceivers. Higher revenue and improved gross margins contributed to the increase in adjusted operating profit.



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