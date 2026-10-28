A new chapter in Powens' ambition: Connector Agentic Factory is Powens' new AI system to build, extend and repair Open Finance connectors, a key step toward becoming the most complete and reliable Open Finance infrastructure in Europe

Already at work: 12 new connectors delivered across Europe, and repairs completed in minutes rather than days

No control loss: every connector the AI proposes is still reviewed and approved by Powens engineers before it goes live

Powens, a leading European Open Finance infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of its Connector Agentic Factory, an internal AI system that is capable of building new Open Finance connectors and repairing existing ones.

Connectors are the technical links that let banks, fintechs, and financial apps securely retrieve a customer's financial data, or make payments, from a bank or other institution. Powens maintains more than 1,800 of them across Europe, and they underpin the services that banks, fintechs, lenders, wealth platforms, and software vendors offer their own customers. Until now, repairing a broken connector could take up to two days of engineering work, and building a new one up to three weeks.

The Powens Connector Agentic Factory changes that. To build a new connector, the system examines how a given institution's systems work and creates the connection accordingly within a couple of hours. 12 new connectors have already been delivered this way across Europe, spanning banking, wealth, and document data sources. To repair an existing connector, it investigates what went wrong and proposes a fix, cutting a typical repair from up to two days down to 10-15 minutes, with 50% of its proposed fixes directly approved by Powens engineers, a rate that keeps improving as the system matures. The result is faster expansion of coverage, faster recovery when something breaks, and a higher quality of service for the customers who rely on Powens.

The technology operates with human oversight at every stage: every proposed connector or fix is checked and approved by Powens engineers before it goes live, ensuring the reliability and accountability the financial industry demands. AI does not manipulate data or payments; it is exclusively used to build and maintain connectors that remain deterministic and secure in nature.

"Our ambition is to unlock the full potential of Open Finance and build the best infrastructure in Europe, covering every type of data and delivering unparalleled levels of quality and coverage in every market we serve," said Jean Guillaume, CEO at Powens. "Powens' Connector Agentic Factory is a direct expression of that ambition: AI lets us raise the bar on reliability and extend our coverage across Europe faster, without ever compromising on control."

"Powens' Connector Agentic Factory represents a shift in how we think about Open Finance infrastructure," added Fabien Oliveira, Chief Product Tech Officer at Powens. "It means our engineers spend less time on repetitive diagnostic work and more time on higher added-value activities such as improving the factory or the user and agent experience, which is exactly where we want their expertise focused."

The announcement comes days after Powens' Connector Agentic Factory was named Best Use of AI in Open Finance at the Open Banking Expo Awards on October 13th in London.

Powens' Connector Agentic Factory can already be used to repair any Powens connector, while its connector-building capability currently focuses on investment and savings, with plans to extend to additional connector types in the coming months. For Powens, it's also a proof point: an early, concrete example of how AI can be applied safely within regulated financial infrastructure, an approach the company expects to extend to other parts of its platform over time.

About Powens

Powens is the largest independent Open Finance platform in the EU, serving 300+ banks, wealth managers, lenders, fintechs, and accounting software providers across Western Europe and Mexico. Connecting 1,800+ financial institutions, Powens combines financial data aggregation with embedded payment infrastructure including SEPA payment automation and IBAN issuance through a single API, helping businesses launch and scale financial services faster.

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