J.P. Morgan Asset Management has announced a strategic partnership with Kurtosys, onboarding the company as its strategic technology partner for client reporting, following an extensive global evaluation and onboarding process lasting more than 15 months.

J.P. Morgan's evaluation of Kurtosys ultimately evolved beyond a technology procurement exercise into a broader partnership initiative focused on modernising the firm's approach to client reporting.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is seeking to consolidate a reporting environment which spans multiple platforms and workflows across its global business, with the goal of creating outputs that can radically transform the client experience. The combination of a purpose-built reporting platform with J.P. Morgan Asset Management's suite of golden source data systems creates the efficiency and flexibility needed to serve multiple client personas and business units at scale. The transformation will enable greater alignment across regions and business units, while further strengthening governance and workflow controls. By delivering enhanced ownership and self-service, reporting teams will be able to draw from a consistent, governed data foundation while delivering outputs in a range of formats tailored to each client's individual needs.

Lee Godfrey, CEO of Kurtosys, commented: "Client reporting sits at the intersection of data, technology, operations and client experience, which makes it as much an operating model challenge as a technology challenge. The scale and ambition of this programme reflects the way the industry is moving, towards more automated, governed and intelligent reporting environments. We're delighted to be working with J.P. Morgan Asset Management on evolving that journey."

John Gibson, Managing Director, Head of EMEA Client Service, Global Client Reporting, J.P. Morgan Asset Management added: "Delivering a modern client reporting experience means meeting each client where they are and providing data in the format they need. This is a journey we have been on for some time, modernising our data layer to create the foundation that makes this possible. Kurtosys complements that work well, giving our reporting teams the tools and autonomy to create and maintain reports at the scale a business like ours demands globally, across asset classes, client channels and regions. What set them apart during our evaluation was a platform genuinely designed to empower client reporting professionals, combined with an ambitious roadmap to embed AI capabilities throughout the product."

The selection also reflects Kurtosys' experience supporting complex client reporting requirements at enterprise scale, including its built-in audit trails, approvals and regulated communications compliance. The engagement represents a shift from managing individual reporting requirements towards establishing a strategic, globally consistent framework. Over time, this is intended to provide a foundation on which further automation and AI-enabled capabilities can be developed, including support for emerging data exchange protocols and technologies that will allow clients to receive and consume reporting data in the format and via the channel of their preference.

About Kurtosys

Kurtosys provides the world's leading investment managers with a single platform to manage fund data and produce client communications at scale. The system connects firms' data infrastructure with governed AI features to produce investor communication, reporting, regulatory documentation and digital experiences. Audit trails, approvals and regulated communications compliance controls are built in, delivering accuracy and control. The platform supports over 8,000 funds for investment managers across Europe, North America and the Middle East. Learn more at www.kurtosys.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.8 trillion (as of 9/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

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