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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
184 Leser
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Rivermate recognized as a key provider of EoR solutions in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Rivermate recognized as a key provider of EoR solutions in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermate, the Employer of Record platform helping companies hire and pay talent in more than 180 countries, today announced that global research firm Everest Group has positioned the company as a Major Contender in its just published Employer of Record (EoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments evaluate providers on market impact as well as vision and capability. The 2026 EoR assessment evaluated 29 Employer of Record providers, measuring each company on the impact they created in the market as well as their ability to deliver solutions successfully. Providers are grouped into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

The assessment comes in a defining year for Rivermate, marked by strong consolidation and growth. In April 2026, Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global and Hightekers' EoR operations came together under the Rivermate brand, combining more than 15 years of regional expertise across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East into one global company. In June 2026, the group acquired Remunance, a leading Indian EoR and payroll provider, adding in-country expertise in one of the world's most growing hiring markets.

Building on this consolidation, Rivermate continues to focus on delivering exceptional human service tailored to each client's needs, through dedicated account managers with country-level expertise.

"International hiring has become the norm for companies of all sizes, whether it is to expand, save costs or access otherwise unavailable talent. As a result, the EoR market is maturing, and companies want to know how their EoR partner is a trusted and qualified option. Everest Group's assessment gives them that view.

"This year we consolidated our regional businesses into one global company, so our clients benefit from our global scale while drawing on deep local expertise every day. It is great to see our progress and market presence already reflected by our inclusion in Everest Group's research for the first time," said Sébastien Wakim, CEO at Rivermate.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is the global Employer of Record and Contractor of Record platform of Hightekers Group, built for a future where work is not limited by borders. It enables companies to hire, manage and pay talent internationally, combining owned infrastructure, deep local expertise and dedicated human service. Built on more than 15 years of experience across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, Rivermate operates through 39 wholly owned entities and a network of 150+ trusted partners, covering 180+ countries.

Website: https://rivermate.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rivermate-recognized-as-a-key-provider-of-eor-solutions-in-everest-groups-employer-of-record-eor-solutions-peak-matrix-assessment-2026-302919598.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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