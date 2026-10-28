Star Refrigeration makes advanced pipe bending capability available to UK industry

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Refrigeration is making its advanced pipe bending capability available to manufacturers across the UK, giving businesses access to specialist engineering expertise developed over more than 55 years of designing and manufacturing industrial refrigeration and heat pump systems.

The announcement follows Star Refrigeration being named Manufacturer of the Year (Over £25m Turnover) at the Made in Scotland Awards, recognising the company's continued investment in engineering excellence and advanced manufacturing. The latest investment builds on this commitment, extending specialist manufacturing capabilities beyond Star's traditional markets to support customers across a wide range of industries.

The new service allows mechanical fabrication companies, mechanical subcontractors, pipe stockists and industrial engineering businesses to outsource precision pipe bending to Star's manufacturing facility in Glasgow, supporting everything from one-off components and prototype work through to high-volume production.

The capability has been enabled through Star's investment in advanced CNC pipe bending technology at its Westway manufacturing facility. One of only a small number of machines in Scotland capable of bending industrial pipework up to 100NB (114.3mm outside diameter), the equipment enables precision bending of carbon steel and stainless steel pipe up to 4-inch Schedule 40 while delivering exceptional accuracy, consistency and repeatability.

For more than five decades, Star Refrigeration has manufactured complex pipework for industrial refrigeration and heat pump systems operating in some of the world's most demanding environments. The company is now extending that same manufacturing capability to external customers, providing access to specialist equipment without the need to invest in expensive in-house machinery.

Compared with traditional cut-and-weld fabrication, precision pipe bending can significantly reduce manufacturing costs while improving quality and consistency. The process also eliminates the need for many hot works, reducing associated safety risks, avoids contamination introduced through cutting and welding, and lowers energy consumption by removing much of the welding process.

Derek Barclay, Production Director at Star Refrigeration, said:

"For over 55 years, we've invested in the people, facilities and technology needed to manufacture high-quality engineered systems. This latest investment strengthens our own manufacturing capability, but it also creates an opportunity to support other businesses that could benefit from specialist pipe bending without the capital investment.

"Whether a customer needs a single bespoke bend, support with overflow work or a high-volume production run, we have the capability to deliver precision pipework to the highest standards. It's about applying the expertise we've developed manufacturing our own systems to help manufacturers across the UK improve efficiency, reduce costs and achieve consistently high-quality results."

The new service complements Star Refrigeration's established manufacturing operations and forms part of the company's continued investment in advanced manufacturing technologies. By making this specialist capability available to customers across the UK, Star aims to support a broader range of industries with precision-engineered pipework backed by decades of manufacturing experience.

For more information about Star Refrigeration's pipe bending services, or to discuss specific project requirements and request a quotation, please contact Derek Barclay, Director of Production, at dbarclay@star-ref.co.uk.

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