Ongoing partnership supports hands-on business education, mentorship, leadership development, and opportunities for young people to turn ideas into practical plans.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Hong Wei Liao, Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, and Botrich Inc. are continuing their longstanding support for the Canada Youth Funding Association (CYFA), helping expand opportunities for young people to develop practical skills, confidence, leadership abilities, and a broader understanding of their future possibilities.





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Their continued involvement is reflected in CYFA's 2026 Youth Business Proposal Competition, a multi-session program that combines education, mentorship, practical business exercises, and a final competition designed to give young participants experience developing and presenting their own ideas.

On September 20, CYFA presented the fourth masterclass in this year's competition program. The session focused on competitive market analysis and helped participants evaluate a market, understand the competition, identify opportunities, and apply those findings to stronger business proposals.

For Hong Wei Liao, programs like the Youth Business Proposal Competition are valuable because they let young people move beyond learning concepts in theory and apply them to real situations.

"Young people need opportunities to test their ideas, ask questions, make adjustments, and discover what they are capable of doing," said Hong Wei Liao. "When a student works through a business proposal and has to explain why an idea could work, that experience develops more than business knowledge. It teaches them how to research, communicate, respond to feedback, and become more confident in their own thinking."

Through its continued support for CYFA, Botrich helps create opportunities for young people to explore their interests while learning from professionals with experience in business, education, and youth development. The goal is not to push every participant toward entrepreneurship, but rather to expose young people to skills that can serve them across many different academic and professional paths.

Hong Wei Liao believes that meaningful youth development requires a combination of education and experience. Academic achievement remains important, but mentorship, independent thinking, communication skills, and opportunities to work through unfamiliar challenges can also play an important role in preparing young people for adulthood.

"Every young person has different strengths, and sometimes those strengths become visible only when they are given an opportunity to use them," Liao said. "A student may discover that they enjoy presenting an idea, organizing a team, analyzing a problem, or finding a creative solution. Providing different experiences gives young people more chances to understand themselves and what they may want to pursue."

The long-term impact of CYFA's approach is also reflected in the paths former participants take. A former CYFA vice president recently entered a leading medical school and participated in its traditional white coat ceremony, formally marking the beginning of the next stage of his medical education.

Reflecting on his earlier involvement with the organization, the former youth leader credited CYFA with providing opportunities to practice and develop skills outside the classroom.

"CYFA provided me with many valuable opportunities to practice and develop my skills," he said. "I would encourage more young people to get involved because these unique experiences can help them move closer to achieving their dreams."

His path from youth leadership with CYFA to medical education demonstrates why the organization takes a broad approach to youth development. A business competition does not necessarily have to produce future business owners to be successful. Research, teamwork, public speaking, problem-solving, and responding to feedback are transferable skills that participants can carry into many different fields.

The September masterclass is one of the final sessions leading into this year's competition. A concluding masterclass is scheduled for October 24 and will build on the lessons developed throughout the program. Participants will then have an opportunity to bring their work together for the final competition on November 14.

Professional partners connected through the Botrich platform are also contributing practical knowledge to the program. Drawing on experience in areas such as education and youth development, participating professionals can help young people explore possible pathways, strengthen their problem-solving approaches, develop personal capabilities, and better understand the role families and mentors can play in supporting long-term development.

The November final will give participants an opportunity to present their proposals, interact with experienced mentors, receive feedback, and put months of learning into practice. The broader program also encourages community participation and recognizes young participants' work and progress through its year-end activities.

Hong Wei Liao and Botrich have supported CYFA initiatives promoting youth education, entrepreneurship, creativity, and leadership over multiple years. The relationship reflects a shared belief that young people benefit when communities give them both encouragement and meaningful opportunities to put their knowledge into action.

Looking ahead, Hong Wei Liao and Botrich plan to continue working alongside CYFA to support programs that help young people identify their strengths, build practical skills, navigate challenges, and prepare for future academic, professional, and community leadership opportunities.

About Botrich

Botrich Inc. is a technology-driven commercial services platform incorporated under the federal laws of Canada and headquartered in Canada, with a business presence spanning major global markets. The Company operates across four core domains: artificial intelligence, digital management, integrated resource coordination, and brand influence development. With a focus on serving high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs worldwide, Botrich provides premium, customized business community services and facilitates cross-border commercial collaboration at the highest level. Botrich brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and community partners through initiatives centered on education, leadership, collaboration, and long-term development. The organization supports programs that encourage knowledge sharing, mentorship, entrepreneurship, youth development, cultural engagement, and stronger connections between communities.

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