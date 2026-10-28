The digital wallet built for the experience economy is now available in three additional European markets

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform built for the experience economy, today announced the expansion of PaysafeWallet into Croatia, Bulgaria and Estonia, marking the next phase in the rollout of its next-generation digital wallet across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028762517/en/

PaysafeWallet Expands into Croatia, Bulgaria and Estonia

Consumers in Croatia, Bulgaria and Estonia can now access PaysafeWallet through the PaysafeCard app, bringing together cash and digital money management in one experience, giving consumers more choice and control over how they manage and spend their money.

"Expanding PaysafeWallet into Croatia, Bulgaria and Estonia reflects our commitment to delivering innovative payment experiences to consumers across Europe," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "These are dynamic digital markets where consumers expect seamless, secure, and flexible ways to manage their money online. PaysafeWallet has been designed to meet those expectations and support the evolving needs of the experience economy."

PaysafeWallet enables users to:

Manage funds through an IBAN account and a personal debit card

Top up the wallet with cash via PaysafeCard

Load their account via bank transfer

Pay online and in-store with a Mastercard debit card

Make mobile payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Send and receive SEPA payments across the entire EUR zone

Send money to friends and family via peer-to-peer payments

Receive payouts quickly and conveniently directly into their account

With the addition of Croatia, Bulgaria and Estonia, PaysafeWallet is now available across all euro-area markets, as well as Poland: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. The expansion gives more consumers choice and control over how they access, move and spend their money.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift everyday and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028762517/en/

Contacts:

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Director, Global Communications at Paysafe

nilce.piccinini@paysafe.com