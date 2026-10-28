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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 09:18 Uhr
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Ozelle to Spotlight Scalable AI-Assisted Hematology with O-Cyte 1 at MEDICA 2026

Ozelle to Spotlight Scalable AI-Assisted Hematology with O-Cyte 1 at MEDICA 2026

O-Cyte 1 combines CBC testing and reviewable cell images with expandable throughput and service-ready design.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-assisted morphology becomes more integrated into routine hematology, laboratories need more than automated cell classification. Cell images must be available for professional review, while analyzers must also meet daily testing and maintenance requirements. At MEDICA 2026, Ozelle will spotlight O-Cyte 1, an automated hematology analyzer combining AI × CBM (Complete Blood Morphology) with scalable throughput and service-ready engineering.

The International Council for Standardization in Haematology (ICSH) approved a new digital morphology standardization project at its October 14-15 General Assembly. The initiative highlights the importance of verification, reproducibility and quality assurance in digital morphology.

O-Cyte 1 performs CBC testing with 7-part white blood cell differentiation, integrating high-resolution cell imaging and AI-assisted classification within the same analyzer. Cell images are linked to numerical results, allowing laboratory professionals to examine visual evidence when needed. This approach reflects Ozelle's vision for the fourth generation of hematology analysis: making morphology intelligence more consistent, reviewable and scalable across routine hematology workflows.

To support everyday laboratory operation, O-Cyte 1 is designed for changing workloads and routine service needs. A standalone analyzer delivers up to 60 tests per hour, while a six-unit cascade reaches up to 360 tests per hour. Its integrated reagent kit and key fluid-contact components housed in consumables help simplify reagent handling and reduce routine maintenance. Built-in self-checks and replaceable modules support easier fault identification and servicing.

For IVD distributors, scalable configurations help serve laboratories with different testing volumes and provide a path for future capacity expansion. Simplified reagent management and modular design can also ease ongoing technical support and after-sales service.

At MEDICA, Ozelle will also feature EHBT-75, combining 7-diff hematology with cell imaging and morphology analysis, and EHBT-50, integrating hematology, immunoassay and dry biochemistry in a compact platform. Visitors can also explore Open Dx, Ozelle's AI Workbench for AI-assisted report review and result sharing.

Meet Ozelle at MEDICA 2026, November 16-19, Hall 1, Booth D63, Messe Düsseldorf, to explore the systems firsthand and discuss distribution opportunities.

About Ozelle

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2014, Ozelle develops AI-powered hematology and integrated diagnostic systems for human and veterinary care. Its technology combines cell imaging and intelligent analysis in instruments designed for everyday clinical use.

www.ozellemed.com
info@ozellepoct.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ozelle-to-spotlight-scalable-ai-assisted-hematology-with-o-cyte-1-at-medica-2026-302920103.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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