Jacobi Strategies: Jacobi launches the Investment Management Harness, a governed path from AI prototype to production

Jacobi launches the Investment Management Harness, a governed path from AI prototype to production

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Strategies today announced the launch of the Jacobi Investment Management Harness (the "Harness"), giving institutional investment teams a governed route from proprietary AI prototype to production workflow.

AI has cut the time it takes to prototype a new investment idea from months to days. What has not kept pace is the path to production. Models still run in spreadsheets, and AI prototypes still sit on personal laptops. When a board, auditor or regulator asks which version is live, what data it used and who approved it, most investment technology stacks cannot answer. The idea is no longer the constraint. The infrastructure that carries it is.

The Jacobi Investment Management Harness is the connective tissue that scales a firm's investment logic across the Jacobi platform, so its intellectual property does not stay in prototype but powers portfolio outcomes. It packages what Jacobi has delivered for over a decade, accelerated now by AI, into four layers on one client-specific entity data model:

Foundation Multi-Asset Platform: portfolio construction, risk analytics, reporting and embedded AI agents, structured around each firm's own processes.

AI Workbench: a governed development environment connected to live portfolio data and production infrastructure.

Production Infrastructure: private deployments, API governance and full audit trails, moving workflows to production with deterministic, audit-ready results.

Forward Deployed Engineering: technical investment experts who partner with investment teams, build on the AI Workbench, deploy to production, and hand back a system the client owns and operates independently.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO, Jacobi Strategies, said:

"The distance between a brilliant investment idea and a live client portfolio is often measured in months of technical debt, governance hurdles and infrastructure complexity. At Jacobi, we help firms bridge that gap, turning proprietary investment thinking into scalable, audit-ready solutions that create measurable value for clients."

About Jacobi

Jacobi is a global investment technology provider for multi-asset investment teams, from core portfolio construction and client engagement to AI Production Infrastructure, AI Workbench and Forward Deployed Engineering.

Its open architecture platform provides firms with secure, private deployments that they can extend with their own code, models, data, analytics and applications, giving investment teams full ownership of their intellectual property.

Founded in 2014, Jacobi provides its technology to top-tier investors across the globe, including some of the world's leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners and investment consultants. Visit www.jacobistrategies.com.

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