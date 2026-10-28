Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB interim report Q3 2026

Third quarter, July-September 2026

· Net sales amounted to SEK 2,947m (2,816), an increase of 4,6%. Organically, sales increased by 3.4%. Currency had an effect of 0.3%, and acquisition of 0.9%.

· EBITA amounted to SEK 372m (92), corresponding to a margin of 12.6% (3.3). The corresponding quarter of last year included items affecting comparability of SEK -235m.

· Operating income amounted to SEK 317m (37), corresponding to a margin of 10.8% (1.3).

· Income for the period amounted to SEK 212m (40), and earnings per share were SEK 0.74 (0.14).

· Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 407m (402).



Paolo Schira, President, and CEO:



"Organic growth with improved profitability

Both Food & Beverage and Laundry reported organic growth in the quarter with improved profitability.



In the quarter we delivered organic growth where all regions contributed. Higher sales improved the EBITA margin, supported by savings from the efficiency program and a SEK 26m US tariff refund. Excluding the refund, the EBITA margin was 11.8% (11.6 in 2025, excl. Items affecting comparability). Higher logistics costs and costs related to strategic initiatives held back the margin.



FOOD & BEVERAGE: growth with a better margin

Sales grew organically by 2.2%. Europe and APAC-MEA grew, while Americas declined. Growth in APAC-MEA was supported by deliveries postponed from earlier quarters. In Americas, sales continued to decline, but at a slower pace than in previous quarters. The EBITA margin improved on higher sales and a SEK 17m US tariff refund. Order intake was flat compared to last year.



LAUNDRY: growth with a better margin

Sales grew organically by 5.2%, driven by the US and APAC-MEA. US growth was strong, helped by good demand and a favorable comparison with last year. The EBITA margin improved on higher sales, cost savings, and a US tariff refund of SEK 9m. Order intake was higher than last year.



Launch of Generation 7000 in Laundry

In October, we introduced Compact Power, the first product family in our Generation 7000 series. Generation 7000 is the largest renewal of our laundry portfolio to date. It is built around performance, connectivity, sustainability and serviceability. Compact Power brings professional laundry performance to sites with limited space. This will also take us into new customer segments.



Sharpened priorities

In my first months as CEO, I have been encouraged by the relationships we have with our customers and the opportunities I see to build on them further. Our customers have been clear about what matters most: being closer, moving faster and making it easier to engage with us. That feedback is shaping our priorities, starting with how we support and service the equipment already operating in their business.



Going forward, our ambition is to do fewer things - just better and faster. Currently, we are finalizing the 2025 efficiency program, including the move of production from Switzerland to Italy. The savings from the efficiency program, together with good order intake and price, should support our performance. Looking at the bigger picture, we are focused on winning in our core categories while shifting resources to the front end, closer to our customers, and monetizing the installed base through service, upgrades and consumables."





This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-28 07:30 CET.

For more information, please contact

Jacob Broberg

Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer

+46 70 190 00 33

About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow



Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2025, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.2bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com