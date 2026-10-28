BlincVision AB: BlincVision AB - Interim report January - September 2026

Significant events during the third quarter

The company's first order

BlincVision received its first order from an established company in the defence industry following a successful evaluation. The order covers hardware worth approximately SEK 300,000.

Continued progress in business development

BlincVision continued to develop its partnerships across several areas. A new evaluation agreement was signed within industrial automation. Positive results from an earlier evaluation also led to further discussions with a partner in the defence sector.

Significant events after the end of the period

BlincVision receives order from Valkyr Defense

Following a successful evaluation, BlincVision received an order from Swedish defence company Valkyr Defense. The order is valued at SEK 200,000 and covers work on BlincVision's existing MVP, which will contribute to Valkyr Defense's HILDR system for detecting drones and protecting against drone threats.

Strengthened collaboration with Sensible 4

Following successful tests in Finland, BlincVision and Sensible 4 have strengthened their collaboration in autonomous driving. Sensible 4 will be able to offer BlincVision's technology as part of its autonomous driving platforms. The collaboration creates opportunities to use the technology in confined areas, such as mining operations, logistics and port areas.

Financial overview

Jul - Sept

2026 Jul - Sept

2025 Jan - Sept

2026 Jan - Sept

2025 Jan - Dec

2025 Revenue (TSEK) 0* 0 0* 0 0 Operating result (TSEK) -6,873 -9,526 -26,939 -29,671 -40,885 Financial items (TSEK) -179 -3,882 -539 -5,203 -5,485 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.003 -0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.02 Closing cash (TSEK) 16,075 9,733 16,075 9,733 37,681

*Order received in September will be invoiced in Q4

Comment from the CEO

During the third quarter, we received our very first commercial order in the defence sector. This is a major milestone for BlincVision and something that makes me both happy and proud. The order is the result of long-term efforts to understand our customers' needs, demonstrate our technology and develop our offering based on

what we learn from our evaluations. We are now seeing the results of these efforts, while interest in our technology continues to grow.



From evaluation to business

Our MVP (Minimum Viable Product) has been essential in demonstrating our sensor technology in different environments and showing what it can achieve. The evaluation with our customer has shown how our technology meets their specific requirements. This has now led to a paid development project. For me, this is important proof that our approach leads to business.

During the third quarter, we have seen particularly strong interest in our technology within defence and security. There is a great need to quickly detect and respond to events in the surrounding environ-ment. I also see a shift in the industry, with greater openness to new technology and the expertise that smaller companies like ours can offer. At the same time, developing and retaining technical expertise in Sweden and Europe is becoming increasingly important. I believe our knowledge can make a real difference. I am also pleased that more companies are now contacting us on their own initiative. This is a positive change that shows growing interest in what we are developing.

Further evidence of this is the order we received from Valkyr Defense after the quarter. They are developing a system to protect people, vehicles and critical infrastructure against drone threats.

Our collaboration with Finnish company Sensible 4 is another positive example. Following successful tests, we look forward to developing our collaboration further. I am impressed by their ability to innovate and their work to automate existing vehicles. Like us, they are a small team with strong technical expertise and an ability to find new solutions. Together, I see good opportunities to explore new applications in mines, ports and logistics areas. In these environments, our technology can help vehicles navigate even when GPS is unreliable.

Energy and focus going forward

Growing market interest has brought new energy to the company. I see great commitment among our employees and a strong drive to find solutions and move forward. We have extensive knowledge and many opportunities ahead. As a small company, we need to use our resources carefully and focus on areas where we can create the most value.

We also need to keep improving how we work, using tools such as AI to simplify tasks and increase efficiency. This will help us move faster and make better use of our expertise.

Developing our business model

We have built strong expertise in both hardware and software. This has been essential in developing and adapting our technology to different customer needs. Now we want to use this knowledge to take a greater role in the solutions developed for our customers.

I see partnerships as an important part of our continued development. We can do a lot ourselves, but by working with others who complement our expertise, we aim to save valuable time. This will help us develop solutions that meet specific customer needs faster.

An important part of this development is gradually increasing the software content of our offering to create greater value. In the longer term, our ambition is to build a more scalable business model with recurring revenue from licences, software and support.

We continue to accelerate

During the quarter, we have received clear confirmation of where our technology creates value and how we can build business around it. Our work is starting to deliver commercial results, and interest in our technology is growing in our priority markets.

We also see how quickly the world is changing, particularly in defence and security. There is a growing need to bring new technology into practical use faster. This creates opportunities for us, but also makes time a key factor. The opportunities are here and now, and we need to accelerate to seize them.

To meet growing customer interest, we need to strengthen our capacity, develop our partnerships and create room for more projects in parallel.

I feel strongly optimistic about the future. We have a committed team, valuable technical expertise and concrete customer results showing that we are on the right track. Now I want us to build on the momentum we have created and continue accelerating our commercial development.





Markus Johansson

CEO

Lund, 28 October 2026



For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense and industry.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Follow our journey at blincvision.com.

Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that BlincVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2026-10-28 07:30 CET.