BlincVision AB: BlincVision's CFO Dan Wahrenberg to leave the company

BlincVision AB's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dan Wahrenberg, has announced that he will be leaving the company to take on a new role. Dan has a six-month notice period and will remain in his position until 29 April 2027 to ensure a smooth transition. The recruitment of a new CFO has already begun.

During his notice period, Dan Wahrenberg will continue to lead the company's finance function. He will also actively support the handover of all his responsibilities. This will ensure continuity in the company's financial reporting and day-to-day operations.

"Dan has been an important member of the management team, contributing his expertise and dedication during a significant period for the company. I would like to thank Dan for his contributions and for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. We wish him all the best and every success in his new role," says Markus Johansson, CEO of BlincVision AB.

The company will provide further information once a new CFO has been appointed.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense and industry.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Follow our journey at blincvision.com.

Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.