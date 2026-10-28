GiG Software PLC: Q3 2026 Financial Results

28 October 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Completion of 888AFRICA acquisition creates a highly scalable growth engine for the Group

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q3 2026").

Key Operational Highlights

Completion of the transformational acquisition of an 80% stake in 888AFRICA, a cash-generative, fast-growing African B2C operator

Group cash and cash equivalents of €8.0 million at 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: €3.5 million), reflecting the consolidation of 888AFRICA

One new partner signed and an extension agreed to an existing commercial agreement

Three brand launches delivered during the quarter, all in Alberta with existing partners

Financial Summary

Q3 2026

Revenue of €8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €9.7 million)

Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter of 2026 of €0.8 million (Q3 2025: €1.2 million) at a margin of 9% (Q3 2025: 12%)

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2026 of €4.3 million (Q3 2025: loss of €3.5 million)

Cash and cash equivalents of €8.0 million as at 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: €3.5 million), following completion of the acquisition of 888AFRICA

Results for the First Nine Months of 2026

Revenue of €26.3 million for the nine months to 30 September 2026 (9M 2025: €28.0 million)

Adjusted EBITDA* for 9M 2026 of €1.8 million (9M 2025: €2.6 million)

Operating loss for 9M 2026 of €16.2 million (9M 2025: loss of €11.6 million)

Outlook

2026 guidance reiterated with combined revenue of €45-48m and adjusted EBITDA of €5.5-7.0m

2027 outlook includes first full year including 888AFRICA, with combined revenue of €85-90m and adjusted EBITDA of €17-19m.

Near-term priorities to maintain cost discipline, integrate 888AFRICA, and deliver the committed launch schedule.

Expect a material increase in combined EBITDA and cash generation as the business moves into 2027

The Group expects to enter 2027 stronger and more diversified, supported by a lower-cost underlying business, growing recurring-revenue base, driven by 888AFRICA as a high-growth second engine

Q3 2026 Financial Breakdown

€m Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YoY Variance 9M 2026 9M 2025 FY 2025 Revenue 8.5 9.7 (12%) 26.3 28.0 37.6 Adjusted EBITDA* 0.8 1.2 (33%) 1.8 2.6 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9% 12% (3%) 7% 9% 11% EBITDA 0.4 1.1 (64%) (2.0) 2.3 3.4 EBIT (4.3) (3.5) (23%) (16.2) (11.6) (15.2) Loss after tax (4.5) (3.0) (50%) (16.9) (11.7) (14.9) Net cash inflow/(outflow) 4.5 0.4 1025% (1.8) (1.7) 3.5 Cash and cash equivalents 8.0 4.7 70% 8.0 4.7 9.9

*Adjusted for share-based payments, employee termination fees and bad debt provisions.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"This quarter marked an important step forward for the Group, with the transformational acquisition of an 80% stake in 888AFRICA, a cash-generative and fast-growing African B2C operator. The acquisition has strengthened our financial position, with Group cash and cash equivalents increasing to €8.0 million, creating a solid foundation for future growth.

"We also continued to build momentum across the business, signing a new partner and extending an existing commercial agreement, alongside delivering three brand launches in Alberta with existing partners.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on leveraging the opportunities created by 888AFRICA while continuing to drive sustainable growth through our partnerships and market expansion."

This information is information that GiG Software Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 am CET on October 28, 2026.

Investor Presentation

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a presentation and Q&A for investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 10.00 a.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. GMT.

The IMC presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the IMC dashboard up until 10.00 a.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. GMT the day before, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can register for the presentation via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gig-software-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow GiG on the IMC platform will automatically be invited.

Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts

For access to the Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026, please view the accompanying PDF attachment.

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia GiG@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

On September 30th 2026, GiG, acquired 888AFRICA, a profitable, high-growth African B2C operator with a market-leading position in Mozambique and licensed operations in Angola and Tanzania. The Acquisition adds immediate scale, geographic diversification and product leadership to the GiG platform, providing entry into high-growth, regulated African markets through an established operator with an existing player base and licences.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB and on the United States OTCQX Best Market under the ticker GIGXF.

Find out more at www.gig.com .

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