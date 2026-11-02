GiG Software PLC: Notice of Change of Chief Financial Officer

2 November 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Notice of Change of Chief Financial Officer

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, announces that Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company with effect from 2 November.

The Board has established appropriate transition arrangements to ensure continuity across the Finance function, including the Company's financial reporting and regulatory obligations. Mr Richards will also remain available to provide transitional support as required.

The Board has initiated the search for a successor and will provide a further update in due course.

The Company would like to thank Phil for his contributions over the past two and a half years and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"On behalf of management and the Board, I would like to thank Phil for his contribution to GiG. He has played an important role in the Company's financial reporting, investor relations and corporate development activity, and we wish him well for the future."

Phil Richards commented:

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of GiG. I would like to thank Richard, the Board and my colleagues for this opportunity, and I am very confident the business is well placed for its next phase."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



Find out more at www.gig.com .

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