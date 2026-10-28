Tecnotree Corporation: Tecnotree Corporation Financial Report 1st Jan - 30th Sep 2026 (unaudited)

Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 October 2026 at 9.00 EET

This release is a summary of Tecnotree Corporation's 1.1-30.9.2026 Financial Results and Q3 2026 Financial Results. The complete report is attached to this release as a PDF and is also available on the Tecnotree website at www.investors.tecnotree.com.

Revenue grew, margins strengthened and free cash flow stayed positive for the tenth quarter in a row

January - September Results

Revenue of EUR 57.0 million (52.8) +7.8% YoY, in constant currency, EUR 57.8 million, +9.5% YoY.

EBIT of EUR 19.0 million (13.2) +43.8% YoY.

EBIT margin of 33.4% (25.0%).

Foreign exchange gains of EUR 1.7 million (-3.9).

Net income of EUR 7.4 million (6.0) +23.8% YoY.

Free cash flow (FCF) EUR 3.9 million (3.2), +21.0% YoY.

Earnings per share EUR 0.34 (0.35).

Order book at the end of the period EUR 105.6 million (105.5), +0.1% YoY.

Q3 Results

Revenue of EUR 20.2 million (18.6) +8.4% YoY, in constant currency, EUR 20.2 million, +8.8% YoY.

EBIT of EUR 5.8 million (3.6) +58.9% YoY.

EBIT margin of 28.5% (19.5%).

Foreign exchange gains of EUR 0.2 million (0.2).

Net income EUR 3.0 million (3.4), -13.6% YoY.

Free cash flow (FCF) EUR 1.8 million (1.2), +54.3% YoY.

Earnings per share EUR 0.13 (0.20).

Key figures, MEUR 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 1-12/2025 Revenue 20.2 18.6 57.0 52.8 72.4 EBIT 5.8 3.6 19.0 13.2 25.6 Profit before tax 4.2 4.0 9.9 8.4 15.4 Adjusted net income for the period 1 3.0 3.4 12.6 6.0 16.4 One-time items 0.0 0.0 -5.2 0.0 -6.2 Net income 3.0 3.4 7.4 6.0 10.2 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 2 0.13 0.20 0.34 0.35 0.60 Order book 105.6 105.5 105.6 105.5 107.5 Free cash flow 1.8 1.2 3.9 3.2 4.6 Change in cash and cash equivalents 1.5 1.6 3.2 3.9 2.1 Cash and cash equivalents 22.1 20.7 22.1 20.7 18.9 Equity ratio % (Equity / (Equity + Liabilities)) 83.7 68.8 83.7 68.8 67.4 Debt Equity ratio % (Debt/Equity) 2.6 6.4 2.6 6.4 5.3 Personnel at end of period 765 695 765 695 704 Adjusted net income for the period = net income before one-time items. One-time items in 1-9/2026 comprised trade receivables impairment charges of EUR 5.2 million recognised in the second quarter. EPS for the review period is calculated on the increased number of shares following the conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures presented below are for the financial period 1-9/2026 and the figures for comparison are for the corresponding period in 1-9/2025.

Guidance for 2026 (updated on 21 October 2026)

Revenue is expected to grow by mid to high single-digit percentage in constant currency terms.

Free cash flow > EUR 5.0 million for the full year.

Assumptions for 2026

The Free Cash Flow guidance for 2026 is based on the company's current market outlook and exchange rate assumptions, especially devaluation of US dollar against the EUR.

Previous guidance

Revenue is expected to grow by low to mid single-digit percentage in constant currency terms.

Free cash flow > EUR 5.0 million for the full year.

From CEO's Desk:

Tenth Straight Quarter of Positive Cash Flow, and We're Raising Our Outlook

Q3 showed that our strategy is working. We grew revenue, increased year-to-date EBIT by more than 40%, and generated positive free cash flow for the tenth consecutive quarter. That record matters to us, and we intend to keep it going. Given this momentum, we have raised our guidance for the year.

Our wins are turning into recurring revenue

Our focus on products, services and large-scale transformations is now winning business consistently across multiple geographies. The multi-year programmes we secured earlier are in delivery, which brings organic growth and predictable recurring revenue.

In August, an existing Tier-1 customer in the Americas signed a three-year ARR agreement total worth around USD 17.5 million. It shows the long-term confidence our customers have in us, and it strengthens our recurring revenue base from 2026 onwards.

Our margins reflect a permanent change in how we work

Our margin improvement is structural. AI Operations, powered by our own models, automate work across engineering, delivery and maintenance. Together with the full benefit of the restructuring and efficiency programme we began in 2024, this lets us grow revenue faster than costs. Using AI in our own engineering and delivery has made us more productive and lowered our costs.

With these foundations in place, we are hiring again. Headcount is up 10% year on year, and we are adding people in priority areas such as AI and 5G.

Cash comes first

Cash remains our top priority. Through our "Think Cash, Do Cash" programme and milestone-based invoicing, operating cash flow reached EUR 3.7 million (3.3) and free cash flow rose 54% to EUR 1.8 million (1.2). The geopolitical situation in the Middle East is still slowing collections there. We are working closely with those customers, and turning completed milestones into cash is a key focus for Q4.

Industry analysts recognise our AI strategy

In October, after the end of the period, Gartner named Tecnotree a Visionary in its first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant for AI-Enabled CSP Marketing and Sales Solutions. This is our second consecutive year as a Visionary in a Gartner Magic Quadrant. Earlier in 2026, Tecnotree was also included in five Gartner® Hype Cycle reports for the communications industry, covering algorithmic pricing, digital marketplaces, AI-driven customer interactions and autonomous operations.

These recognitions support the direction of our product strategy: an AI-native BSS that helps operators earn more from the customer, billing and data assets they already own. We believe they also reflect our open, governed approach to agentic AI, which puts AI to work across an operator's entire revenue cycle. We use the same approach to run Tecnotree, and the results show in our margins.

Our Q4 priorities

Grow the order book and convert it into cash

Turn completed milestones into invoices

Deliver our large transformation programmes

Keep growing our recurring revenue base

Thank you to our employees, customers and shareholders for your continued trust. We go into the final quarter with strong momentum.

Webcast for investors and media

Tecnotree will webcast Q3 results on Thursday, 29 October 2026 at10.00 a.m. EET (Helsinki). Shareholders and potential investors are invited to pre-register for a Zoom account and join the online presentation using this link: https://zoom.us/j/97271208162.

The event will be recorded, and the presentation materials will be made available on the company's website investors.tecnotree.com.

Events after the end of the period

On 21 October 2026, Tecnotree Corporation announced raised growth outlook guidance.

On 23 October 2026, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Tecnotree Corporation resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.02 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. The record date for the dividend payment is 3 December 2026 and the payment date is 10 December 2026.

Otherwise, there have been no significant changes in the Company's business or financial position after the end of the review period.

Tecnotree Corporation

Board of Directors

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Further information:

Indiresh Vivekananda, CFO, indiresh.vivekananda@tecnotree.com

Thomas Koponen, Director Investor Relations, investor.relations@tecnotree.com

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit

www.tecnotree.com.