Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 4.060% Notes due 28/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like notes to bearer of HKD2,000,000 each) securities XS3529227XXX -- Floating Rate Notes due 28/10/2027; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities XS3529227XXX -- Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.90% Senior Notes due 28/10/2027; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of HKD1,000,000 each) securities HK0001376XXX -- Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 28/10/2027; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities XS3552901XXX -- 6.09% Callable Notes due 28/10/2041; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities XS3552801XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447664 EQS News ID: 2423250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2423250&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)