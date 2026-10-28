From ESS News ew battery plants connected to Portugal's transmission grid, or rated at 45 MW or more, must provide grid-forming capability and synthetic inertia under a new regulatory ordinance. Plants of 500 kW or more must also switch automatically from charging to discharging when grid frequency falls. The rules took effect on Oct. 23 and apply to connection requests filed from that date. Existing plants are covered only if they undergo a significant expansion, modernization or equipment replacement. The ordinance, signed by Jean Paulo Gil Barroca, Portugal's secretary of state for energy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...