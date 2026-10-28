Researchers in Sweden have investigated how climate change could affect the country's solar power generation potential throughout the 21st century, aiming to provide more accurate projections of PV output in high-latitude regions. The study accounts for factors such as panel orientation, temperature and snow cover, which are often overlooked in conventional assessments of PV potential, potentially leading to inaccurate estimates in cold climates. "We found that the combined effects of air temperature and snowfall are as crucial as solar radiation for PV production in high-latitude regions," corresponding ...

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