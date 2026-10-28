Applications & Installations WA to legalise plug-in solar panels and batteries modelled on German standards In an Australian first, Western Australia is on the path to legalise plug-in solar panels and batteries based on German standards, which can plug in to a household wall outlet, offering clean energy for homes and apartments/units unable to benefit from rooftop solar installations and can also be moved when a resident changes address. WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the benefits of cheap solar have been out of reach for anyone who doesn't own their roof. ...

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