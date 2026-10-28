Avaada Group has unveiled a 745 W domestic content requirement (DCR)-compliant n-type TOPCon solar module at Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026. The module was unveiled by Heeralal Nagar, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Energy Department, Government of Rajasthan. The glass-to-glass module delivers a power output of up to 745 W and a module efficiency of 23.98%. According to the company, it features a 132 half-cell configuration and an 18-busbar architecture, designed to increase power density and energy generation while supporting long-term performance. "India's clean-energy transition ...

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