

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE), an online food delivery platform, Wednesday reported strong third-quarter growth and raised its full-year 2026 guidance across all key metrics, supported by higher order volumes and continued growth in its Quick Commerce business.



Revenue increased 22.0% year-on-year on a like-for-like (LFL) basis to €4.348 billion from €3.530 billion a year ago.



Group gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 13.6% to €13.935 billion from €12.179 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Orders increased 11.5% year-on-year to 1.001 billion, marking the company's first quarter with more than one billion orders.



Quick Commerce remained a key growth driver, with GMV rising 39% year-on-year. The segment accounted for 19% of group GMV, up 4 percentage points from a year earlier.



For the full year, Delivery Hero now expects GMV growth of 10% to 12% on a like-for-like basis, compared with its previous forecast of 9% to 11%. Revenue growth is projected at 18% to 20%, up from the earlier range of 17% to 19%.



The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to €980 million to €1.020 billion from the previous range of €960 million to €1.000 billion.



Meanwhile, Delivery Hero said its shareholders can accept Uber's voluntary public takeover offer of €41.50 per share through November 5, 2026. The two companies will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes, which is expected in the second half of 2027.



On Xetra, Delivery Hero shares were trading flat at €37.30.



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