

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group (ITRK.L) said it posted 7.0% year-over-year revenue growth to 941.8 million pounds, and LFL revenue growth of 6.4% in its third quarter. Year-to-date revenue was 2.7 billion pounds, an increase of 6.4%, with LFL revenue growth of 5.4%.



The Group continues to expect to deliver a strong performance in 2026 with midsingle digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, continuous margin progression, strong earnings growth and strong free cash flow.



Intertek said the proposed acquisition of Intertek by EQT has been approved by shareholders and is on track to complete in either fourth quarter 2026 or first quarter 2027, subject to certain outstanding regulatory approvals.



Intertek shares are trading at 5,922.50 pence on LSE, up 0.042%.



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