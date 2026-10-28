Xinhua Silk Road: Going global-themed event for firms in Yellow River basin held in Jinan, E China

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference on enterprises going global in the Yellow River basin was held in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, on Tuesday.

The conference aimed to implement the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through high-quality cooperation and promote resource matching for enterprises in the Yellow River basin.

During the conference, the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province released three major outcomes, including a list of cooperation demand of enterprises in such fields as foreign labor service, outward investment, and construction machinery, a catalogue of services for enterprises going global, and investment cooperation reports on Indonesia, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Hungary.

The conference also saw the launch ceremony for the official operation of the Shandong Global Business Service Hub and the unveiling ceremony for the Yellow River Basin Enterprise Maritime Service Window.

It is reported that during its trial operation, the Shandong Global Business Service Hub has already served more than 700 enterprises from Shandong and other regions. The Yellow River Basin Enterprise Maritime Service Window has been set up in Jinan, Qingdao and Yantai, providing targeted shipping services for customers in the green petrochemical industry and others.

In the experience-sharing session, Pan Haiping, chairman of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), and Shu Hai, vice president of Haier Group, delivered keynote speeches. They shared their practices in supporting high-quality overseas business expansion and promoting global brand building.

During the signing ceremony, enterprises from the Yellow River basin inked 17 cooperation agreements with professional overseas service providers, covering foreign-related legal services, financial leasing, overseas engineering projects, industrial investment and global business collaboration.

Participants noted that Chinese enterprises' outbound investment has kept expanding, driving robust market demand for high-quality, professional global business services. Shandong boasts strong opening-up momentum and has consistently pioneered integrated development of trade and investment. The Shandong Global Business Service Hub has laid a solid service foundation for enterprises to pursue high-quality global expansion.

The conference was hosted by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province and co-organized by CEIS and the China Council for International Investment Promotion (CCIIP).

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352704.html

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