

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.DE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.588 billion, or EUR0.94 per share. This compares with EUR1.564 billion, or EUR0.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to EUR8.335 billion from EUR8.043 billion last year.



Deutsche Bank AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.588 Bln. vs. EUR1.564 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.94 vs. EUR0.89 last year. -Revenue: EUR8.335 Bln vs. EUR8.043 Bln last year.



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