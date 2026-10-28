German startup Exxosqel, a subsidiary of Exxergy, has developed a coating technology designed to improve the mechanical strength of solar glass, enabling the use of thinner glass sheets in photovoltaic modules. Developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research (Fraunhofer ISC), the technology could reduce glass weight by up to 40% while maintaining mechanical performance, according to preliminary test results. Glass currently accounts for 70% to 80% of a PV module's total weight. Modules typically weigh between 11 kg/m² and 13 kg/m², although heavier designs can reach ...

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