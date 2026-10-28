Binational hydropower operator Itaipu has presented a study examining the integration of 100 MW to 1,000 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity into Paraguay's electricity system to meet rising demand and improve grid stability. The research, titled "Use of photovoltaic generation to meet Paraguayan electricity demand and dampen inter-area electromechanical oscillations," was recently presented by Manuel Sosa Ríos, an engineer in Itaipu's Technical Directorate, at the Cigre Energy Forum 2026 in Calgary, Canada. The study draws on forecasts of rising electricity consumption in Paraguay. The country ...

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