AvAir Enters into Long-Term Aircraft Asset Management Agreement with XAero for Multi-Aircraft Teardown Program

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, a leading provider of aftermarket aviation inventory solutions and component support, today announced the entry into of a long-term aircraft asset management agreement with XAero, one of China's leading aviation asset disposal and aircraft lifecycle management companies.

The agreement launches with the teardown, asset management, and material remarketing of three commercial aircraft, representing the first phase of what both companies expect to be an expanding strategic relationship focused on maximizing aircraft residual value and increasing the availability of high-quality Used Serviceable Material (USM) to operators worldwide.

Under the agreement, AvAir will manage the inventory monetization, repair strategy, global sales, and distribution of harvested material generated from an initial three USA-based teardowns, including Airbus A320 family aircraft and Boeing 737NG assets. The program will provide airlines, MROs, leasing companies, and aviation suppliers with access to a significant volume of serviceable rotable and expendable inventory entering the global aftermarket.

"Partnering with XAero represents another important step in AvAir's continued expansion as a global asset management and aftermarket solutions provider," said Brandon Wesson, President of AvAir. "The aviation industry continues to demand reliable sources of quality USM, and this agreement further strengthens our ability to deliver inventory solutions to customers around the world. Just as importantly, we view this as the beginning of a broader long-term strategic relationship between our organizations."

XAero has established itself as a major participant in the aviation asset management sector, providing engine leasing, aircraft and engine teardown, recycling, asset disposal, engine management, and parts distribution services throughout Asia and other international markets. Through its relationship with Xiamen Airlease and its growing global footprint, XAero has managed a portfolio of more than 100 aircraft and has become a leading participant in the disposition of mid-life and end-of-life aviation assets.

"XAero is committed to growing its overseas presence through its recently established XAero Singapore, XAero USA entities, and working closely with strong, robust, local and global supply chain partners," said Paul Nation, XAero's Managing Director Overseas Business.

Nation praises the strategic strength of partnering with AvAir, referring to AvAir's vast experience of managing consignment stocks, repair management and extensive North American and Global salesforce.

The collaboration combines XAero's extensive aircraft asset base with AvAir's global distribution network, technical expertise, and proven track record in maximizing aftermarket asset value. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, the partnership is expected to accelerate material flow into the aftermarket while increasing returns on retired aircraft assets.

As commercial fleets age and maintenance costs increase across the aviation industry, airlines and lessors are increasingly seeking specialized partners capable of efficiently managing aircraft transitions from active service into component recovery and remarketing programs. The AvAir-XAero partnership is designed to address this growing need by providing a comprehensive end-to-end asset management solution.

"We are excited to support XAero's growing portfolio of aircraft and to help bring significant volumes of high-demand material to the global market," Wesson added. "The scale of XAero's platform, combined with AvAir's sales capabilities and customer reach, creates a strong foundation for future growth as we continue to evaluate additional aircraft and asset management opportunities together."

The initial aircraft are expected to enter the teardown and material recovery process over the coming months, with inventory becoming available to operators and maintenance providers through AvAir's global sales channels.

For more information about AvAir visit visit AvAir.aero. For more information about XAero visit XAero.com

About AvAir

AvAir is a global aviation inventory solutions provider specializing in the sale, exchange, lease, repair management, consignment, and asset management of commercial aircraft components. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, AvAir supports airlines, MROs, OEMs, and leasing companies worldwide with comprehensive aftermarket supply chain solutions.

About XAero

XAero is a leading aviation asset management and aircraft disposal platform focused on aircraft teardown, engine management, asset remarketing, component sales, and sustainable aircraft lifecycle solutions. As part of the broader Xiamen Airlease group, XAero manages aviation assets across Asia and international markets and has supported the management and disposition of more than 100 aircraft worldwide.

Claire Natale, claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

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