Backed by Khosla Ventures, Chexy surpasses over $2 billion in payments as it expands its consumer and business financial services.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Chexy, the Canadian fintech building a new generation of financial tools for consumers and businesses, has ranked second on the 2026 Technology Fast 50 list, recording 23,183% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

The recognition places Chexy among Canada's fastest-growing technology companies. With more than $2 billion in payments processed, over $35 million in rewards unlocked, the company is rapidly expanding its presence in Canadian financial services. Chexy has moved well beyond its origins in rent rewards. Today, the company is expanding across consumer payments, from everyday bills and taxes to mortgages, payroll and international transfers.

Chexy is also gaining ground in business payments, bringing its rewards proposition to some of the largest expenses companies face. From payroll and vendor payments to international wire transfers, the platform is helping Canadian businesses unlock greater value from the money they already spend. The expansion opens another significant market for Chexy as it builds a financial platform serving both consumers and businesses.

"We started Chexy because we saw a massive opportunity hiding in plain sight: billions of dollars moving through everyday payments with almost nothing coming back to the people making them," said Liza Akhvledziani-Carew, Co-founder and CEO of Chexy. "We proved the model with rent, and 23,183% growth tells us we're onto something much bigger. As a Deloitte alumna, being recognized by the firm where I began my career makes this a particularly meaningful full-circle moment. We're building a category-defining company that is reshaping how Canadians interact with their finances, giving people and businesses the tools to move, manage and get more from their money. And we're only getting started."

Investing in the Next Generation of Financial Services

Chexy's growth is backed by a C$14 million Series A led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures in March 2026. The investment is supporting the company's next phase of expansion, including product development, technology infrastructure and talent acquisition.

To support its next phase of growth, Chexy is expanding its Toronto-based team across engineering, product, marketing and business development. The company is actively recruiting senior talent, including a Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Credit Risk, and senior roles across growth, marketing, product and engineering, as it scales its technology and accelerates expansion across consumer and business financial services.

"We're not building another payments app. We're building the financial infrastructure to change how Canadians and Canadian businesses put their money to work," said Ben Gigone, Co-Founder and CTO at Chexy. "That takes serious engineering talent, ambitious thinking and technology built to operate at scale. We've proven we can grow fast. Now we're building the team and the platform to go even bigger."

"Chexy, alongside all this year's Technology Fast 50 winners, exemplifies the ingenuity, resilience, and ambition that continue to define Canada's technology sector," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. "Having worked with Liza during her time at Deloitte, it's incredibly rewarding to see her now leading and growing Chexy at such an amazing rate. We're proud to celebrate what she and her team have accomplished and excited to see what comes next."

About Chexy

Chexy is a Canadian financial technology company building better ways for consumers and businesses to move, manage and get more from their money. Originally launched to help Canadians earn rewards on rent, Chexy has expanded into a growing range of consumer and business financial services, including bill payments, mortgages, payroll and vendor expenses. Backed by Khosla Ventures, Chexy is building a more flexible and rewarding financial future for Canadians. Learn more at chexy.co.

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2026 include RBCx, NRF, TMX, EDC, CCI, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

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