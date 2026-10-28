

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNY.PK, KPN.AS), a Dutch telecom company, reported Wednesday higher third-quarter net profit, while EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA AL declined from last year, despite higher revenues.



Further, the firm reiterated outlook for fiscal 2026, and mid-term ambitions presented at the Strategy Update in November 2025.



In the third quarter, net profit grew 5.4 percent to 249 million euros from last year's 237 million euros, driven by lower income tax expenses due to a timing effect related to hybrid refinancing.



Operating profit or EBIT, meanwhile, dropped 3.6 percent to 356 million euros from 369 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA AL was 671 million euros, down 0.1 percent from 672 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 44.8 percent, down from 46.1 percent a year ago.



Adjusted revenues were 1.498 billion euros, up 2.9 percent from 1.455 billion euros a year ago.



Group service revenue increased 2.7 percent to 1.383 billion euros from 1.347 billion euros last year, driven by growth in all segments.



For fiscal 2026, KPN continues to expect service revenue growth of approximately 1.5 percent, and adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.670 billion euros.



In Amsterdam, KPN shares were trading at 4.1610 euros, up 1.84 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News