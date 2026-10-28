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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 10:24 Uhr
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LuckEner at LUTIAN Global Energy Partner Conference 2026: A New Milestone in Global Growth

LuckEner at LUTIAN Global Energy Partner Conference 2026: A New Milestone in Global Growth

TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckEner showcased its solar and energy storage solutions, manufacturing capabilities, and service strategy at the LUTIAN Global Energy Partner Conference 2026, held October 12-14 in Taizhou, China. The event brought together more than 200 domestic and international guests from over 60 countries and regions for factory tours, strategic presentations, product launches, and business exchanges.

Building on Industrial Expertise to Advance Green Energy

At the conference, LUTIAN Chairman Changguo Luo outlined the group's strategy for solar and energy storage. Building on its established expertise in motors, electrical controls, power electronics, and energy conversion, LUTIAN has extended its core technological strengths into the sector since 2023, investing more than RMB 300 million in research and development.

LuckEner Product Director Wang Yang showcased the company's portfolio for residential and C&I applications, covering hybrid and on-grid inverters, and battery systems. Designed to accommodate diverse energy needs and grid conditions, these products are complemented by LT Cloud, which enables real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, intelligent control, and AI-assisted energy management, strengthening system visibility and operational efficiency throughout the energy lifecycle.

Enhancing Service Capabilities and Partner Support

LuckEner also introduced its full-lifecycle service strategy, combining centralized technical expertise with local warehouses, engineers, and service partners. Service commitments include 24/7 response, solutions within 48 hours, issue resolution within 72 hours, and a standard five-year warranty with extensions of up to ten years. The company is also developing digital service tools and partner support systems to improve service transparency and response efficiency throughout the product lifecycle.

A Milestone in Global Business Development

A key highlight of the summit was 10 Million MOU Signing Ceremony, marking an important milestone in LuckEner's customer engagement and creating opportunities for future business growth and market expansion.

Through continued investment in product innovation, manufacturing, and service excellence, LuckEner aims to deliver reliable solar and energy storage solutions for residential and C&I applications, supporting partners across global markets.

About LuckEner

LuckEner provides solar and energy storage solutions for residential and commercial and industrial applications, including inverters, battery systems, and smart energy monitoring. Supported by global R&D resources and advanced manufacturing capabilities, LuckEner develops solutions for diverse markets and grid conditions worldwide.

For more information, visit LuckEner | Solar & Energy Solutions for Homes & Businesses

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luckener-at-lutian-global-energy-partner-conference-2026-a-new-milestone-in-global-growth-302921933.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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