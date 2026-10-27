Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC ID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.1 million, or $1.39 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.37) diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Results for the second quarter of 2026 were impacted by a $5.4 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities associated with the Company's strategic investment portfolio repositioning and approximately $337 thousand of one-time retirement-related costs associated with the retirement of several long-tenured senior officers.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income totaled $5.9 million, or $1.99 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2025. Excluding the second quarter 2026 nonrecurring items associated with the securities portfolio repositioning and executive retirement costs, core earnings1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $10.0 million, or $3.38 diluted earnings per share, representing an increase of 59.9% compared to core earnings1 of $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2025.

"Our third quarter results highlight the strength of our core banking franchise," said BJ Goetz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth, expansion of our net interest margin, favorable credit quality metrics, and disciplined balance sheet management produced strong earnings performance during the quarter. The strategic actions completed during the second quarter positioned the Company for enhanced earnings and balance sheet performance moving forward."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income totaled $4.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the linked quarter and net income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.39, compared to $(0.37) in the second quarter of 2026 and $0.66 in the third quarter of 2025.

Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.39%, compared to (0.38%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 0.70% in the third quarter of 2025.

Annualized return on average equity increased to 18.23%, compared to (4.82%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 8.96% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.88%, up from 3.78% in the linked quarter and 3.40% a year ago.

Gross loans increased to $980.5 million, up $10.4 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2026, and up $84.3 million, or 9.4%, from September 30, 2025.

Credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets declining to $1.1 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, one year earlier.

Book value per share was $30.08 and tangible book value per share was $29.52 as of September 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $784 thousand, or 7.4%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $2.2 million, or 24.0%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase from both prior periods was driven primarily by continued loan and deposit growth and higher earning asset yields, including an improved yield on securities reflective of the second quarter 2026 investment portfolio repositioning.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.88% during the third quarter of 2026 from 3.78% during the second quarter of 2026 and 3.40% during the third quarter of 2025. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.71% from 5.55% in the linked quarter and 5.38% a year earlier, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 2.61% from 2.85% in the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income totaled $32.0 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 21.0%, from $26.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The increase reflects strong loan and deposit growth, expansion in earning asset yields, and margin improvement resulting from balance sheet repositioning initiatives.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $721 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a provision expense of $344 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 and $961 thousand during the third quarter of 2025. The negative provision reflects favorable credit quality trends, improving asset quality metrics, and net loan loss recoveries during the quarter. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $493 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3 thousand during both the linked quarter and the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2026 reflected a $497 thousand recovery related to a loan charge-off in 2021.

For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $454 thousand, compared to provision expense of $1.4 million during the first nine months of 2025. Net recoveries totaled $406 thousand during the first nine months of 2026 compared to $10 thousand during the same period in 2025. Through the nine months of 2026, the Bank recovered a total of $1.2 million related to the 2021 loan charge-off noted above, in addition to other loan loss recoveries of $10 thousand. The loan recoveries were offset by loan charge-offs of $755 thousand, $748 thousand of which was related to a single credit to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $834 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2026 and income of $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter improvement was primarily attributable to the absence of the $5.4 million loss on the sale of securities recognized during the second quarter of 2026.

Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 totaled $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2026. Compared to that amount, third quarter noninterest income declined primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue and lower earnings on bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by growth in card and merchant service income and deposit service charges.

For the first nine months of 2026, reported noninterest income was a loss of $2.5 million compared to income of $2.9 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $2.9 million, substantially consistent with the prior year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $294 thousand, or 3.9%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $623 thousand, or 9.3%, from the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter decrease principally reflected lower salaries and employee benefits expense following the retirement-related costs incurred during the second quarter of 2026, as well as lower occupancy costs.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, increased data and item processing, which includes costs associated with ongoing technology investments, and higher occupancy expenses.

For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $22.0 million, compared to $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding one-time retirement-related costs, core noninterest expense1 totaled $21.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.6% over the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel costs, data and item processing costs, and occupancy expenses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.19 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.19 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $1.09 billion as of September 30, 2025. Total loans increased to $983.7 million, up $10.2 million from June 30, 2026 and $83.9 million from September 30, 2025. Growth in loans over the past twelve months was led by residential real estate, owner-occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lending, and multifamily loans.

Total deposits were $1.06 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $982.3 million as of September 30, 2025. The linked-quarter decline primarily reflected customer-specific fluctuations in deposit balances. Year-over-year deposit growth totaled $80.0 million, or 8.1%.

Shareholders' equity totaled $88.7 million as of September 30, 2026, while book value per share increased to $30.08 from $29.46 as of September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $29.52 from $28.90 one year earlier.

Asset Quality and Capital

Asset quality metrics continued to improve during the quarter. Nonaccrual loans declined to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2026 from $2.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets represented 0.10% of total assets, compared to 0.19% one year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00% of total loans as of September 30, 2026.

The Company and the Bank remained well-capitalized. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.97%, the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.09%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.27%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management has provided non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including in the following table, and has done so as the Company believes these financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2026 6/30/20261 9/30/2025

9/30/20261 9/30/2025













Core earnings1 $ 4,143,191 $ 3,018,455 $ 1,934,396

$ 10,013,895 $ 6,285,036 Core earnings PTPP2 $ 4,883,511 $ 4,458,637 $ 3,529,972

$ 13,111,855 $ 9,752,210 Noninterest income $ 834,033 $ 1,200,957 $ 1,054,646

$ 2,866,306 $ 2,930,147 Noninterest expense $ 7,315,262 $ 7,272,279 $ 6,692,500

$ 21,659,448 $ 19,588,876 Provision for credit losses $ (720,798) $ 394,791 $ 960,847

$ (403,306) $ 1,357,735 Core earnings1 per common share:











Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.02 $ 0.66

$ 3.38 $ 2.13 Annualized return on average assets 1.39 % 1.05 % 0.70 %

1.16 % 0.79 % Annualized return on average stockholders' equity 18.23 % 13.24 % 8.96 %

14.73 % 10.12 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

________________________________________________________________________________ 1 A non-GAAP financial measure calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release. 2 "PTPP" is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents earnings pre-tax and pre-provision for credit losses. It is calculated by adding income tax expense and the provision for credit losses to net income. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. Goetz, Jr. ("BJ")

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Balance Sheets (unaudited)1





















As of Period End





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/20251 09/30/2025















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 61,358,390 $ 76,651,107 $ 41,117,713 $ 30,707,438 $ 28,508,739

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 117,796,751 117,130,706 51,710,763 53,681,375 54,390,834

Securities held-to-maturity - - 85,592,007 86,553,557 87,642,810



Less allowance for credit losses - - 50,414 78,511 73,338



Total securities held-to-maturity - - 85,541,593 86,475,046 87,569,472



Total securities 117,796,751 117,130,706 137,252,356 140,156,421 141,960,306

Equity securities, at cost 1,502,700 1,027,700 2,709,200 2,281,700 951,700

Loans 983,736,202 973,493,548 947,933,729 930,855,154 899,798,030



Less allowance for loan credit losses 9,851,224 10,097,893 9,701,472 9,842,370 9,648,797



Loans, net 973,884,978 963,395,655 938,232,257 921,012,784 890,149,233

Loans held for sale 1,369,793 3,078,861 3,241,537 3,935,463 3,782,055

Premises and equipment 6,546,991 6,331,653 6,238,824 6,423,885 6,335,780

Right of use asset 5,958,408 5,134,965 4,903,838 5,014,155 1,691,267

Accrued interest receivable 3,738,786 3,626,025 3,607,585 3,397,155 3,433,569

Deferred tax assets 6,617,826 5,060,704 4,226,269 4,452,078 4,501,612

Bank-owned life insurance 8,062,683 8,044,423 7,858,667 7,837,986 7,656,529

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 2,990,830 3,556,292 2,311,950 2,204,457 1,836,331



















Total Assets $ 1,191,484,643 $ 1,194,694,598 $ 1,153,356,703 $ 1,129,080,029 $ 1,092,463,628















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 259,660,818 $ 266,326,799 $ 272,084,060 $ 257,415,232 $ 255,052,436



Interest-bearing 802,720,497 811,348,546 724,715,536 727,389,108 727,289,753



Total deposits 1,062,381,315 1,077,675,345 996,799,596 984,804,340 982,342,189



FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,000,000 5,000,000 42,000,000 33,000,000 5,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 12,062,131 12,059,069 12,056,006 12,052,944 12,049,882



Lease liabilities 6,040,218 5,218,274 4,983,788 5,088,540 1,760,706



Accrued interest payable 690,101 484,064 720,468 473,682 709,739



Other liabilities 6,627,737 5,487,564 5,272,313 4,809,964 4,306,714



















Total Liabilities 1,102,801,502 1,105,924,316 1,061,832,171 1,040,229,470 1,006,169,230

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,483 29,481 29,459 29,327 29,291



Additional paid-in-capital 41,802,851 41,702,821 41,642,026 41,649,351 41,588,025



Retained earnings 57,504,836 53,597,510 54,931,337 52,313,860 50,180,223



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,654,029) (6,559,530) (5,078,290) (5,141,979) (5,503,141)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 88,683,141 88,770,282 91,524,532 88,850,559 86,294,398



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,191,484,643 $ 1,194,694,598 $ 1,153,356,703 $ 1,129,080,029 $ 1,092,463,628

















1 December 31, 2025 information derived from the audited financial statements.







Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 09/30/2025

09/30/2026 09/30/2025





















Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 15,134,399 $ 14,254,582 $ 13,870,716 $ 13,604,427 $ 13,086,145

$ 43,259,697 $ 37,912,479

Securities 1,179,790 1,044,498 989,011 994,358 946,231

3,213,299 2,693,584

Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 436,913 244,187 84,701 176,658 511,786

765,801 1,098,017



Total interest income 16,751,102 15,543,267 14,944,428 14,775,443 14,544,162

47,238,797 41,704,080





















Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,126,168 4,587,069 4,431,541 4,873,913 5,031,782

14,144,778 14,195,707

Subordinated debt 207,249 119,161 295,339 57,799 137,305

621,749 475,685

Other borrowed funds 52,945 256,664 207,250 207,250 207,249

516,859 621,749



Total interest expense 5,386,362 4,962,894 4,934,130 5,138,962 5,376,336

15,283,386 15,293,141





















Net interest income 11,364,740 10,580,373 10,010,298 9,636,481 9,167,826

31,955,411 26,410,939 Provision for credit losses (720,798) 344,377 (77,299) 124,140 960,847

(453,720) 1,357,735 Net interest income after provision

















for credit losses 12,085,538 10,235,996 10,087,597 9,512,341 8,206,979

32,409,131 25,053,204





















Noninterest income

















Mortgage banking revenue 214,578 402,775 236,836 428,177 348,561

854,189 919,016

Card and merchant services 343,670 344,548 313,701 337,191 333,325

1,001,919 924,822

Service charges on deposits 258,988 250,752 262,717 252,477 254,754

772,457 721,707

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,997 178,191 12,390 48,166 77,570

193,578 220,337

Loss on sale of securities - (5,393,148) - - -

(5,393,148) -

Other 13,800 24,691 5,672 18,737 40,436

44,163 144,265



Total noninterest income (loss) 834,033 (4,192,191) 831,316 1,084,748 1,054,646

(2,526,842) 2,930,147





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 4,256,036 4,658,424 3,979,145 4,101,261 3,861,631

12,893,605 11,368,892

Data and item processing 1,037,662 953,718 1,030,332 1,043,435 940,872

3,021,712 2,697,643

Occupancy and equipment 639,360 750,870 761,855 709,382 641,092

2,152,085 1,935,508

Legal and professional fees 361,168 280,505 257,974 320,853 332,527

899,647 977,272

FDIC insurance 187,500 161,334 200,001 389,431 166,176

548,835 479,979

Advertising 112,434 109,101 97,674 74,846 91,883

319,209 278,511

Other 721,102 695,238 744,926 769,525 658,319

2,161,266 1,851,071



Total noninterest expense 7,315,262 7,609,190 7,071,907 7,408,733 6,692,500

21,996,359 19,588,876





















Income (loss) before income taxes 5,604,309 (1,565,385) 3,847,006 3,188,356 2,569,125

7,885,930 8,394,475 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,461,118 (467,233) 994,757 820,106 634,729

1,988,642 2,109,439 Net income (loss) $ 4,143,191 $ (1,098,152) $ 2,852,249 $ 2,368,250 $ 1,934,396

$ 5,897,288 $ 6,285,036





















Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Per Share Data (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 09/30/2025

09/30/2026 09/30/2025





















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 1.41 $ (0.37) $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 0.66

$ 2.00 $ 2.15

Diluted $ 1.39 $ (0.37) $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 0.66

$ 1.99 $ 2.13 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,948,308 2,948,143 2,945,928 2,932,680 2,929,053

2,948,308 2,929,053 Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 2,948,267 2,946,683 2,936,041 2,932,562 2,929,012

2,943,708 2,926,865

Diluted 2,978,354 2,946,683 2,947,910 2,956,327 2,952,922

2,966,872 2,946,201 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

$ 0.24 $ 0.24

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



























As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 09/30/2025

09/30/2026 09/30/2025





















Per Share Data

















Common shares outstanding at period end 2,948,308 2,948,143 2,945,928 2,932,680 2,929,053

2,948,308 2,929,053

Book value per share $ 30.08 $ 30.11 $ 31.07 $ 30.30 $ 29.46

$ 30.08 $ 29.46

Tangible book value per share1 $ 29.52 $ 29.55 $ 30.51 $ 29.73 $ 28.90

$ 29.52 $ 28.90





















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)

















Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 11.97 % 11.72 % 12.02 % 11.96 % 12.15 %

11.97 % 12.15 %

Tier 1 capital 11.97 % 11.72 % 12.02 % 11.96 % 12.15 %

11.97 % 12.15 %

Total risk-based capital 13.09 % 12.89 % 13.16 % 13.14 % 13.37 %

13.09 % 13.37 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.27 % 8.82 % 9.47 % 9.48 % 9.32 %

9.27 % 9.32 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)1 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.80 % 7.73 % 7.76 %

7.31 % 7.76 %





















Asset Quality Data

















Nonaccrual loans $ 1,147,894 $ 1,212,877 $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469

$ 1,147,894 $ 2,044,469

Non-performing assets $ 1,147,894 $ 1,212,877 $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469

$ 1,147,894 $ 2,044,469

Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days $ 1,147,894 $ 1,220,371 $ 1,232,834 $ 2,025,128 $ 2,044,469

$ 1,147,894 $ 2,044,469

Non-performing loans to loans 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.23 %

0.12 % 0.23 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.19 %

0.10 % 0.19 %

Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ 493,170 $ 3,450 $ (90,410) $ 3,450 $ 3,450

$ 406,210 $ 10,370

Net (charge-offs) / recoveries to average loans 0.05 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.04 % 0.00 %

ACL - loans2 to total loans 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 1.07 %

1.00 % 1.07 %

ACL - loans2 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days 858.20 % 827.44 % 786.92 % 486.01 % 471.95 %

858.20 % 471.95 %





















Other Data



















Return on average assets 1.39 % -0.38 % 1.02 % 0.85 % 0.70 %

0.68 % 0.79 %

Return on average equity 18.23 % -4.82 % 12.71 % 10.63 % 8.96 %

8.68 % 10.12 %

Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.78 % 3.67 % 3.56 % 3.40 %

3.78 % 3.37 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 5.71 % 5.55 % 5.48 % 5.45 % 5.38 %

5.58 % 5.33 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.61 % 2.56 % 2.61 % 2.73 % 2.85 %

2.60 % 2.81 %

Loans to deposits ratio 92.60 % 90.33 % 95.10 % 94.52 % 91.60 %

92.60 % 91.60 %

























1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

2 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries







































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)













































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025





Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate





















ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 982,703,585

$ 15,134,399

6.12 %

$ 954,410,076

$ 14,254,582

5.99 %

$ 883,763,296

$ 13,086,145

5.89 %



Securities 130,700,857

1,179,790

3.61 %

134,552,222

1,044,498

3.11 %

139,178,904

946,231

2.72 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 52,928,673

436,913

3.27 %

33,144,617

244,187

2.96 %

51,010,040

511,786

3.98 %





1,166,333,115

16,751,102

5.71 %

1,122,106,915

15,543,267

5.55 %

1,073,952,240

14,544,162

5.38 %









































Noninterest-earning assets 19,005,279









26,319,812









22,561,809



















































Total Assets $ 1,185,338,394









$ 1,148,426,727









$ 1,096,514,049















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 611,873,884

$ 3,506,008

2.27 %

$ 562,295,257

$ 3,013,089

2.15 %

$ 541,428,761

$ 3,332,702

2.44 %



Time deposits 190,566,104

1,620,160

3.37 %

185,241,631

1,573,980

3.41 %

184,562,867

1,699,080

3.65 %



Interest-bearing deposits 802,439,988

5,126,168

2.53 %

747,536,888

4,587,069

2.46 %

725,991,628

5,031,782

2.75 %



Borrowings 17,171,234

260,194

6.05 %

29,314,083

375,825

5.13 %

23,176,928

344,554

5.93 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 819,611,222

5,386,362

2.61 %

776,850,971

4,962,894

2.56 %

749,168,556

5,376,336

2.85 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 264,215,906









269,761,926









255,304,997











Other 11,339,378









10,386,224









6,424,548



















































Total Liabilities 1,095,166,506









1,056,999,121









1,010,898,101



















































Cost of Total Deposits







1.91 %









1.81 %









2.03 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







1.96 %









1.87 %









2.09 %









































Shareholders' equity 90,171,888









91,427,606









85,615,948



















































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,185,338,394









$ 1,148,426,727









$ 1,096,514,049



















































Net interest income / NIM



$ 11,364,740

3.88 %





$ 10,580,373

3.78 %





$ 9,167,826

3.40 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



























Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)

































Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025





Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate















ASSETS























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans $ 960,994,637

$ 43,259,697

6.02 %

$ 870,744,610

$ 37,912,479

5.82 %



Securities 135,983,737

3,213,299

3.15 %

136,582,535

2,693,584

2.63 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 33,572,332

765,801

3.05 %

38,623,627

1,098,017

3.80 %





1,130,550,706

47,238,797

5.58 %

1,045,950,772

41,704,080

5.33 %





























Noninterest-earning assets 23,859,068









22,167,616







































Total Assets $ 1,154,409,774









$ 1,068,118,388



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits $ 571,721,252

$ 9,377,851

2.19 %

$ 526,941,332

$ 9,443,860

2.40 %



Time deposits 186,050,082

4,766,927

3.43 %

172,910,792

4,751,847

3.67 %



Interest-bearing deposits 757,771,334

14,144,778

2.50 %

699,852,124

14,195,707

2.71 %



Borrowings 29,500,325

1,138,608

5.15 %

26,871,375

1,097,434

5.45 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 787,271,659

15,283,386

2.60 %

726,723,499

15,293,141

2.81 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits 265,015,831









251,454,884











Other 11,255,789









6,873,118







































Total Liabilities 1,063,543,279









985,051,501







































Cost of Total Deposits







1.85 %









2.00 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-

























bearing liabilities plus non-

























interest-bearing deposits)







1.94 %









2.09 %





























Shareholders' equity 90,866,495









83,066,887







































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,154,409,774









$ 1,068,118,388







































Net interest income / NIM



$ 31,955,411

3.78 %





$ 26,410,939

3.37 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)





















As of Period End





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 09/30/2025















Loans:











Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 71,760,956 $ 77,375,812 $ 84,428,311 $ 87,098,819 $ 80,671,698

Multifamily 26,489,201 23,752,016 23,033,500 23,416,919 22,749,443

Farmland 42,101,228 47,470,183 30,473,035 30,057,354 29,121,486

Other:













Owner occupied 160,819,100 152,971,360 152,110,763 147,006,921 142,991,662



Non-owner occupied 186,297,924 184,240,299 178,593,573 177,115,227 170,462,324















Residential, including home equity 344,933,650 339,069,899 329,551,095 322,126,792 314,145,221 Commercial and industrial 146,958,177 144,278,828 145,316,304 139,246,435 135,174,298 Consumer

1,163,813 976,461 936,235 1,181,301 868,300



Gross loans 980,524,049 970,134,858 944,442,816 927,249,768 896,184,432



Net deferred loan costs 3,212,153 3,358,690 3,490,913 3,605,386 3,613,598





$ 983,736,202 $ 973,493,548 $ 947,933,729 $ 930,855,154 $ 899,798,030















Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $ 259,660,818 $ 266,326,799 $ 272,084,060 $ 257,415,232 $ 255,052,436 Interest-bearing:











NOW 1 234,796,311 240,228,075 197,158,536 199,685,709 202,974,127

Savings 74,520,077 77,224,221 75,285,399 71,859,873 71,308,729

Money market 1 301,187,670 304,000,976 271,791,739 272,585,155 266,564,412

Time

192,216,439 189,895,274 180,479,862 183,258,371 186,442,485



Total interest-bearing 802,720,497 811,348,546 724,715,536 727,389,108 727,289,753



Total Deposits $ 1,062,381,315 $ 1,077,675,345 $ 996,799,596 $ 984,804,340 $ 982,342,189

















1 Includes transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.





Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measurements (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





09/30/2026 06/30/2026 03/31/2026 12/31/2025 09/30/2025

09/30/2026 09/30/2025





















Financial Measurements:







































Core Earnings

















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 4,143,191 $ (1,098,152) $ 2,852,249 $ 2,368,250 $ 1,934,396

$ 5,897,288 $ 6,285,036

Adjustments to net income to exclude non-core items:



















Loss on sale of securities - 5,393,148 - - -

5,393,148 -



Elimination of ACL - HTM securities - (50,414) - - -

(50,414) -



Retirement costs - 336,911 - - -

336,911 -



Tax effect of adjustments to net income - (1,563,038) - - -

(1,563,038) -

Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 4,143,191 $ 3,018,455 $ 2,852,249 $ 2,368,250 $ 1,934,396

$ 10,013,895 $ 6,285,036



Income tax expense (benefit) 1,461,118 (467,233) 994,757 820,106 634,729

1,988,642 2,109,439



Provision for credit losses (720,798) 344,377 (77,299) 124,140 960,847

(453,720) 1,357,735



Less: income tax expense (benefit) - (1,563,038) - - -

(1,563,038) -

Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 4,883,511 $ 4,458,637 $ 3,769,707 $ 3,312,496 $ 3,529,972

$ 13,111,855 $ 9,752,210























Core earnings basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.41 $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 $ 0.66

$ 3.40 $ 2.15

Core earnings diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ 1.02 $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 0.66

$ 3.38 $ 2.13























Core Earnings Ratios, annualized (Non-GAAP):



















Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.85 % 0.70 %

1.16 % 0.79 %



Return on average stockholders' equity 18.23 % 13.24 % 12.71 % 10.63 % 8.96 %

14.73 % 10.12 %



Noninterest expense to average assets 2.45 % 2.51 % 2.49 % 2.67 % 2.42 %

2.51 % 2.39 %























Provision for Credit Losses

















Provision for credit losses (GAAP) $ (720,798) $ 344,377 $ (77,299) $ 124,140 $ 960,847

$ (453,720) $ 1,357,735

Adjustment to provision for credit losses:



















Elimination of ACL - HTM securities $ - $ 50,414 $ - $ - $ -

$ 50,414 $ -

Provision for credit losses (Non-GAAP) $ (720,798) $ 394,791 $ (77,299) $ 124,140 $ 960,847

$ (403,306) $ 1,357,735























Noninterest Income

















Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 834,033 $ (4,192,191) $ 831,316 $ 1,084,748 $ 1,054,646

$ (2,526,842) $ 2,930,147

Adjustment to noninterest income:



















Loss on sale of securities - 5,393,148 - - -

5,393,148 -

Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 834,033 $ 1,200,957 $ 831,316 $ 1,084,748 $ 1,054,646

$ 2,866,306 $ 2,930,147























Salaries and Benefits

















Salaries and benefits (GAAP) $ 4,256,036 $ 4,658,424 $ 3,979,145 $ 4,101,261 $ 3,861,631

$ 12,893,605 $ 11,368,892

Adjustment to salaries and benefits:



















Retirement costs - (336,911) - - -

(336,911) -

Salaries and benefits (Non-GAAP) $ 4,256,036 $ 4,321,513 $ 3,979,145 $ 4,101,261 $ 3,861,631

$ 12,556,694 $ 11,368,892























Noninterest Expense

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 7,315,262 $ 7,609,190 $ 7,071,907 $ 7,408,733 $ 6,692,500

$ 21,996,359 $ 19,588,876

Adjustment to noninterest expense:



















Retirement costs - (336,911) - - -

(336,911) -

Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 7,315,262 $ 7,272,279 $ 7,071,907 $ 7,408,733 $ 6,692,500

$ 21,659,448 $ 19,588,876























Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 88,683,141 $ 88,770,282 $ 91,524,532 $ 88,850,559 $ 86,294,398









Intangible assets (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507)







Total shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 87,026,634 $ 87,113,775 $ 89,868,025 $ 87,194,052 $ 84,637,891





























Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,191,484,643 $ 1,194,694,598 $ 1,153,356,703 $ 1,129,080,029 $ 1,092,463,628









Intangible assets (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507)







Total assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,189,828,136 $ 1,193,038,091 $ 1,151,700,196 $ 1,127,423,522 $ 1,090,807,121





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.80 % 7.73 % 7.76 %





























Tangible Book Value per Share

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 88,683,141 $ 88,770,282 $ 91,524,532 $ 88,850,559 $ 86,294,398









Intangible assets (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507) (1,656,507)







Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 87,026,634 $ 87,113,775 $ 89,868,025 $ 87,194,052 $ 84,637,891































Common shares outstanding 2,948,308 2,948,143 2,945,928 2,932,680 2,929,053







Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 29.52 $ 29.55 $ 30.51 $ 29.73 $ 28.90





























SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.