Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC ID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.1 million, or $1.39 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.37) diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Results for the second quarter of 2026 were impacted by a $5.4 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities associated with the Company's strategic investment portfolio repositioning and approximately $337 thousand of one-time retirement-related costs associated with the retirement of several long-tenured senior officers.
For the first nine months of 2026, net income totaled $5.9 million, or $1.99 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2025. Excluding the second quarter 2026 nonrecurring items associated with the securities portfolio repositioning and executive retirement costs, core earnings1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $10.0 million, or $3.38 diluted earnings per share, representing an increase of 59.9% compared to core earnings1 of $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2025.
"Our third quarter results highlight the strength of our core banking franchise," said BJ Goetz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth, expansion of our net interest margin, favorable credit quality metrics, and disciplined balance sheet management produced strong earnings performance during the quarter. The strategic actions completed during the second quarter positioned the Company for enhanced earnings and balance sheet performance moving forward."
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income totaled $4.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the linked quarter and net income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.39, compared to $(0.37) in the second quarter of 2026 and $0.66 in the third quarter of 2025.
- Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.39%, compared to (0.38%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 0.70% in the third quarter of 2025.
- Annualized return on average equity increased to 18.23%, compared to (4.82%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 8.96% in the third quarter of 2025.
- Net interest margin expanded to 3.88%, up from 3.78% in the linked quarter and 3.40% a year ago.
- Gross loans increased to $980.5 million, up $10.4 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2026, and up $84.3 million, or 9.4%, from September 30, 2025.
- Credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets declining to $1.1 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, one year earlier.
- Book value per share was $30.08 and tangible book value per share was $29.52 as of September 30, 2026.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $784 thousand, or 7.4%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $2.2 million, or 24.0%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase from both prior periods was driven primarily by continued loan and deposit growth and higher earning asset yields, including an improved yield on securities reflective of the second quarter 2026 investment portfolio repositioning.
The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.88% during the third quarter of 2026 from 3.78% during the second quarter of 2026 and 3.40% during the third quarter of 2025. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.71% from 5.55% in the linked quarter and 5.38% a year earlier, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 2.61% from 2.85% in the third quarter of 2025.
For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income totaled $32.0 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 21.0%, from $26.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The increase reflects strong loan and deposit growth, expansion in earning asset yields, and margin improvement resulting from balance sheet repositioning initiatives.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $721 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a provision expense of $344 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 and $961 thousand during the third quarter of 2025. The negative provision reflects favorable credit quality trends, improving asset quality metrics, and net loan loss recoveries during the quarter. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $493 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3 thousand during both the linked quarter and the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2026 reflected a $497 thousand recovery related to a loan charge-off in 2021.
For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $454 thousand, compared to provision expense of $1.4 million during the first nine months of 2025. Net recoveries totaled $406 thousand during the first nine months of 2026 compared to $10 thousand during the same period in 2025. Through the nine months of 2026, the Bank recovered a total of $1.2 million related to the 2021 loan charge-off noted above, in addition to other loan loss recoveries of $10 thousand. The loan recoveries were offset by loan charge-offs of $755 thousand, $748 thousand of which was related to a single credit to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $834 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2026 and income of $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter improvement was primarily attributable to the absence of the $5.4 million loss on the sale of securities recognized during the second quarter of 2026.
Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 totaled $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2026. Compared to that amount, third quarter noninterest income declined primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue and lower earnings on bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by growth in card and merchant service income and deposit service charges.
For the first nine months of 2026, reported noninterest income was a loss of $2.5 million compared to income of $2.9 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $2.9 million, substantially consistent with the prior year period.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $294 thousand, or 3.9%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $623 thousand, or 9.3%, from the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter decrease principally reflected lower salaries and employee benefits expense following the retirement-related costs incurred during the second quarter of 2026, as well as lower occupancy costs.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, increased data and item processing, which includes costs associated with ongoing technology investments, and higher occupancy expenses.
For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $22.0 million, compared to $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding one-time retirement-related costs, core noninterest expense1 totaled $21.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.6% over the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel costs, data and item processing costs, and occupancy expenses.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.19 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.19 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $1.09 billion as of September 30, 2025. Total loans increased to $983.7 million, up $10.2 million from June 30, 2026 and $83.9 million from September 30, 2025. Growth in loans over the past twelve months was led by residential real estate, owner-occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lending, and multifamily loans.
Total deposits were $1.06 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $982.3 million as of September 30, 2025. The linked-quarter decline primarily reflected customer-specific fluctuations in deposit balances. Year-over-year deposit growth totaled $80.0 million, or 8.1%.
Shareholders' equity totaled $88.7 million as of September 30, 2026, while book value per share increased to $30.08 from $29.46 as of September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $29.52 from $28.90 one year earlier.
Asset Quality and Capital
Asset quality metrics continued to improve during the quarter. Nonaccrual loans declined to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2026 from $2.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets represented 0.10% of total assets, compared to 0.19% one year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00% of total loans as of September 30, 2026.
The Company and the Bank remained well-capitalized. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.97%, the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.09%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.27%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management has provided non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including in the following table, and has done so as the Company believes these financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2026
6/30/20261
9/30/2025
9/30/20261
9/30/2025
Core earnings1
$ 4,143,191
$ 3,018,455
$ 1,934,396
$ 10,013,895
$ 6,285,036
Core earnings PTPP2
$ 4,883,511
$ 4,458,637
$ 3,529,972
$ 13,111,855
$ 9,752,210
Noninterest income
$ 834,033
$ 1,200,957
$ 1,054,646
$ 2,866,306
$ 2,930,147
Noninterest expense
$ 7,315,262
$ 7,272,279
$ 6,692,500
$ 21,659,448
$ 19,588,876
Provision for credit losses
$ (720,798)
$ 394,791
$ 960,847
$ (403,306)
$ 1,357,735
Core earnings1 per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.39
$ 1.02
$ 0.66
$ 3.38
$ 2.13
Annualized return on average assets
1.39 %
1.05 %
0.70 %
1.16 %
0.79 %
Annualized return on average stockholders' equity
18.23 %
13.24 %
8.96 %
14.73 %
10.12 %
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
________________________________________________________________________________
1 A non-GAAP financial measure calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
2 "PTPP" is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents earnings pre-tax and pre-provision for credit losses. It is calculated by adding income tax expense and the provision for credit losses to net income. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. Goetz, Jr. ("BJ")
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)1
As of Period End
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/20251
09/30/2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 61,358,390
$ 76,651,107
$ 41,117,713
$ 30,707,438
$ 28,508,739
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
117,796,751
117,130,706
51,710,763
53,681,375
54,390,834
Securities held-to-maturity
-
-
85,592,007
86,553,557
87,642,810
Less allowance for credit losses
-
-
50,414
78,511
73,338
Total securities held-to-maturity
-
-
85,541,593
86,475,046
87,569,472
Total securities
117,796,751
117,130,706
137,252,356
140,156,421
141,960,306
Equity securities, at cost
1,502,700
1,027,700
2,709,200
2,281,700
951,700
Loans
983,736,202
973,493,548
947,933,729
930,855,154
899,798,030
Less allowance for loan credit losses
9,851,224
10,097,893
9,701,472
9,842,370
9,648,797
Loans, net
973,884,978
963,395,655
938,232,257
921,012,784
890,149,233
Loans held for sale
1,369,793
3,078,861
3,241,537
3,935,463
3,782,055
Premises and equipment
6,546,991
6,331,653
6,238,824
6,423,885
6,335,780
Right of use asset
5,958,408
5,134,965
4,903,838
5,014,155
1,691,267
Accrued interest receivable
3,738,786
3,626,025
3,607,585
3,397,155
3,433,569
Deferred tax assets
6,617,826
5,060,704
4,226,269
4,452,078
4,501,612
Bank-owned life insurance
8,062,683
8,044,423
7,858,667
7,837,986
7,656,529
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
2,990,830
3,556,292
2,311,950
2,204,457
1,836,331
Total Assets
$ 1,191,484,643
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 259,660,818
$ 266,326,799
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
Interest-bearing
802,720,497
811,348,546
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
Total deposits
1,062,381,315
1,077,675,345
996,799,596
984,804,340
982,342,189
FHLB advances and other borrowings
15,000,000
5,000,000
42,000,000
33,000,000
5,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,062,131
12,059,069
12,056,006
12,052,944
12,049,882
Lease liabilities
6,040,218
5,218,274
4,983,788
5,088,540
1,760,706
Accrued interest payable
690,101
484,064
720,468
473,682
709,739
Other liabilities
6,627,737
5,487,564
5,272,313
4,809,964
4,306,714
Total Liabilities
1,102,801,502
1,105,924,316
1,061,832,171
1,040,229,470
1,006,169,230
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,483
29,481
29,459
29,327
29,291
Additional paid-in-capital
41,802,851
41,702,821
41,642,026
41,649,351
41,588,025
Retained earnings
57,504,836
53,597,510
54,931,337
52,313,860
50,180,223
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,654,029)
(6,559,530)
(5,078,290)
(5,141,979)
(5,503,141)
Total Shareholders' Equity
88,683,141
88,770,282
91,524,532
88,850,559
86,294,398
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,191,484,643
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
1 December 31, 2025 information derived from the audited financial statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/2025
09/30/2025
09/30/2026
09/30/2025
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 15,134,399
$ 14,254,582
$ 13,870,716
$ 13,604,427
$ 13,086,145
$ 43,259,697
$ 37,912,479
Securities
1,179,790
1,044,498
989,011
994,358
946,231
3,213,299
2,693,584
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
436,913
244,187
84,701
176,658
511,786
765,801
1,098,017
Total interest income
16,751,102
15,543,267
14,944,428
14,775,443
14,544,162
47,238,797
41,704,080
Interest Expense
Deposits
5,126,168
4,587,069
4,431,541
4,873,913
5,031,782
14,144,778
14,195,707
Subordinated debt
207,249
119,161
295,339
57,799
137,305
621,749
475,685
Other borrowed funds
52,945
256,664
207,250
207,250
207,249
516,859
621,749
Total interest expense
5,386,362
4,962,894
4,934,130
5,138,962
5,376,336
15,283,386
15,293,141
Net interest income
11,364,740
10,580,373
10,010,298
9,636,481
9,167,826
31,955,411
26,410,939
Provision for credit losses
(720,798)
344,377
(77,299)
124,140
960,847
(453,720)
1,357,735
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
12,085,538
10,235,996
10,087,597
9,512,341
8,206,979
32,409,131
25,053,204
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking revenue
214,578
402,775
236,836
428,177
348,561
854,189
919,016
Card and merchant services
343,670
344,548
313,701
337,191
333,325
1,001,919
924,822
Service charges on deposits
258,988
250,752
262,717
252,477
254,754
772,457
721,707
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
2,997
178,191
12,390
48,166
77,570
193,578
220,337
Loss on sale of securities
-
(5,393,148)
-
-
-
(5,393,148)
-
Other
13,800
24,691
5,672
18,737
40,436
44,163
144,265
Total noninterest income (loss)
834,033
(4,192,191)
831,316
1,084,748
1,054,646
(2,526,842)
2,930,147
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,256,036
4,658,424
3,979,145
4,101,261
3,861,631
12,893,605
11,368,892
Data and item processing
1,037,662
953,718
1,030,332
1,043,435
940,872
3,021,712
2,697,643
Occupancy and equipment
639,360
750,870
761,855
709,382
641,092
2,152,085
1,935,508
Legal and professional fees
361,168
280,505
257,974
320,853
332,527
899,647
977,272
FDIC insurance
187,500
161,334
200,001
389,431
166,176
548,835
479,979
Advertising
112,434
109,101
97,674
74,846
91,883
319,209
278,511
Other
721,102
695,238
744,926
769,525
658,319
2,161,266
1,851,071
Total noninterest expense
7,315,262
7,609,190
7,071,907
7,408,733
6,692,500
21,996,359
19,588,876
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,604,309
(1,565,385)
3,847,006
3,188,356
2,569,125
7,885,930
8,394,475
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,461,118
(467,233)
994,757
820,106
634,729
1,988,642
2,109,439
Net income (loss)
$ 4,143,191
$ (1,098,152)
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 5,897,288
$ 6,285,036
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/2025
09/30/2025
09/30/2026
09/30/2025
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 1.41
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 2.00
$ 2.15
Diluted
$ 1.39
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 1.99
$ 2.13
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,948,308
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,948,308
2,929,053
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,948,267
2,946,683
2,936,041
2,932,562
2,929,012
2,943,708
2,926,865
Diluted
2,978,354
2,946,683
2,947,910
2,956,327
2,952,922
2,966,872
2,946,201
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/2025
09/30/2025
09/30/2026
09/30/2025
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,948,308
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,948,308
2,929,053
Book value per share
$ 30.08
$ 30.11
$ 31.07
$ 30.30
$ 29.46
$ 30.08
$ 29.46
Tangible book value per share1
$ 29.52
$ 29.55
$ 30.51
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
$ 29.52
$ 28.90
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
11.97 %
11.72 %
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
11.97 %
12.15 %
Tier 1 capital
11.97 %
11.72 %
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
11.97 %
12.15 %
Total risk-based capital
13.09 %
12.89 %
13.16 %
13.14 %
13.37 %
13.09 %
13.37 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.27 %
8.82 %
9.47 %
9.48 %
9.32 %
9.27 %
9.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)1
7.31 %
7.30 %
7.80 %
7.73 %
7.76 %
7.31 %
7.76 %
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,147,894
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,147,894
$ 2,044,469
Non-performing assets
$ 1,147,894
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,147,894
$ 2,044,469
Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
$ 1,147,894
$ 1,220,371
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,147,894
$ 2,044,469
Non-performing loans to loans
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.13 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.12 %
0.23 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.10 %
0.19 %
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$ 493,170
$ 3,450
$ (90,410)
$ 3,450
$ 3,450
$ 406,210
$ 10,370
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries to average loans
0.05 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
ACL - loans2 to total loans
1.00 %
1.04 %
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.07 %
1.00 %
1.07 %
ACL - loans2 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
858.20 %
827.44 %
786.92 %
486.01 %
471.95 %
858.20 %
471.95 %
Other Data
Return on average assets
1.39 %
-0.38 %
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.68 %
0.79 %
Return on average equity
18.23 %
-4.82 %
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
8.68 %
10.12 %
Net interest margin
3.88 %
3.78 %
3.67 %
3.56 %
3.40 %
3.78 %
3.37 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.71 %
5.55 %
5.48 %
5.45 %
5.38 %
5.58 %
5.33 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.61 %
2.56 %
2.61 %
2.73 %
2.85 %
2.60 %
2.81 %
Loans to deposits ratio
92.60 %
90.33 %
95.10 %
94.52 %
91.60 %
92.60 %
91.60 %
1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
2 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 982,703,585
$ 15,134,399
6.12 %
$ 954,410,076
$ 14,254,582
5.99 %
$ 883,763,296
$ 13,086,145
5.89 %
Securities
130,700,857
1,179,790
3.61 %
134,552,222
1,044,498
3.11 %
139,178,904
946,231
2.72 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
52,928,673
436,913
3.27 %
33,144,617
244,187
2.96 %
51,010,040
511,786
3.98 %
1,166,333,115
16,751,102
5.71 %
1,122,106,915
15,543,267
5.55 %
1,073,952,240
14,544,162
5.38 %
Noninterest-earning assets
19,005,279
26,319,812
22,561,809
Total Assets
$ 1,185,338,394
$ 1,148,426,727
$ 1,096,514,049
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 611,873,884
$ 3,506,008
2.27 %
$ 562,295,257
$ 3,013,089
2.15 %
$ 541,428,761
$ 3,332,702
2.44 %
Time deposits
190,566,104
1,620,160
3.37 %
185,241,631
1,573,980
3.41 %
184,562,867
1,699,080
3.65 %
Interest-bearing deposits
802,439,988
5,126,168
2.53 %
747,536,888
4,587,069
2.46 %
725,991,628
5,031,782
2.75 %
Borrowings
17,171,234
260,194
6.05 %
29,314,083
375,825
5.13 %
23,176,928
344,554
5.93 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
819,611,222
5,386,362
2.61 %
776,850,971
4,962,894
2.56 %
749,168,556
5,376,336
2.85 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
264,215,906
269,761,926
255,304,997
Other
11,339,378
10,386,224
6,424,548
Total Liabilities
1,095,166,506
1,056,999,121
1,010,898,101
Cost of Total Deposits
1.91 %
1.81 %
2.03 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
1.96 %
1.87 %
2.09 %
Shareholders' equity
90,171,888
91,427,606
85,615,948
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,185,338,394
$ 1,148,426,727
$ 1,096,514,049
Net interest income / NIM
$ 11,364,740
3.88 %
$ 10,580,373
3.78 %
$ 9,167,826
3.40 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 960,994,637
$ 43,259,697
6.02 %
$ 870,744,610
$ 37,912,479
5.82 %
Securities
135,983,737
3,213,299
3.15 %
136,582,535
2,693,584
2.63 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
33,572,332
765,801
3.05 %
38,623,627
1,098,017
3.80 %
1,130,550,706
47,238,797
5.58 %
1,045,950,772
41,704,080
5.33 %
Noninterest-earning assets
23,859,068
22,167,616
Total Assets
$ 1,154,409,774
$ 1,068,118,388
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 571,721,252
$ 9,377,851
2.19 %
$ 526,941,332
$ 9,443,860
2.40 %
Time deposits
186,050,082
4,766,927
3.43 %
172,910,792
4,751,847
3.67 %
Interest-bearing deposits
757,771,334
14,144,778
2.50 %
699,852,124
14,195,707
2.71 %
Borrowings
29,500,325
1,138,608
5.15 %
26,871,375
1,097,434
5.45 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
787,271,659
15,283,386
2.60 %
726,723,499
15,293,141
2.81 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
265,015,831
251,454,884
Other
11,255,789
6,873,118
Total Liabilities
1,063,543,279
985,051,501
Cost of Total Deposits
1.85 %
2.00 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
1.94 %
2.09 %
Shareholders' equity
90,866,495
83,066,887
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,154,409,774
$ 1,068,118,388
Net interest income / NIM
$ 31,955,411
3.78 %
$ 26,410,939
3.37 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/2025
09/30/2025
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 71,760,956
$ 77,375,812
$ 84,428,311
$ 87,098,819
$ 80,671,698
Multifamily
26,489,201
23,752,016
23,033,500
23,416,919
22,749,443
Farmland
42,101,228
47,470,183
30,473,035
30,057,354
29,121,486
Other:
Owner occupied
160,819,100
152,971,360
152,110,763
147,006,921
142,991,662
Non-owner occupied
186,297,924
184,240,299
178,593,573
177,115,227
170,462,324
Residential, including home equity
344,933,650
339,069,899
329,551,095
322,126,792
314,145,221
Commercial and industrial
146,958,177
144,278,828
145,316,304
139,246,435
135,174,298
Consumer
1,163,813
976,461
936,235
1,181,301
868,300
Gross loans
980,524,049
970,134,858
944,442,816
927,249,768
896,184,432
Net deferred loan costs
3,212,153
3,358,690
3,490,913
3,605,386
3,613,598
$ 983,736,202
$ 973,493,548
$ 947,933,729
$ 930,855,154
$ 899,798,030
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 259,660,818
$ 266,326,799
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
234,796,311
240,228,075
197,158,536
199,685,709
202,974,127
Savings
74,520,077
77,224,221
75,285,399
71,859,873
71,308,729
Money market 1
301,187,670
304,000,976
271,791,739
272,585,155
266,564,412
Time
192,216,439
189,895,274
180,479,862
183,258,371
186,442,485
Total interest-bearing
802,720,497
811,348,546
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
Total Deposits
$ 1,062,381,315
$ 1,077,675,345
$ 996,799,596
$ 984,804,340
$ 982,342,189
1 Includes transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measurements (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
09/30/2026
06/30/2026
03/31/2026
12/31/2025
09/30/2025
09/30/2026
09/30/2025
Financial Measurements:
Core Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 4,143,191
$ (1,098,152)
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 5,897,288
$ 6,285,036
Adjustments to net income to exclude non-core items:
Loss on sale of securities
-
5,393,148
-
-
-
5,393,148
-
Elimination of ACL - HTM securities
-
(50,414)
-
-
-
(50,414)
-
Retirement costs
-
336,911
-
-
-
336,911
-
Tax effect of adjustments to net income
-
(1,563,038)
-
-
-
(1,563,038)
-
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,143,191
$ 3,018,455
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 10,013,895
$ 6,285,036
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,461,118
(467,233)
994,757
820,106
634,729
1,988,642
2,109,439
Provision for credit losses
(720,798)
344,377
(77,299)
124,140
960,847
(453,720)
1,357,735
Less: income tax expense (benefit)
-
(1,563,038)
-
-
-
(1,563,038)
-
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,883,511
$ 4,458,637
$ 3,769,707
$ 3,312,496
$ 3,529,972
$ 13,111,855
$ 9,752,210
Core earnings basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.41
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 3.40
$ 2.15
Core earnings diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.39
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 3.38
$ 2.13
Core Earnings Ratios, annualized (Non-GAAP):
Return on average assets
1.39 %
1.05 %
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
1.16 %
0.79 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
18.23 %
13.24 %
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
14.73 %
10.12 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.45 %
2.51 %
2.49 %
2.67 %
2.42 %
2.51 %
2.39 %
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses (GAAP)
$ (720,798)
$ 344,377
$ (77,299)
$ 124,140
$ 960,847
$ (453,720)
$ 1,357,735
Adjustment to provision for credit losses:
Elimination of ACL - HTM securities
$ -
$ 50,414
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 50,414
$ -
Provision for credit losses (Non-GAAP)
$ (720,798)
$ 394,791
$ (77,299)
$ 124,140
$ 960,847
$ (403,306)
$ 1,357,735
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$ 834,033
$ (4,192,191)
$ 831,316
$ 1,084,748
$ 1,054,646
$ (2,526,842)
$ 2,930,147
Adjustment to noninterest income:
Loss on sale of securities
-
5,393,148
-
-
-
5,393,148
-
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)
$ 834,033
$ 1,200,957
$ 831,316
$ 1,084,748
$ 1,054,646
$ 2,866,306
$ 2,930,147
Salaries and Benefits
Salaries and benefits (GAAP)
$ 4,256,036
$ 4,658,424
$ 3,979,145
$ 4,101,261
$ 3,861,631
$ 12,893,605
$ 11,368,892
Adjustment to salaries and benefits:
Retirement costs
-
(336,911)
-
-
-
(336,911)
-
Salaries and benefits (Non-GAAP)
$ 4,256,036
$ 4,321,513
$ 3,979,145
$ 4,101,261
$ 3,861,631
$ 12,556,694
$ 11,368,892
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 7,315,262
$ 7,609,190
$ 7,071,907
$ 7,408,733
$ 6,692,500
$ 21,996,359
$ 19,588,876
Adjustment to noninterest expense:
Retirement costs
-
(336,911)
-
-
-
(336,911)
-
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$ 7,315,262
$ 7,272,279
$ 7,071,907
$ 7,408,733
$ 6,692,500
$ 21,659,448
$ 19,588,876
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 88,683,141
$ 88,770,282
$ 91,524,532
$ 88,850,559
$ 86,294,398
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Total shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 87,026,634
$ 87,113,775
$ 89,868,025
$ 87,194,052
$ 84,637,891
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 1,191,484,643
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Total assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,189,828,136
$ 1,193,038,091
$ 1,151,700,196
$ 1,127,423,522
$ 1,090,807,121
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
7.31 %
7.30 %
7.80 %
7.73 %
7.76 %
Tangible Book Value per Share
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 88,683,141
$ 88,770,282
$ 91,524,532
$ 88,850,559
$ 86,294,398
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 87,026,634
$ 87,113,775
$ 89,868,025
$ 87,194,052
$ 84,637,891
Common shares outstanding
2,948,308
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 29.52
$ 29.55
$ 30.51
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.