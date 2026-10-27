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PR Newswire
27.10.2026 21:05 Uhr
56 Leser
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Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC ID: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $4.1 million, or $1.39 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.37) diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2026 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Results for the second quarter of 2026 were impacted by a $5.4 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities associated with the Company's strategic investment portfolio repositioning and approximately $337 thousand of one-time retirement-related costs associated with the retirement of several long-tenured senior officers.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income totaled $5.9 million, or $1.99 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2025. Excluding the second quarter 2026 nonrecurring items associated with the securities portfolio repositioning and executive retirement costs, core earnings1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $10.0 million, or $3.38 diluted earnings per share, representing an increase of 59.9% compared to core earnings1 of $6.3 million, or $2.13 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2025.

"Our third quarter results highlight the strength of our core banking franchise," said BJ Goetz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth, expansion of our net interest margin, favorable credit quality metrics, and disciplined balance sheet management produced strong earnings performance during the quarter. The strategic actions completed during the second quarter positioned the Company for enhanced earnings and balance sheet performance moving forward."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $4.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the linked quarter and net income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $1.39, compared to $(0.37) in the second quarter of 2026 and $0.66 in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.39%, compared to (0.38%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 0.70% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Annualized return on average equity increased to 18.23%, compared to (4.82%) in the second quarter of 2026 and 8.96% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.88%, up from 3.78% in the linked quarter and 3.40% a year ago.
  • Gross loans increased to $980.5 million, up $10.4 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2026, and up $84.3 million, or 9.4%, from September 30, 2025.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets declining to $1.1 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $2.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, one year earlier.
  • Book value per share was $30.08 and tangible book value per share was $29.52 as of September 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $784 thousand, or 7.4%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $2.2 million, or 24.0%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase from both prior periods was driven primarily by continued loan and deposit growth and higher earning asset yields, including an improved yield on securities reflective of the second quarter 2026 investment portfolio repositioning.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.88% during the third quarter of 2026 from 3.78% during the second quarter of 2026 and 3.40% during the third quarter of 2025. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.71% from 5.55% in the linked quarter and 5.38% a year earlier, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 2.61% from 2.85% in the third quarter of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income totaled $32.0 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 21.0%, from $26.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The increase reflects strong loan and deposit growth, expansion in earning asset yields, and margin improvement resulting from balance sheet repositioning initiatives.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $721 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a provision expense of $344 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 and $961 thousand during the third quarter of 2025. The negative provision reflects favorable credit quality trends, improving asset quality metrics, and net loan loss recoveries during the quarter. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $493 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3 thousand during both the linked quarter and the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2026 reflected a $497 thousand recovery related to a loan charge-off in 2021.

For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $454 thousand, compared to provision expense of $1.4 million during the first nine months of 2025. Net recoveries totaled $406 thousand during the first nine months of 2026 compared to $10 thousand during the same period in 2025. Through the nine months of 2026, the Bank recovered a total of $1.2 million related to the 2021 loan charge-off noted above, in addition to other loan loss recoveries of $10 thousand. The loan recoveries were offset by loan charge-offs of $755 thousand, $748 thousand of which was related to a single credit to a borrower that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $834 thousand during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2026 and income of $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter improvement was primarily attributable to the absence of the $5.4 million loss on the sale of securities recognized during the second quarter of 2026.

Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 totaled $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2026. Compared to that amount, third quarter noninterest income declined primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue and lower earnings on bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by growth in card and merchant service income and deposit service charges.

For the first nine months of 2026, reported noninterest income was a loss of $2.5 million compared to income of $2.9 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the securities loss, core noninterest income1 for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $2.9 million, substantially consistent with the prior year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $294 thousand, or 3.9%, from the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of $623 thousand, or 9.3%, from the third quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter decrease principally reflected lower salaries and employee benefits expense following the retirement-related costs incurred during the second quarter of 2026, as well as lower occupancy costs.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, increased data and item processing, which includes costs associated with ongoing technology investments, and higher occupancy expenses.

For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense totaled $22.0 million, compared to $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. Excluding one-time retirement-related costs, core noninterest expense1 totaled $21.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.6% over the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel costs, data and item processing costs, and occupancy expenses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.19 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.19 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $1.09 billion as of September 30, 2025. Total loans increased to $983.7 million, up $10.2 million from June 30, 2026 and $83.9 million from September 30, 2025. Growth in loans over the past twelve months was led by residential real estate, owner-occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lending, and multifamily loans.

Total deposits were $1.06 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.08 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $982.3 million as of September 30, 2025. The linked-quarter decline primarily reflected customer-specific fluctuations in deposit balances. Year-over-year deposit growth totaled $80.0 million, or 8.1%.

Shareholders' equity totaled $88.7 million as of September 30, 2026, while book value per share increased to $30.08 from $29.46 as of September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $29.52 from $28.90 one year earlier.

Asset Quality and Capital

Asset quality metrics continued to improve during the quarter. Nonaccrual loans declined to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2026 from $2.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets represented 0.10% of total assets, compared to 0.19% one year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00% of total loans as of September 30, 2026.

The Company and the Bank remained well-capitalized. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.97%, the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.09%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.27%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management has provided non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including in the following table, and has done so as the Company believes these financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.









Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


9/30/2026

6/30/20261

9/30/2025


9/30/20261

9/30/2025








Core earnings1

$ 4,143,191

$ 3,018,455

$ 1,934,396


$ 10,013,895

$ 6,285,036

Core earnings PTPP2

$ 4,883,511

$ 4,458,637

$ 3,529,972


$ 13,111,855

$ 9,752,210

Noninterest income

$ 834,033

$ 1,200,957

$ 1,054,646


$ 2,866,306

$ 2,930,147

Noninterest expense

$ 7,315,262

$ 7,272,279

$ 6,692,500


$ 21,659,448

$ 19,588,876

Provision for credit losses

$ (720,798)

$ 394,791

$ 960,847


$ (403,306)

$ 1,357,735

Core earnings1 per common share:







Diluted

$ 1.39

$ 1.02

$ 0.66


$ 3.38

$ 2.13

Annualized return on average assets

1.39 %

1.05 %

0.70 %


1.16 %

0.79 %

Annualized return on average stockholders' equity

18.23 %

13.24 %

8.96 %


14.73 %

10.12 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

________________________________________________________________________________

1 A non-GAAP financial measure calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

2 "PTPP" is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents earnings pre-tax and pre-provision for credit losses. It is calculated by adding income tax expense and the provision for credit losses to net income. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. Goetz, Jr. ("BJ")
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Balance Sheets (unaudited)1












As of Period End




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/20251

09/30/2025









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 61,358,390

$ 76,651,107

$ 41,117,713

$ 30,707,438

$ 28,508,739


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

117,796,751

117,130,706

51,710,763

53,681,375

54,390,834


Securities held-to-maturity

-

-

85,592,007

86,553,557

87,642,810



Less allowance for credit losses

-

-

50,414

78,511

73,338



Total securities held-to-maturity

-

-

85,541,593

86,475,046

87,569,472



Total securities

117,796,751

117,130,706

137,252,356

140,156,421

141,960,306


Equity securities, at cost

1,502,700

1,027,700

2,709,200

2,281,700

951,700


Loans

983,736,202

973,493,548

947,933,729

930,855,154

899,798,030



Less allowance for loan credit losses

9,851,224

10,097,893

9,701,472

9,842,370

9,648,797



Loans, net

973,884,978

963,395,655

938,232,257

921,012,784

890,149,233


Loans held for sale

1,369,793

3,078,861

3,241,537

3,935,463

3,782,055


Premises and equipment

6,546,991

6,331,653

6,238,824

6,423,885

6,335,780


Right of use asset

5,958,408

5,134,965

4,903,838

5,014,155

1,691,267


Accrued interest receivable

3,738,786

3,626,025

3,607,585

3,397,155

3,433,569


Deferred tax assets

6,617,826

5,060,704

4,226,269

4,452,078

4,501,612


Bank-owned life insurance

8,062,683

8,044,423

7,858,667

7,837,986

7,656,529


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

2,990,830

3,556,292

2,311,950

2,204,457

1,836,331











Total Assets

$ 1,191,484,643

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 259,660,818

$ 266,326,799

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436



Interest-bearing

802,720,497

811,348,546

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753



Total deposits

1,062,381,315

1,077,675,345

996,799,596

984,804,340

982,342,189



FHLB advances and other borrowings

15,000,000

5,000,000

42,000,000

33,000,000

5,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,062,131

12,059,069

12,056,006

12,052,944

12,049,882



Lease liabilities

6,040,218

5,218,274

4,983,788

5,088,540

1,760,706



Accrued interest payable

690,101

484,064

720,468

473,682

709,739



Other liabilities

6,627,737

5,487,564

5,272,313

4,809,964

4,306,714











Total Liabilities

1,102,801,502

1,105,924,316

1,061,832,171

1,040,229,470

1,006,169,230










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,483

29,481

29,459

29,327

29,291



Additional paid-in-capital

41,802,851

41,702,821

41,642,026

41,649,351

41,588,025



Retained earnings

57,504,836

53,597,510

54,931,337

52,313,860

50,180,223



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,654,029)

(6,559,530)

(5,078,290)

(5,141,979)

(5,503,141)











Total Shareholders' Equity

88,683,141

88,770,282

91,524,532

88,850,559

86,294,398











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,191,484,643

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628










1 December 31, 2025 information derived from the audited financial statements.




Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/2025

09/30/2025


09/30/2026

09/30/2025












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 15,134,399

$ 14,254,582

$ 13,870,716

$ 13,604,427

$ 13,086,145


$ 43,259,697

$ 37,912,479


Securities

1,179,790

1,044,498

989,011

994,358

946,231


3,213,299

2,693,584


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

436,913

244,187

84,701

176,658

511,786


765,801

1,098,017



Total interest income

16,751,102

15,543,267

14,944,428

14,775,443

14,544,162


47,238,797

41,704,080












Interest Expense










Deposits

5,126,168

4,587,069

4,431,541

4,873,913

5,031,782


14,144,778

14,195,707


Subordinated debt

207,249

119,161

295,339

57,799

137,305


621,749

475,685


Other borrowed funds

52,945

256,664

207,250

207,250

207,249


516,859

621,749



Total interest expense

5,386,362

4,962,894

4,934,130

5,138,962

5,376,336


15,283,386

15,293,141












Net interest income

11,364,740

10,580,373

10,010,298

9,636,481

9,167,826


31,955,411

26,410,939

Provision for credit losses

(720,798)

344,377

(77,299)

124,140

960,847


(453,720)

1,357,735

Net interest income after provision










for credit losses

12,085,538

10,235,996

10,087,597

9,512,341

8,206,979


32,409,131

25,053,204












Noninterest income










Mortgage banking revenue

214,578

402,775

236,836

428,177

348,561


854,189

919,016


Card and merchant services

343,670

344,548

313,701

337,191

333,325


1,001,919

924,822


Service charges on deposits

258,988

250,752

262,717

252,477

254,754


772,457

721,707


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

2,997

178,191

12,390

48,166

77,570


193,578

220,337


Loss on sale of securities

-

(5,393,148)

-

-

-


(5,393,148)

-


Other

13,800

24,691

5,672

18,737

40,436


44,163

144,265



Total noninterest income (loss)

834,033

(4,192,191)

831,316

1,084,748

1,054,646


(2,526,842)

2,930,147












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

4,256,036

4,658,424

3,979,145

4,101,261

3,861,631


12,893,605

11,368,892


Data and item processing

1,037,662

953,718

1,030,332

1,043,435

940,872


3,021,712

2,697,643


Occupancy and equipment

639,360

750,870

761,855

709,382

641,092


2,152,085

1,935,508


Legal and professional fees

361,168

280,505

257,974

320,853

332,527


899,647

977,272


FDIC insurance

187,500

161,334

200,001

389,431

166,176


548,835

479,979


Advertising

112,434

109,101

97,674

74,846

91,883


319,209

278,511


Other

721,102

695,238

744,926

769,525

658,319


2,161,266

1,851,071



Total noninterest expense

7,315,262

7,609,190

7,071,907

7,408,733

6,692,500


21,996,359

19,588,876












Income (loss) before income taxes

5,604,309

(1,565,385)

3,847,006

3,188,356

2,569,125


7,885,930

8,394,475

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,461,118

(467,233)

994,757

820,106

634,729


1,988,642

2,109,439

Net income (loss)

$ 4,143,191

$ (1,098,152)

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396


$ 5,897,288

$ 6,285,036












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/2025

09/30/2025


09/30/2026

09/30/2025












Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 1.41

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66


$ 2.00

$ 2.15


Diluted

$ 1.39

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66


$ 1.99

$ 2.13

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,948,308

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053


2,948,308

2,929,053

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

2,948,267

2,946,683

2,936,041

2,932,562

2,929,012


2,943,708

2,926,865


Diluted

2,978,354

2,946,683

2,947,910

2,956,327

2,952,922


2,966,872

2,946,201

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08


$ 0.24

$ 0.24

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Nine Months Ended




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/2025

09/30/2025


09/30/2026

09/30/2025












Per Share Data










Common shares outstanding at period end

2,948,308

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053


2,948,308

2,929,053


Book value per share

$ 30.08

$ 30.11

$ 31.07

$ 30.30

$ 29.46


$ 30.08

$ 29.46


Tangible book value per share1

$ 29.52

$ 29.55

$ 30.51

$ 29.73

$ 28.90


$ 29.52

$ 28.90












Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)










Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.97 %

11.72 %

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %


11.97 %

12.15 %


Tier 1 capital

11.97 %

11.72 %

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %


11.97 %

12.15 %


Total risk-based capital

13.09 %

12.89 %

13.16 %

13.14 %

13.37 %


13.09 %

13.37 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.27 %

8.82 %

9.47 %

9.48 %

9.32 %


9.27 %

9.32 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)1

7.31 %

7.30 %

7.80 %

7.73 %

7.76 %


7.31 %

7.76 %












Asset Quality Data










Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,147,894

$ 1,212,877

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469


$ 1,147,894

$ 2,044,469


Non-performing assets

$ 1,147,894

$ 1,212,877

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469


$ 1,147,894

$ 2,044,469


Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

$ 1,147,894

$ 1,220,371

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469


$ 1,147,894

$ 2,044,469


Non-performing loans to loans

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.22 %

0.23 %


0.12 %

0.23 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.18 %

0.19 %


0.10 %

0.19 %


Net (charge-offs) / recoveries

$ 493,170

$ 3,450

$ (90,410)

$ 3,450

$ 3,450


$ 406,210

$ 10,370


Net (charge-offs) / recoveries to average loans

0.05 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.04 %

0.00 %


ACL - loans2 to total loans

1.00 %

1.04 %

1.02 %

1.06 %

1.07 %


1.00 %

1.07 %


ACL - loans2 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

858.20 %

827.44 %

786.92 %

486.01 %

471.95 %


858.20 %

471.95 %












Other Data











Return on average assets

1.39 %

-0.38 %

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %


0.68 %

0.79 %


Return on average equity

18.23 %

-4.82 %

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %


8.68 %

10.12 %


Net interest margin

3.88 %

3.78 %

3.67 %

3.56 %

3.40 %


3.78 %

3.37 %


Yield on interest-earning assets

5.71 %

5.55 %

5.48 %

5.45 %

5.38 %


5.58 %

5.33 %


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.61 %

2.56 %

2.61 %

2.73 %

2.85 %


2.60 %

2.81 %


Loans to deposits ratio

92.60 %

90.33 %

95.10 %

94.52 %

91.60 %


92.60 %

91.60 %













1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.


2 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
























Three Months Ended




September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$ 982,703,585


$ 15,134,399


6.12 %


$ 954,410,076


$ 14,254,582


5.99 %


$ 883,763,296


$ 13,086,145


5.89 %



Securities

130,700,857


1,179,790


3.61 %


134,552,222


1,044,498


3.11 %


139,178,904


946,231


2.72 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

52,928,673


436,913


3.27 %


33,144,617


244,187


2.96 %


51,010,040


511,786


3.98 %




1,166,333,115


16,751,102


5.71 %


1,122,106,915


15,543,267


5.55 %


1,073,952,240


14,544,162


5.38 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

19,005,279






26,319,812






22,561,809



























Total Assets

$ 1,185,338,394






$ 1,148,426,727






$ 1,096,514,049

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 611,873,884


$ 3,506,008


2.27 %


$ 562,295,257


$ 3,013,089


2.15 %


$ 541,428,761


$ 3,332,702


2.44 %



Time deposits

190,566,104


1,620,160


3.37 %


185,241,631


1,573,980


3.41 %


184,562,867


1,699,080


3.65 %



Interest-bearing deposits

802,439,988


5,126,168


2.53 %


747,536,888


4,587,069


2.46 %


725,991,628


5,031,782


2.75 %



Borrowings

17,171,234


260,194


6.05 %


29,314,083


375,825


5.13 %


23,176,928


344,554


5.93 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

819,611,222


5,386,362


2.61 %


776,850,971


4,962,894


2.56 %


749,168,556


5,376,336


2.85 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

264,215,906






269,761,926






255,304,997







Other

11,339,378






10,386,224






6,424,548



























Total Liabilities

1,095,166,506






1,056,999,121






1,010,898,101



























Cost of Total Deposits





1.91 %






1.81 %






2.03 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















bearing liabilities plus non-




















interest-bearing deposits)





1.96 %






1.87 %






2.09 %






















Shareholders' equity

90,171,888






91,427,606






85,615,948



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,185,338,394






$ 1,148,426,727






$ 1,096,514,049



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 11,364,740


3.88 %




$ 10,580,373


3.78 %




$ 9,167,826


3.40 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


















Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate









ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:














Loans

$ 960,994,637


$ 43,259,697


6.02 %


$ 870,744,610


$ 37,912,479


5.82 %



Securities

135,983,737


3,213,299


3.15 %


136,582,535


2,693,584


2.63 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

33,572,332


765,801


3.05 %


38,623,627


1,098,017


3.80 %




1,130,550,706


47,238,797


5.58 %


1,045,950,772


41,704,080


5.33 %
















Noninterest-earning assets

23,859,068






22,167,616





















Total Assets

$ 1,154,409,774






$ 1,068,118,388



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

$ 571,721,252


$ 9,377,851


2.19 %


$ 526,941,332


$ 9,443,860


2.40 %



Time deposits

186,050,082


4,766,927


3.43 %


172,910,792


4,751,847


3.67 %



Interest-bearing deposits

757,771,334


14,144,778


2.50 %


699,852,124


14,195,707


2.71 %



Borrowings

29,500,325


1,138,608


5.15 %


26,871,375


1,097,434


5.45 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

787,271,659


15,283,386


2.60 %


726,723,499


15,293,141


2.81 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

265,015,831






251,454,884







Other

11,255,789






6,873,118





















Total Liabilities

1,063,543,279






985,051,501





















Cost of Total Deposits





1.85 %






2.00 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-














bearing liabilities plus non-














interest-bearing deposits)





1.94 %






2.09 %
















Shareholders' equity

90,866,495






83,066,887





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,154,409,774






$ 1,068,118,388





















Net interest income / NIM



$ 31,955,411


3.78 %




$ 26,410,939


3.37 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)












As of Period End




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/2025

09/30/2025









Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 71,760,956

$ 77,375,812

$ 84,428,311

$ 87,098,819

$ 80,671,698


Multifamily

26,489,201

23,752,016

23,033,500

23,416,919

22,749,443


Farmland

42,101,228

47,470,183

30,473,035

30,057,354

29,121,486


Other:








Owner occupied

160,819,100

152,971,360

152,110,763

147,006,921

142,991,662



Non-owner occupied

186,297,924

184,240,299

178,593,573

177,115,227

170,462,324









Residential, including home equity

344,933,650

339,069,899

329,551,095

322,126,792

314,145,221

Commercial and industrial

146,958,177

144,278,828

145,316,304

139,246,435

135,174,298

Consumer


1,163,813

976,461

936,235

1,181,301

868,300



Gross loans

980,524,049

970,134,858

944,442,816

927,249,768

896,184,432



Net deferred loan costs

3,212,153

3,358,690

3,490,913

3,605,386

3,613,598




$ 983,736,202

$ 973,493,548

$ 947,933,729

$ 930,855,154

$ 899,798,030









Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 259,660,818

$ 266,326,799

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

234,796,311

240,228,075

197,158,536

199,685,709

202,974,127


Savings

74,520,077

77,224,221

75,285,399

71,859,873

71,308,729


Money market 1

301,187,670

304,000,976

271,791,739

272,585,155

266,564,412


Time


192,216,439

189,895,274

180,479,862

183,258,371

186,442,485



Total interest-bearing

802,720,497

811,348,546

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753



Total Deposits

$ 1,062,381,315

$ 1,077,675,345

$ 996,799,596

$ 984,804,340

$ 982,342,189










1 Includes transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.



Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measurements (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




09/30/2026

06/30/2026

03/31/2026

12/31/2025

09/30/2025


09/30/2026

09/30/2025












Financial Measurements:





















Core Earnings










Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 4,143,191

$ (1,098,152)

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396


$ 5,897,288

$ 6,285,036


Adjustments to net income to exclude non-core items:











Loss on sale of securities

-

5,393,148

-

-

-


5,393,148

-



Elimination of ACL - HTM securities

-

(50,414)

-

-

-


(50,414)

-



Retirement costs

-

336,911

-

-

-


336,911

-



Tax effect of adjustments to net income

-

(1,563,038)

-

-

-


(1,563,038)

-


Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,143,191

$ 3,018,455

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396


$ 10,013,895

$ 6,285,036



Income tax expense (benefit)

1,461,118

(467,233)

994,757

820,106

634,729


1,988,642

2,109,439



Provision for credit losses

(720,798)

344,377

(77,299)

124,140

960,847


(453,720)

1,357,735



Less: income tax expense (benefit)

-

(1,563,038)

-

-

-


(1,563,038)

-


Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,883,511

$ 4,458,637

$ 3,769,707

$ 3,312,496

$ 3,529,972


$ 13,111,855

$ 9,752,210













Core earnings basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.41

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66


$ 3.40

$ 2.15


Core earnings diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.39

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66


$ 3.38

$ 2.13













Core Earnings Ratios, annualized (Non-GAAP):











Return on average assets

1.39 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %


1.16 %

0.79 %



Return on average stockholders' equity

18.23 %

13.24 %

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %


14.73 %

10.12 %



Noninterest expense to average assets

2.45 %

2.51 %

2.49 %

2.67 %

2.42 %


2.51 %

2.39 %













Provision for Credit Losses










Provision for credit losses (GAAP)

$ (720,798)

$ 344,377

$ (77,299)

$ 124,140

$ 960,847


$ (453,720)

$ 1,357,735


Adjustment to provision for credit losses:











Elimination of ACL - HTM securities

$ -

$ 50,414

$ -

$ -

$ -


$ 50,414

$ -


Provision for credit losses (Non-GAAP)

$ (720,798)

$ 394,791

$ (77,299)

$ 124,140

$ 960,847


$ (403,306)

$ 1,357,735













Noninterest Income










Noninterest income (GAAP)

$ 834,033

$ (4,192,191)

$ 831,316

$ 1,084,748

$ 1,054,646


$ (2,526,842)

$ 2,930,147


Adjustment to noninterest income:











Loss on sale of securities

-

5,393,148

-

-

-


5,393,148

-


Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 834,033

$ 1,200,957

$ 831,316

$ 1,084,748

$ 1,054,646


$ 2,866,306

$ 2,930,147













Salaries and Benefits










Salaries and benefits (GAAP)

$ 4,256,036

$ 4,658,424

$ 3,979,145

$ 4,101,261

$ 3,861,631


$ 12,893,605

$ 11,368,892


Adjustment to salaries and benefits:











Retirement costs

-

(336,911)

-

-

-


(336,911)

-


Salaries and benefits (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,256,036

$ 4,321,513

$ 3,979,145

$ 4,101,261

$ 3,861,631


$ 12,556,694

$ 11,368,892













Noninterest Expense










Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 7,315,262

$ 7,609,190

$ 7,071,907

$ 7,408,733

$ 6,692,500


$ 21,996,359

$ 19,588,876


Adjustment to noninterest expense:











Retirement costs

-

(336,911)

-

-

-


(336,911)

-


Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,315,262

$ 7,272,279

$ 7,071,907

$ 7,408,733

$ 6,692,500


$ 21,659,448

$ 19,588,876













Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets










Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 88,683,141

$ 88,770,282

$ 91,524,532

$ 88,850,559

$ 86,294,398






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Total shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 87,026,634

$ 87,113,775

$ 89,868,025

$ 87,194,052

$ 84,637,891
















Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,191,484,643

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,189,828,136

$ 1,193,038,091

$ 1,151,700,196

$ 1,127,423,522

$ 1,090,807,121
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

7.31 %

7.30 %

7.80 %

7.73 %

7.76 %
















Tangible Book Value per Share










Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 88,683,141

$ 88,770,282

$ 91,524,532

$ 88,850,559

$ 86,294,398






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 87,026,634

$ 87,113,775

$ 89,868,025

$ 87,194,052

$ 84,637,891

















Common shares outstanding

2,948,308

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053





Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 29.52

$ 29.55

$ 30.51

$ 29.73

$ 28.90















SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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