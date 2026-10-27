Nabors Industries Ltd.: Record International Drilling Margin. $75 Million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Nabors Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2026 operating revenues of $872 million, up 7% sequentially. Net loss attributable to Nabors' shareholders was $11 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $246 million, up nearly 11% from the second quarter.
Record International Drilling daily adjusted gross margin, a larger Lower 48 working fleet, and growth in Drilling Solutions drove the sequential improvement. Higher profitability, lower capital spending and improved working capital contributed to $75 million in adjusted free cash flow.
Selected Financial Information
(In millions, except rig activity)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
Operating revenues
$ 872.2
$ 814.8
$ 818.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 245.5
$ 221.7
$ 236.3
Adjusted operating income
$ 85.8
$ 61.1
$ 76.0
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 74.5
$ 12.3
$ 5.6
Average rigs working:
Lower 48
72.8
67.8
59.2
International Drilling
94.9
93.4
89.2
Average total rigs working
177.1
171.2
158.4
The quarter ended September 30, 2025 includes revenue of $34 million, EBITDA of $20 million, and operating income of $14 million from Quail Tools, which was sold in August 2025.
3Q 2026 Highlights
- International Drilling daily adjusted gross margin reached a record $19,060, up $1,526, or 8.7%, sequentially. Strong field performance across multiple countries and high-margin rig deployments drove the increase.
- The SANAD land drilling joint venture successfully deployed its 17th newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia. One additional newbuild is scheduled for deployment in 2026 and two in the first quarter of 2027, bringing the total newbuild fleet to 20.
- Nabors signed a multiyear contract to deploy one rig in Venezuela in early 2027. The deployment will mark Nabors' return to drilling operations in the country.
- Nabors rigs helped two Lower 48 operators achieve new drilling records. A PACE®-B rig in North Dakota achieved an impressive drilling performance of more than 27,600 feet in 148 hours, with an average rate of penetration of nearly 187 feet per hour. A PACE®-X rig in South Texas achieved a record performance by drilling an 18,500-foot well in under six days, averaging more than 3,200 feet per day. The operator recorded its fastest drilling performance in the basin to date.
- Canrig secured commitments for four additional RZR rig floor automation modules, which will bring the total deployed to six. Strong client interest supports the outlook for additional awards.
Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "We delivered higher earnings and $75 million in adjusted free cash flow. Each of our four reporting segments met or exceeded its targets.
"International Drilling achieved a record daily adjusted gross margin. Strong field performance and new rig deployments with attractive economics drove the increase. We expect further margin improvement in the fourth quarter, despite a lower SANAD rig count following the suspension of five rigs.
"Our Lower 48 rig count grew as expected, and daily adjusted gross margin again exceeded guidance. We remain constructive on this market. Advanced drilling technology and reliable field delivery position us to continue increasing both rig count and daily margin.
"Drilling Solutions' business delivered double-digit sequential adjusted EBITDA growth. Greater adoption of our Performance Software and Downhole Services on Nabors rigs in the Lower 48 drove the gains. International growth in Surface and Tubular services also contributed to the segment's improvement."
Segment Results
International Drilling adjusted EBITDA increased to $146 million from $131 million in the second quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin rose by more than $1,500 to $19,060, reflecting strong field performance and contributions from the recently deployed rig in Argentina and the SANAD newbuild .
U.S. Drilling adjusted EBITDA increased to $99 million from $94 million in the second quarter. A 7% increase in the average Lower 48 working fleet and higher daily adjusted gross margin drove the improvement.
Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased to $44 million from $40 million in the second quarter, driven primarily by growth on Nabors rigs in the Lower 48 and growth in international markets.
Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA increased to $5 million from $3 million in the second quarter. Both aftermarket revenue and capital equipment sales increased sequentially.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $75 million, up $62 million sequentially. Higher profitability, lower capital spending at SANAD and across the rest of Nabors, together with lower working capital drove the improvement, partially offset by higher cash interest payments.
Miguel Rodriguez, Nabors CFO, stated, "Third quarter adjusted free cash flow exceeded our expectations. SANAD newbuild spending was below forecast as certain construction milestones shifted to later periods. Outside SANAD, controlled capital spending and improved working capital supported the cash generation.
"We anticipate delivering full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $930 million, reaching the upper end of our prior guidance. This outlook reflects the strength of the business, including the impact of rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia. We now expect full-year consolidated adjusted free cash flow of $100 to $110 million, including approximately $20 million of cash consumption at SANAD. This revised guidance is materially higher than our previous guidance.
"We now expect full-year consolidated capital spending of $710 to $720 million, including $295 to $305 million for SANAD's newbuild program.
"During the quarter, we redeemed $100 million of our 9.125% notes with cash on hand, continuing to deliver on our commitment to reduce gross debt. The redemption lowers cash interest expense, further strengthening our balance sheet."
Outlook
Nabors expects the following metrics for the fourth quarter of 2026:
U.S. Drilling
- Lower 48 average rig count of 75 rigs
- Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of $14,500 to $14,700
- Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12 million
International
- Average rig count of 92 to 93 rigs
- Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $19,500
Drilling Solutions
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $46 million
Rig Technologies
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8 million
Capital Expenditures
- Capital expenditures of $250 to $260 million, including $140 to $150 million for SANAD newbuilds in Saudi Arabia
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Adjusted free cash flow of $60 to $70 million, including approximately $20 million of cash consumption at SANAD
Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the earnings power of our diversified portfolio. We expect further sequential adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter, led by U.S. Drilling. We remain on track to achieve an annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of approximately $1 billion heading into 2027."
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com .
Forward-looking Statements
The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the Company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the Company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.
Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email [email protected] , or Kara K. Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda via email [email protected]
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenues
$ 872,194
$ 818,190
$ 814,795
$ 2,470,537
$ 2,387,164
Investment income (loss)
4,143
7,323
2,131
9,161
20,048
Total revenues and other income
876,337
825,513
816,926
2,479,698
2,407,212
Costs and other deductions:
Direct costs
536,577
491,828
507,551
1,537,597
1,428,009
General and administrative expenses
76,733
77,076
71,375
219,868
228,308
Research and engineering
13,341
12,978
14,209
41,056
39,735
Depreciation and amortization
159,744
160,347
160,549
476,479
490,046
Interest expense
42,087
54,334
42,678
128,526
164,741
Gain on disposition of Quail Tools
-
(415,557)
-
-
(415,557)
Gain on bargain purchase
-
-
-
-
(116,499)
Other, net
11,428
24,470
5,682
3,717
75,334
Total costs and other deductions
839,910
405,476
802,044
2,407,243
1,894,117
Income (loss) before income taxes
36,427
420,037
14,882
72,455
513,095
Income tax expense (benefit)
20,443
117,571
16,405
53,732
155,655
Net income (loss)
15,984
302,466
(1,523)
18,723
357,440
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(27,149)
(28,268)
(20,807)
(67,384)
(81,164)
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
$ (11,165)
$ 274,198
$ (22,330)
$ (48,661)
$ 276,276
Earnings (losses) per share:
Basic
$ (1.24)
$ 18.25
$ (2.04)
$ (4.81)
$ 18.99
Diluted
$ (1.24)
$ 16.85
$ (2.04)
$ (4.81)
$ 17.54
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,503
14,098
14,273
14,330
12,880
Diluted
14,503
15,321
14,273
14,330
14,092
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 245,543
$ 236,308
$ 221,660
$ 672,016
$ 691,112
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 85,799
$ 75,961
$ 61,111
$ 195,537
$ 201,066
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$ 475,145
$ 509,833
$ 940,738
Accounts receivable, net
511,663
443,417
391,705
Other current assets
218,306
243,929
219,130
Total current assets
1,205,114
1,197,179
1,551,573
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,884,274
2,908,061
2,920,019
Other long-term assets
353,929
314,705
318,065
Total assets
$ 4,443,317
$ 4,419,945
$ 4,789,657
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt
$ -
$ -
$ 377,492
Trade accounts payable
370,483
365,472
300,467
Other current liabilities
309,510
268,167
315,042
Total current liabilities
679,993
633,639
993,001
Long-term debt
2,022,758
2,120,276
2,117,187
Other long-term liabilities
245,298
224,152
241,826
Total liabilities
2,948,049
2,978,067
3,352,014
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
502,718
495,886
482,446
Equity:
Shareholders' equity
565,912
544,128
590,727
Noncontrolling interest
426,638
401,864
364,470
Total equity
992,550
945,992
955,197
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,443,317
$ 4,419,945
$ 4,789,657
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Unaudited)
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except rig activity)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Operating revenues:
U.S. Drilling
$ 274,925
$ 249,836
$ 252,459
$ 768,528
$ 736,020
International Drilling
458,544
407,235
432,497
1,310,537
1,173,923
Drilling Solutions
116,065
141,942
110,640
332,927
405,404
Rig Technologies (1)
41,747
35,597
37,485
106,454
116,289
Other reconciling items (2)
(19,087)
(16,420)
(18,286)
(47,909)
(44,472)
Total operating revenues
$ 872,194
$ 818,190
$ 814,795
$ 2,470,537
$ 2,387,164
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
U.S. Drilling
$ 99,391
$ 94,161
$ 94,081
$ 281,537
$ 288,693
International Drilling
145,718
127,551
130,533
397,532
360,695
Drilling Solutions
43,913
60,666
40,013
122,588
178,020
Rig Technologies (1)
4,987
3,770
3,180
8,672
14,507
Other reconciling items (4)
(48,466)
(49,840)
(46,147)
(138,313)
(150,803)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 245,543
$ 236,308
$ 221,660
$ 672,016
$ 691,112
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
U.S. Drilling
$ 33,385
$ 31,429
$ 30,961
$ 88,970
$ 102,816
International Drilling
64,275
45,476
45,860
150,892
114,485
Drilling Solutions
36,150
49,982
32,125
100,147
133,260
Rig Technologies (1)
3,037
877
1,497
2,646
6,933
Other reconciling items (4)
(51,048)
(51,803)
(49,332)
(147,118)
(156,428)
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 85,799
$ 75,961
$ 61,111
$ 195,537
$ 201,066
Rig activity:
Average Rigs Working: (7)
Lower 48
72.8
59.2
67.8
68.7
60.7
Other US
9.4
10.0
10.0
9.8
9.2
U.S. Drilling
82.2
69.2
77.8
78.5
69.9
International Drilling
94.9
89.2
93.4
93.6
86.7
Total average rigs working
177.1
158.4
171.2
172.1
156.6
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
Lower 48
$ 34,764
$ 34,017
$ 33,555
$ 33,704
$ 34,002
Other US
48,612
70,035
50,073
51,141
68,302
U.S. Drilling (10)
36,343
39,219
35,680
35,880
38,527
International Drilling
52,524
49,596
50,860
51,262
49,583
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
Lower 48
$ 14,016
$ 13,151
$ 13,784
$ 13,677
$ 13,778
Other US
14,203
31,527
17,318
17,067
31,408
U.S. Drilling (10)
14,037
15,805
14,238
14,100
16,104
International Drilling
19,060
17,931
17,534
17,842
17,635
(1)
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
(2)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(4)
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
(5)
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
(6)
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
(7)
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
(8)
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
(9)
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
(10)
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
BASIC EPS:
Net income (loss) (numerator):
Income (loss), net of tax
$
15,984
$
302,466
$
(1,523)
$
18,723
$
357,440
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interest
(27,149)
(28,268)
(20,807)
(67,384)
(81,164)
Less: deemed dividends to SPAC public shareholders
-
(750)
-
-
(750)
Less: distributed and undistributed earnings
allocated to unvested shareholders
-
(8,828)
-
-
(9,106)
Less: accrued distribution on redeemable
noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
(6,832)
(7,344)
(6,757)
(20,272)
(21,792)
Numerator for basic earnings per share:
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
$
(17,997)
$
257,276
$
(29,087)
$
(68,933)
$
244,628
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
14,503
14,098
14,273
14,330
12,880
Earnings (losses) per share:
Total Basic
$
(1.24)
$
18.25
$
(2.04)
$
(4.81)
$
18.99
DILUTED EPS:
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
$
(17,997)
$
257,276
$
(29,087)
$
(68,933)
$
244,628
Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes
-
848
-
-
2,544
Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of
unvested shareholders
-
28
-
-
24
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted
$
(17,997)
$
258,152
$
(29,087)
$
(68,933)
$
247,196
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
14,503
14,098
14,273
14,330
12,880
Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes
-
1,176
-
-
1,176
Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares
-
47
-
-
36
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -
diluted
14,503
15,321
14,273
14,330
14,092
Earnings (losses) per share:
Total Diluted
$
(1.24)
$
16.85
$
(2.04)
$
(4.81)
$
17.54
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
U.S.
Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 33,385
$ 64,275
$ 36,150
$ 3,037
$ (51,048)
$ 85,799
Depreciation and amortization
66,006
81,443
7,763
1,950
2,582
159,744
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 99,391
$ 145,718
$ 43,913
$ 4,987
$ (48,466)
$ 245,543
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
U.S.
Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 31,429
$ 45,476
$ 49,982
$ 877
$ (51,803)
$ 75,961
Depreciation and amortization
62,732
82,075
10,684
2,893
1,963
160,347
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 94,161
$ 127,551
$ 60,666
$ 3,770
$ (49,840)
$ 236,308
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
U.S.
Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 30,961
$ 45,860
$ 32,125
$ 1,497
$ (49,332)
$ 61,111
Depreciation and amortization
63,120
84,673
7,888
1,683
3,185
160,549
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 94,081
$ 130,533
$ 40,013
$ 3,180
$ (46,147)
$ 221,660
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
U.S.
Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 88,970
$ 150,892
$ 100,147
$ 2,646
$ (147,118)
$ 195,537
Depreciation and amortization
192,567
246,640
22,441
6,026
8,805
476,479
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 281,537
$ 397,532
$ 122,588
$ 8,672
$ (138,313)
$ 672,016
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
U.S.
Drilling
International
Drilling
Drilling
Solutions
Rig
Technologies
Other
reconciling
items
Total
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 102,816
$ 114,485
$ 133,260
$ 6,933
$ (156,428)
$ 201,066
Depreciation and amortization
185,877
246,210
44,760
7,574
5,625
490,046
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 288,693
$ 360,695
$ 178,020
$ 14,507
$ (150,803)
$ 691,112
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 31,434
$ 13,689
$ 24,722
$ 73,561
$ 54,199
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,018
4,745
4,974
15,316
14,043
Plus: Research and engineering
1,253
1,121
1,198
3,594
2,832
GAAP Gross Margin
37,705
19,555
30,894
92,471
71,074
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
56,230
52,120
54,093
163,918
157,425
Adjusted gross margin
$ 93,935
$ 71,675
$ 84,987
$ 256,389
$ 228,499
Other - U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 1,951
$ 17,740
$ 6,239
$ 15,409
$ 48,617
Plus: General and administrative costs
411
568
407
1,276
1,869
Plus: Research and engineering
115
85
86
281
211
GAAP Gross Margin
2,477
18,393
6,732
16,966
50,697
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
9,776
10,612
9,027
28,649
28,452
Adjusted gross margin
$ 12,253
$ 29,005
$ 15,759
$ 45,615
$ 79,149
U.S. Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 33,385
$ 31,429
$ 30,961
$ 88,970
$ 102,816
Plus: General and administrative costs
5,429
5,313
5,381
16,592
15,912
Plus: Research and engineering
1,368
1,206
1,284
3,875
3,043
GAAP Gross Margin
40,182
37,948
37,626
109,437
121,771
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
66,006
62,732
63,120
192,567
185,877
Adjusted gross margin
$ 106,188
$ 100,680
$ 100,746
$ 302,004
$ 307,648
International Drilling
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 64,275
$ 45,476
$ 45,860
$ 150,892
$ 114,485
Plus: General and administrative costs
18,855
18,015
16,748
53,212
52,260
Plus: Research and engineering
1,824
1,665
1,826
5,399
4,578
GAAP Gross Margin
84,954
65,156
64,434
209,503
171,323
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
81,443
82,075
84,673
246,640
246,210
Adjusted gross margin
$ 166,397
$ 147,231
$ 149,107
$ 456,143
$ 417,533
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative
costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Net income (loss)
$ 15,984
$ 302,466
$ (1,523)
$ 18,723
$ 357,440
Income tax expense (benefit)
20,443
117,571
16,405
53,732
155,655
Income (loss) before income taxes
36,427
420,037
14,882
72,455
513,095
Investment (income) loss
(4,143)
(7,323)
(2,131)
(9,161)
(20,048)
Interest expense
42,087
54,334
42,678
128,526
164,741
Gain on disposition of Quail Tools
-
(415,557)
-
-
(415,557)
Gain on bargain purchase
-
-
-
-
(116,499)
Other, net
11,428
24,470
5,682
3,717
75,334
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
85,799
75,961
61,111
195,537
201,066
Depreciation and amortization
159,744
160,347
160,549
476,479
490,046
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 245,543
$ 236,308
$ 221,660
$ 672,016
$ 691,112
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2026
2025
Current debt
$ -
$ -
$ 377,492
Long-term debt
2,022,758
2,120,276
2,117,187
Total Debt
2,022,758
2,120,276
2,494,679
Less: Cash and short-term investments
475,145
509,833
940,738
Net Debt
$ 1,547,613
$ 1,610,443
$ 1,553,941
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2026
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 238,893
$ 207,880
$ 135,242
$ 487,474
$ 447,425
Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of
assets
(164,370)
(202,267)
(122,900)
(448,828)
(503,277)
Free cash flow
$ 74,523
$ 5,613
$ 12,342
$ 38,646
$ (55,852)
Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)
-
-
-
-
40,816
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 74,523
$ 5,613
$ 12,342
$ 38,646
$ (15,036)
(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RECONCILIATION OF QUAIL TOOLS FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three months
ended
September 30,
(In thousands)
2025
Drilling Solutions operating revenues
$ 141,942
Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business
(107,744)
Quail Tools operating revenues
$ 34,198
Drilling Solutions adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 49,982
Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business
(35,720)
Quail Tools adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 14,262
Quail Tools depreciation and amortization
6,043
Quail Tools adjusted EBITDA
$ 20,305
SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.