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WKN: A2P3LV | ISIN: BMG6359F1370 | Ticker-Symbol: NBI1
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 10:08
75,00 Euro
+2,74 % +2,00
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Öl/Gas
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73,0074,5011:30
73,0074,5011:24
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
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Nabors Industries Ltd.: Record International Drilling Margin. $75 Million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Nabors Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2026 operating revenues of $872 million, up 7% sequentially. Net loss attributable to Nabors' shareholders was $11 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $246 million, up nearly 11% from the second quarter.

Record International Drilling daily adjusted gross margin, a larger Lower 48 working fleet, and growth in Drilling Solutions drove the sequential improvement. Higher profitability, lower capital spending and improved working capital contributed to $75 million in adjusted free cash flow.

Selected Financial Information







(In millions, except rig activity)









Three Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,



2026


2026


2025








Operating revenues


$ 872.2


$ 814.8


$ 818.2








Adjusted EBITDA


$ 245.5


$ 221.7


$ 236.3








Adjusted operating income


$ 85.8


$ 61.1


$ 76.0








Adjusted free cash flow


$ 74.5


$ 12.3


$ 5.6








Average rigs working:














Lower 48


72.8


67.8


59.2








International Drilling


94.9


93.4


89.2








Average total rigs working


177.1


171.2


158.4

The quarter ended September 30, 2025 includes revenue of $34 million, EBITDA of $20 million, and operating income of $14 million from Quail Tools, which was sold in August 2025.

3Q 2026 Highlights

  • International Drilling daily adjusted gross margin reached a record $19,060, up $1,526, or 8.7%, sequentially. Strong field performance across multiple countries and high-margin rig deployments drove the increase.
  • The SANAD land drilling joint venture successfully deployed its 17th newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia. One additional newbuild is scheduled for deployment in 2026 and two in the first quarter of 2027, bringing the total newbuild fleet to 20.
  • Nabors signed a multiyear contract to deploy one rig in Venezuela in early 2027. The deployment will mark Nabors' return to drilling operations in the country.
  • Nabors rigs helped two Lower 48 operators achieve new drilling records. A PACE®-B rig in North Dakota achieved an impressive drilling performance of more than 27,600 feet in 148 hours, with an average rate of penetration of nearly 187 feet per hour. A PACE®-X rig in South Texas achieved a record performance by drilling an 18,500-foot well in under six days, averaging more than 3,200 feet per day. The operator recorded its fastest drilling performance in the basin to date.
  • Canrig secured commitments for four additional RZR rig floor automation modules, which will bring the total deployed to six. Strong client interest supports the outlook for additional awards.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "We delivered higher earnings and $75 million in adjusted free cash flow. Each of our four reporting segments met or exceeded its targets.

"International Drilling achieved a record daily adjusted gross margin. Strong field performance and new rig deployments with attractive economics drove the increase. We expect further margin improvement in the fourth quarter, despite a lower SANAD rig count following the suspension of five rigs.

"Our Lower 48 rig count grew as expected, and daily adjusted gross margin again exceeded guidance. We remain constructive on this market. Advanced drilling technology and reliable field delivery position us to continue increasing both rig count and daily margin.

"Drilling Solutions' business delivered double-digit sequential adjusted EBITDA growth. Greater adoption of our Performance Software and Downhole Services on Nabors rigs in the Lower 48 drove the gains. International growth in Surface and Tubular services also contributed to the segment's improvement."

Segment Results

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA increased to $146 million from $131 million in the second quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin rose by more than $1,500 to $19,060, reflecting strong field performance and contributions from the recently deployed rig in Argentina and the SANAD newbuild .

U.S. Drilling adjusted EBITDA increased to $99 million from $94 million in the second quarter. A 7% increase in the average Lower 48 working fleet and higher daily adjusted gross margin drove the improvement.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased to $44 million from $40 million in the second quarter, driven primarily by growth on Nabors rigs in the Lower 48 and growth in international markets.

Rig Technologies adjusted EBITDA increased to $5 million from $3 million in the second quarter. Both aftermarket revenue and capital equipment sales increased sequentially.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow was $75 million, up $62 million sequentially. Higher profitability, lower capital spending at SANAD and across the rest of Nabors, together with lower working capital drove the improvement, partially offset by higher cash interest payments.

Miguel Rodriguez, Nabors CFO, stated, "Third quarter adjusted free cash flow exceeded our expectations. SANAD newbuild spending was below forecast as certain construction milestones shifted to later periods. Outside SANAD, controlled capital spending and improved working capital supported the cash generation.

"We anticipate delivering full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $930 million, reaching the upper end of our prior guidance. This outlook reflects the strength of the business, including the impact of rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia. We now expect full-year consolidated adjusted free cash flow of $100 to $110 million, including approximately $20 million of cash consumption at SANAD. This revised guidance is materially higher than our previous guidance.

"We now expect full-year consolidated capital spending of $710 to $720 million, including $295 to $305 million for SANAD's newbuild program.

"During the quarter, we redeemed $100 million of our 9.125% notes with cash on hand, continuing to deliver on our commitment to reduce gross debt. The redemption lowers cash interest expense, further strengthening our balance sheet."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the fourth quarter of 2026:

U.S. Drilling

  • Lower 48 average rig count of 75 rigs
  • Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of $14,500 to $14,700
  • Alaska and Gulf of America combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12 million

International

  • Average rig count of 92 to 93 rigs
  • Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $19,500

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $46 million

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8 million

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures of $250 to $260 million, including $140 to $150 million for SANAD newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Adjusted free cash flow of $60 to $70 million, including approximately $20 million of cash consumption at SANAD

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the earnings power of our diversified portfolio. We expect further sequential adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter, led by U.S. Drilling. We remain on track to achieve an annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of approximately $1 billion heading into 2027."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com .

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), gain on bargain purchase, and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition-related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the Company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the Company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability, performance and liquidity. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email [email protected] , or Kara K. Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda via email [email protected]

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Revenues and other income:











Operating revenues


$ 872,194


$ 818,190


$ 814,795


$ 2,470,537


$ 2,387,164

Investment income (loss)


4,143


7,323


2,131


9,161


20,048

Total revenues and other income


876,337


825,513


816,926


2,479,698


2,407,212












Costs and other deductions:











Direct costs


536,577


491,828


507,551


1,537,597


1,428,009

General and administrative expenses


76,733


77,076


71,375


219,868


228,308

Research and engineering


13,341


12,978


14,209


41,056


39,735

Depreciation and amortization


159,744


160,347


160,549


476,479


490,046

Interest expense


42,087


54,334


42,678


128,526


164,741

Gain on disposition of Quail Tools


-


(415,557)


-


-


(415,557)

Gain on bargain purchase


-


-


-


-


(116,499)

Other, net


11,428


24,470


5,682


3,717


75,334

Total costs and other deductions


839,910


405,476


802,044


2,407,243


1,894,117












Income (loss) before income taxes


36,427


420,037


14,882


72,455


513,095

Income tax expense (benefit)


20,443


117,571


16,405


53,732


155,655












Net income (loss)


15,984


302,466


(1,523)


18,723


357,440

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(27,149)


(28,268)


(20,807)


(67,384)


(81,164)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors


$ (11,165)


$ 274,198


$ (22,330)


$ (48,661)


$ 276,276












Earnings (losses) per share:











Basic


$ (1.24)


$ 18.25


$ (2.04)


$ (4.81)


$ 18.99

Diluted


$ (1.24)


$ 16.85


$ (2.04)


$ (4.81)


$ 17.54












Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic


14,503


14,098


14,273


14,330


12,880

Diluted


14,503


15,321


14,273


14,330


14,092























Adjusted EBITDA


$ 245,543


$ 236,308


$ 221,660


$ 672,016


$ 691,112












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 85,799


$ 75,961


$ 61,111


$ 195,537


$ 201,066

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2026


2026


2025








ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments


$ 475,145


$ 509,833


$ 940,738

Accounts receivable, net


511,663


443,417


391,705

Other current assets


218,306


243,929


219,130

Total current assets


1,205,114


1,197,179


1,551,573

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,884,274


2,908,061


2,920,019

Other long-term assets


353,929


314,705


318,065

Total assets


$ 4,443,317


$ 4,419,945


$ 4,789,657








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt


$ -


$ -


$ 377,492

Trade accounts payable


370,483


365,472


300,467

Other current liabilities


309,510


268,167


315,042

Total current liabilities


679,993


633,639


993,001

Long-term debt


2,022,758


2,120,276


2,117,187

Other long-term liabilities


245,298


224,152


241,826

Total liabilities


2,948,049


2,978,067


3,352,014








Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


502,718


495,886


482,446








Equity:







Shareholders' equity


565,912


544,128


590,727

Noncontrolling interest


426,638


401,864


364,470

Total equity


992,550


945,992


955,197

Total liabilities and equity


$ 4,443,317


$ 4,419,945


$ 4,789,657

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)













The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands, except rig activity)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025













Operating revenues:












U.S. Drilling


$ 274,925


$ 249,836


$ 252,459


$ 768,528


$ 736,020


International Drilling


458,544


407,235


432,497


1,310,537


1,173,923


Drilling Solutions


116,065


141,942


110,640


332,927


405,404


Rig Technologies (1)


41,747


35,597


37,485


106,454


116,289


Other reconciling items (2)


(19,087)


(16,420)


(18,286)


(47,909)


(44,472)


Total operating revenues


$ 872,194


$ 818,190


$ 814,795


$ 2,470,537


$ 2,387,164













Adjusted EBITDA: (3)












U.S. Drilling


$ 99,391


$ 94,161


$ 94,081


$ 281,537


$ 288,693


International Drilling


145,718


127,551


130,533


397,532


360,695


Drilling Solutions


43,913


60,666


40,013


122,588


178,020


Rig Technologies (1)


4,987


3,770


3,180


8,672


14,507


Other reconciling items (4)


(48,466)


(49,840)


(46,147)


(138,313)


(150,803)


Total adjusted EBITDA


$ 245,543


$ 236,308


$ 221,660


$ 672,016


$ 691,112













Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)












U.S. Drilling


$ 33,385


$ 31,429


$ 30,961


$ 88,970


$ 102,816


International Drilling


64,275


45,476


45,860


150,892


114,485


Drilling Solutions


36,150


49,982


32,125


100,147


133,260


Rig Technologies (1)


3,037


877


1,497


2,646


6,933


Other reconciling items (4)


(51,048)


(51,803)


(49,332)


(147,118)


(156,428)


Total adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 85,799


$ 75,961


$ 61,111


$ 195,537


$ 201,066













Rig activity:











Average Rigs Working: (7)












Lower 48


72.8


59.2


67.8


68.7


60.7


Other US


9.4


10.0


10.0


9.8


9.2


U.S. Drilling


82.2


69.2


77.8


78.5


69.9


International Drilling


94.9


89.2


93.4


93.6


86.7


Total average rigs working


177.1


158.4


171.2


172.1


156.6













Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)












Lower 48


$ 34,764


$ 34,017


$ 33,555


$ 33,704


$ 34,002


Other US


48,612


70,035


50,073


51,141


68,302


U.S. Drilling (10)


36,343


39,219


35,680


35,880


38,527


International Drilling


52,524


49,596


50,860


51,262


49,583













Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)












Lower 48


$ 14,016


$ 13,151


$ 13,784


$ 13,677


$ 13,778


Other US


14,203


31,527


17,318


17,067


31,408


U.S. Drilling (10)


14,037


15,805


14,238


14,100


16,104


International Drilling


19,060


17,931


17,534


17,842


17,635

























(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.

















(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.













(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".













(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

















(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".













(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.













(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.













(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

















(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.













(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Reconciliation of Earnings per Share


(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2026


2025


2026


2026


2025




BASIC EPS:
















Net income (loss) (numerator):
















Income (loss), net of tax

$

15,984


$

302,466


$

(1,523)


$

18,723


$

357,440


Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest


(27,149)



(28,268)



(20,807)



(67,384)



(81,164)


Less: deemed dividends to SPAC public shareholders


-



(750)



-



-



(750)


Less: distributed and undistributed earnings

allocated to unvested shareholders


-



(8,828)



-



-



(9,106)


Less: accrued distribution on redeemable

noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


(6,832)



(7,344)



(6,757)



(20,272)



(21,792)


Numerator for basic earnings per share:
















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic

$

(17,997)


$

257,276


$

(29,087)


$

(68,933)


$

244,628


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic


14,503



14,098



14,273



14,330



12,880


Earnings (losses) per share:
















Total Basic

$

(1.24)


$

18.25


$

(2.04)


$

(4.81)


$

18.99


















DILUTED EPS:
















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic

$

(17,997)


$

257,276


$

(29,087)


$

(68,933)


$

244,628


Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes


-



848



-



-



2,544


Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of

unvested shareholders


-



28



-



-



24


Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted

$

(17,997)


$

258,152


$

(29,087)


$

(68,933)


$

247,196


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic


14,503



14,098



14,273



14,330



12,880


Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes


-



1,176



-



-



1,176


Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares


-



47



-



-



36


Weighted-average number of shares outstanding -

diluted


14,503



15,321



14,273



14,330



14,092


Earnings (losses) per share:
















Total Diluted

$

(1.24)


$

16.85


$

(2.04)


$

(4.81)


$

17.54


NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



























(In thousands)















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.

Drilling


International

Drilling


Drilling

Solutions


Rig

Technologies


Other

reconciling

items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 33,385


$ 64,275


$ 36,150


$ 3,037


$ (51,048)


$ 85,799

Depreciation and amortization


66,006


81,443


7,763


1,950


2,582


159,744

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 99,391


$ 145,718


$ 43,913


$ 4,987


$ (48,466)


$ 245,543





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S.

Drilling


International

Drilling


Drilling

Solutions


Rig

Technologies


Other

reconciling

items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 31,429


$ 45,476


$ 49,982


$ 877


$ (51,803)


$ 75,961

Depreciation and amortization


62,732


82,075


10,684


2,893


1,963


160,347

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 94,161


$ 127,551


$ 60,666


$ 3,770


$ (49,840)


$ 236,308





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



U.S.

Drilling


International

Drilling


Drilling

Solutions


Rig

Technologies


Other

reconciling

items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 30,961


$ 45,860


$ 32,125


$ 1,497


$ (49,332)


$ 61,111

Depreciation and amortization


63,120


84,673


7,888


1,683


3,185


160,549

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 94,081


$ 130,533


$ 40,013


$ 3,180


$ (46,147)


$ 221,660





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



U.S.

Drilling


International

Drilling


Drilling

Solutions


Rig

Technologies


Other

reconciling

items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 88,970


$ 150,892


$ 100,147


$ 2,646


$ (147,118)


$ 195,537

Depreciation and amortization


192,567


246,640


22,441


6,026


8,805


476,479

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 281,537


$ 397,532


$ 122,588


$ 8,672


$ (138,313)


$ 672,016





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



U.S.

Drilling


International

Drilling


Drilling

Solutions


Rig

Technologies


Other

reconciling

items


Total














Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 102,816


$ 114,485


$ 133,260


$ 6,933


$ (156,428)


$ 201,066

Depreciation and amortization


185,877


246,210


44,760


7,574


5,625


490,046

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 288,693


$ 360,695


$ 178,020


$ 14,507


$ (150,803)


$ 691,112

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




















































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025













Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 31,434


$ 13,689


$ 24,722


$ 73,561


$ 54,199


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,018


4,745


4,974


15,316


14,043


Plus: Research and engineering


1,253


1,121


1,198


3,594


2,832


GAAP Gross Margin


37,705


19,555


30,894


92,471


71,074


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


56,230


52,120


54,093


163,918


157,425


Adjusted gross margin


$ 93,935


$ 71,675


$ 84,987


$ 256,389


$ 228,499













Other - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 1,951


$ 17,740


$ 6,239


$ 15,409


$ 48,617


Plus: General and administrative costs


411


568


407


1,276


1,869


Plus: Research and engineering


115


85


86


281


211


GAAP Gross Margin


2,477


18,393


6,732


16,966


50,697


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


9,776


10,612


9,027


28,649


28,452


Adjusted gross margin


$ 12,253


$ 29,005


$ 15,759


$ 45,615


$ 79,149













U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 33,385


$ 31,429


$ 30,961


$ 88,970


$ 102,816


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,429


5,313


5,381


16,592


15,912


Plus: Research and engineering


1,368


1,206


1,284


3,875


3,043


GAAP Gross Margin


40,182


37,948


37,626


109,437


121,771


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


66,006


62,732


63,120


192,567


185,877


Adjusted gross margin


$ 106,188


$ 100,680


$ 100,746


$ 302,004


$ 307,648













International Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 64,275


$ 45,476


$ 45,860


$ 150,892


$ 114,485


Plus: General and administrative costs


18,855


18,015


16,748


53,212


52,260


Plus: Research and engineering


1,824


1,665


1,826


5,399


4,578


GAAP Gross Margin


84,954


65,156


64,434


209,503


171,323


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


81,443


82,075


84,673


246,640


246,210


Adjusted gross margin


$ 166,397


$ 147,231


$ 149,107


$ 456,143


$ 417,533














Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative





costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.








NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Net income (loss)


$ 15,984


$ 302,466


$ (1,523)


$ 18,723


$ 357,440

Income tax expense (benefit)


20,443


117,571


16,405


53,732


155,655

Income (loss) before income taxes


36,427


420,037


14,882


72,455


513,095

Investment (income) loss


(4,143)


(7,323)


(2,131)


(9,161)


(20,048)

Interest expense


42,087


54,334


42,678


128,526


164,741

Gain on disposition of Quail Tools


-


(415,557)


-


-


(415,557)

Gain on bargain purchase


-


-


-


-


(116,499)

Other, net


11,428


24,470


5,682


3,717


75,334

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)


85,799


75,961


61,111


195,537


201,066

Depreciation and amortization


159,744


160,347


160,549


476,479


490,046

Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$ 245,543


$ 236,308


$ 221,660


$ 672,016


$ 691,112












(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.












(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on disposition of Quail Tools, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT

(Unaudited)










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2026


2026


2025








Current debt


$ -


$ -


$ 377,492

Long-term debt


2,022,758


2,120,276


2,117,187

Total Debt


2,022,758


2,120,276


2,494,679

Less: Cash and short-term investments


475,145


509,833


940,738

Net Debt


$ 1,547,613


$ 1,610,443


$ 1,553,941

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025


2026


2026


2025












Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 238,893


$ 207,880


$ 135,242


$ 487,474


$ 447,425

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of

assets


(164,370)


(202,267)


(122,900)


(448,828)


(503,277)












Free cash flow


$ 74,523


$ 5,613


$ 12,342


$ 38,646


$ (55,852)












Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)


-


-


-


-


40,816












Adjusted free cash flow


$ 74,523


$ 5,613


$ 12,342


$ 38,646


$ (15,036)












(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition






















Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF QUAIL TOOLS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)








Three months

ended





September 30,


(In thousands)



2025







Drilling Solutions operating revenues



$ 141,942


Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business



(107,744)


Quail Tools operating revenues



$ 34,198







Drilling Solutions adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 49,982


Less: remaining Drilling Solutions business



(35,720)


Quail Tools adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 14,262


Quail Tools depreciation and amortization



6,043


Quail Tools adjusted EBITDA



$ 20,305


SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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