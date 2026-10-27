The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Jerome Rouquet Chief Financial Officer

Experienced automotive finance leader to join company Dec. 1

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Jerome Rouquet will join the company as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Dec. 1, 2026. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Mark Stewart and serve as a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.

Rouquet is an experienced global finance executive with deep expertise in the automotive industry. He currently serves as CFO of Visteon Corporation, where he leads the company's global financial activities. Before joining Visteon in 2020, he held senior finance leadership positions at Tenneco and Federal-Mogul, including serving as Federal-Mogul's CFO, chief accounting officer and controller.

"This is an important addition to our leadership team," said Mark Stewart. "Jerome combines deep financial expertise with a proven ability to help organizations improve performance and navigate transformation. As we continue building momentum and executing our long-term strategy, his leadership and experience will help position Goodyear for success."

With broad experience spanning financial strategy, operational performance, investor relations and public-company finance, Rouquet's appointment aligns with Goodyear's strategy to drive shareholder value through operational improvement, financial discipline and prudent capital allocation.

Rouquet holds a Master of Business and Management from Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris and completed the International Business Management Program at the Manhattan Institute of Management in New York.

Scott Deakin, who has served as interim CFO, will continue in the role until Rouquet joins the company and will support the leadership transition.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 60,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

CONTACT:

KELLY MCGLUMPHY

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company