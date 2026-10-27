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WKN: A0YHPY | ISIN: US3535251082 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FF
NASDAQ
27.10.26 | 20:15
65,09 US-Dollar
+0,22 % +0,14
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 21:30 Uhr
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Franklin Financial Services Corporation: Franklin Financial Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank) headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, reported its third quarter and year-to-date 2026 financial results.

A summary of notable operating results as of or for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 follows:

  • Net Income: $8.5 million (basic earnings per share $1.90 and diluted earnings per share $1.89) for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $5.4 million (basic earnings per share $1.20 and diluted earnings per share $1.19) for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 59.4%.

  • Wealth Management: Fees were $2.4 million, an increase of 7.1% from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Assets under management were $1.471 billion on September 30, 2026.

  • Asset Growth: $2.365 billion in assets on September 30, 2026, compared to $2.239 billion at year-end 2025, an increase of 5.6% (7.5% annualized).

  • Loan Growth: Total net loans of $1.603 billion on September 30, 2026, an increase of 4.1% (5.5% annualized) from December 31, 2025.

  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits of $1.957 billion on September 30, 2026, an increase of 6.6% (8.8% annualized) from December 31, 2025.

  • Quarterly Performance Metrics: Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 1.43%, Return on Average Equity (ROE) of 18.53%, and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.58% on an annualized basis, compared to a ROA of 0.93%, ROE of 13.39%, and NIM of 3.32% on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2025.

  • On October 15, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a $0.34 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2026 to be paid on November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2026.

A summary of notable operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 follows:

  • Net Income: $21.8 million ($4.84 per diluted share) compared to $15.2 million ($3.39 per diluted share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 43.5%.

  • Wealth Management: Fees were $7.3 million, an increase of 5.8% from $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2025.

  • Year-to-Date Performance Metrics: Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 1.26%, Return on Average Equity (ROE) of 16.18%, and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.54% on an annualized basis, compared to a ROA of 0.90%, ROE of 13.31%, and NIM of 3.20% on an annualized basis for the comparable period in 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets on September 30, 2026 were $2.365 billion an increase of 5.6% from $2.239 billion on December 31, 2025. Significant changes in the balance sheet from December 31, 2025, to September 30, 2026, include:

  • Debt Securities Available for Sale: Increased $10.9 million, or 2.4% due primarily to purchases, net of paydowns. On September 30, 2026, the net unrealized loss in the portfolio was $46.0 million compared to $26.8 million at year-end 2025.

  • Net Loans: Increased $62.4 million or 4.1% (5.5% annualized) over the year-end 2025 balance, primarily from an increase of $44.8 million in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and $49.2 million in residential 1-4 family loans, which was partially offset by a decrease of $28.4 million in commercial (C&I) loans. As of September 30, 2026, CRE loans totaled $948.4 million with the largest collateral segments being: Apartments ($143.1 million), Hotels & motels ($108.4 million), and Office buildings ($99.4 million), primarily in the Bank's market area of south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank's CRE non-owner occupied concentration ratio was 327.3% of risk-based capital as of September 30, 2026, down from 349.9% on December 31, 2025.

  • Deposits: Increased $121.6 million or 6.6% (8.8% annualized) from year-end 2025. The majority of the growth occurred in noninterest-bearing checking accounts and money management accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts. At September 30, 2026, 19.4% of total deposits were in noninterest-bearing checking, compared to 16.9% at year-end 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, the cost of total deposits was 1.50%, a decrease from 1.85% for the full year of 2025. On September 30, 2026, the Bank estimated that approximately 90% of its deposits were FDIC insured or collateralized.

  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased $2.5 million to $177.7 million on September 30, 2026 from year-end 2025, and retained earnings increased $17.2 million, net of dividends of $4.5 million, over the same period. These increases were offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) of $15.2 million during the first nine months of 2026. On September 30, 2026, the book value of the Corporation's common stock was $39.48 per share and tangible book value (1) increased $0.38 per share from $37.10 on December 31, 2025 to $37.48 per share. In December 2025, an open market repurchase plan was approved to repurchase 150,000 shares over a one-year period and 14,950 shares were repurchased in the first nine months of 2026 under the approved plan to fund the dividend reinvestment plan and the employee stock purchase plan. The Bank is considered to be well-capitalized under regulatory guidance as of September 30, 2026.

  • Average Assets: Average interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2026 were $2.220 billion, compared to $2.164 billion for the same period in 2025, an increase of 2.6%. This increase occurred primarily in the loan portfolio which increased 7.3%, driven by a $74.4 million (8.7%) increase in commercial real estate loans and a $38.7 million (15.1%) increase in first lien 1-4 residential real estate loans. The yield on the loan portfolio increased by 6 basis points, but this increase was offset as higher yielding investments continued to paydown and the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks declined. The yield on earning assets decreased from 5.31% for the first nine months of 2025 to 5.25% for the first nine months of 2026. The yield on earning assets was 5.26% for the third quarter of 2026. Total deposits averaged $1.902 billion for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of $34.8 million (1.9%) over the average balance for the same period in 2025. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.91% for the first nine months of 2025 to 1.50% for the first nine months of 2026 and decreased to 1.46% for the third quarter of 2026.

  • Nonperforming Assets: Nonperforming loans (nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing) totaled $17.8 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million on December 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans were 1.1% of total gross loans on September 30, 2026 compared to 0.55% on December 31, 2025. The nonperforming loans are comprised primarily of three (3) CRE loans totaling $17.5 million to two (2) unrelated borrowers. The Bank has two (2) construction loans to one (1) borrower totaling $8.9 million on a mixed-use commercial project. One of these loans is for $7.0 million and has matured. The second loan is for $1.9 million, part of a $2.5 million commitment, made during the second quarter of 2026 to provide additional funding to fully enclose the property and protect the collateral, and to pay all past due construction costs. As part of this funding commitment, a forbearance agreement was signed by the developer that established specific performance criteria for the developer and established specific remedies for the Bank in the event of non-compliance with the forbearance agreement. Based on a discounted "as-is" appraisal received in the third quarter of 2026, the Bank has maintained its specific reserve of $1.2 million on September 30, 2026 for this loan. The loan to the second borrower is for an $8.6 million CRE loan and is secured by six (6) commercial office buildings. This loan is a purchased participation loan where the Bank is not the lead lender. The loan was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026, and as of September 30, 2026, the Bank has a specific reserve of $628 thousand.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): The ACL to loans ratio was 1.32% on September 30, 2026, compared to 1.32% on December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) for unfunded commitments was $3.4 million on September 30, 2026, and $1.9 million on December 31, 2025. The increase was due to the establishment of a $1.5 million reserve on a letter of credit related to the previously discussed non-accrual CRE construction loan.

Income Statement Highlights - Third Quarter Comparison 2026 v. 2025

  • Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $8.5 million (basic earnings per share $1.90 and diluted earnings per share $1.89) compared to $5.4 million (basic earnings per share $1.20 and diluted earnings per share $1.19) for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 59.4%.

  • Net Interest Income: $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 11.0%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest income from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from the investment portfolio.

  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was a reversal of $867 thousand compared to a $1.3 million provision expense for the same quarter of 2025. The decrease for the quarter was driven by increased loan recoveries during the period, and a decrease in the historical loss rate used in the calculation of the ACL. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to a reversal of $53 thousand for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was due to the establishment of a $1.5 million reserve on a letter of credit related to the previously discussed non-accrual CRE construction loan.

  • Noninterest Income: Noninterest income totaled $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.8 million for the same quarter of 2025. As compared to the prior year quarter, fees increased in wealth management services, loan service charges from prepayment penalties and bank-owned life insurance from new purchases in the third quarter. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in the gain on sale of loans as the Bank has been holding more loans in its portfolio.
  • Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $14.4 million compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 (a decrease of $756 thousand or 5.0%). The decrease was primarily in employee benefits related to health insurance.

  • Income Tax: The effective income tax rate was 19.9% for the third quarter of 2026 and 19.6% for the same period in 2025.

Income Statement Highlights - Year-to-date Comparison 2026 v. 2025

  • Net income: Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $21.8 million (basic earnings per share $4.85 and diluted earnings per share $4.84) compared to $15.2 million (basic earnings per share $3.41 and diluted earnings per share $3.39) for the same period of 2025, an increase of 43.5%.

  • Net Interest Income: $58.1 million for the first nine months of 2026 compared to $51.0 million for the same period of 2025, an increase of $7.0 million, or 13.8%. The improvement was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense, as the increase in interest income from loans was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from the investment portfolio.

  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the first nine months of 2026, the provision for credit losses on loans was $935 thousand compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2025. The 2025 provision included an expense of $894 thousand for one (1) of the previously discussed nonaccrual CRE construction loans. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2026 compared to a reversal of $93 thousand for the same period of 2025. The increase is related to the third quarter reserve on a letter of credit previously discussed.

  • Noninterest Income: Noninterest income totaled $15.9 million for the first nine months of 2026 compared to $14.5 million for the same period of 2025, an increase of 10.2%. The increase was spread across nearly all fee income categories with the largest increases in wealth management fees, loan service charges, and gain on sale of loans.

  • Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense was $44.4 million compared to $44.1 million for the same period of 2025 (an increase of 0.5%). The increases occurred primarily in salaries, professional fees, and Pennsylvania bank shares tax, and were partially offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums and employee benefits for health insurance.

  • Income Tax: The effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the first nine months of 2026 and 19.2% for the same period in 2025.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP Reconciliation Presentations that follows.

Additional information on the Corporation is available on our website at: www.franklinfin.com/Presentations.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $2.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions and their effect on the Corporation and our customers, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (unaudited)

Income Statement


For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025



9/30/2026



9/30/2025



% Change



























Interest income

























Loans, including fees


$

23,929



$

23,159



$

22,923



$

69,655



$

64,212




8.5

%

Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable interest



3,875




3,480




4,336




10,972




13,685




-19.8

%

Tax exempt interest



263




265




268




794




808




-1.7

%

Dividend income



208




201




200




611




579




5.5

%

Interest-earning deposits in other banks



1,521




1,826




1,948




4,465




6,049




-26.2

%

Total interest income



29,796




28,931




29,675




86,497




85,333




1.4

%

Interest expense

























Deposits



7,198




7,202




8,736




21,286




26,684




-20.2

%

FHLB overnight borrowings and advances



2,205




2,181




2,205




6,544




6,544




0.0

%

Subordinate notes



202




201




541




608




1,069




-43.1

%

Total interest expense



9,605




9,584




11,482




28,438




34,297




-17.1

%

Net interest income



20,191




19,347




18,193




58,059




51,036




13.8

%

(Reversal of) Provision for credit losses -
loans



(867)




1,600




1,251




935




2,704




-65.4

%

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses -
unfunded commitments



1,446




39




(53)




1,504




(93)




-1717.2

%

Total provision for credit losses



579




1,639




1,198




2,439




2,611




-6.6

%

Net interest income after credit loss
expense



19,612




17,708




16,995




55,620




48,425




14.9

%

Noninterest income

























Wealth management fees



2,424




2,567




2,264




7,297




6,897




5.8

%

Loan service charges



480




289




243




1,007




746




35.0

%

Gain on sale of loans



93




227




170




638




411




55.2

%

Deposit service charges and fees



737




694




662




2,077




1,880




10.5

%

Other service charges and fees



551




521




576




1,553




1,539




0.9

%

Debit card income



641




632




606




1,891




1,773




6.7

%

Increase in cash surrender value of life
insurance



265




135




115




532




346




53.8

%

Change in fair value of equity securities



-




-




-




-




(7)




-100.0

%

Other



246




84




175




950




890




6.7

%

Total noninterest income



5,437




5,149




4,811




15,945




14,475




10.2

%

Noninterest Expense

























Salaries



6,629




6,453




6,699




19,319




19,084




1.2

%

Employee benefits



1,841




2,162




2,434




6,791




7,419




-8.5

%

Net occupancy



1,154




1,178




1,231




3,572




3,603




-0.9

%

Marketing and advertising



340




362




439




1,128




1,224




-7.8

%

Legal and professional



654




556




680




1,904




1,744




9.2

%

Data processing



1,522




1,578




1,468




4,641




4,539




2.2

%

Pennsylvania bank shares tax



236




236




137




726




434




67.3

%

FDIC Insurance



499




367




495




1,349




1,449




-6.9

%

ATM/debit card processing



396




383




347




1,157




1,030




12.3

%

Telecommunications



124




128




125




386




341




13.2

%

Other



997




1,206




1,093




3,380




3,247




4.1

%

Total noninterest expense



14,392




14,609




15,148




44,353




44,114




0.5

%

Income before income taxes



10,657




8,248




6,658




27,212




18,786




44.9

%

Income tax expense



2,122




1,637




1,304




5,429




3,603




50.7

%

Net income


$

8,535



$

6,611



$

5,354



$

21,783



$

15,183




43.5

%

Per share

























Basic earnings per share


$

1.90



$

1.47



$

1.20



$

4.85



$

3.41






Diluted earnings per share


$

1.89



$

1.47



$

1.19



$

4.84



$

3.39






Consolidated Balance Sheet (as of)


9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Assets













Cash and due from banks


$

19,776



$

25,560



$

24,674


Short-term interest-earning deposits in other banks



163,825




169,471




163,470


Total cash and cash equivalents



183,601




195,031




188,144


Long-term interest-earning deposits in other banks



750




750




999


Debt securities available for sale, at fair value



465,468




452,345




469,285


Restricted stock



8,985




8,985




8,894


Loans held for sale



343




2,797




1,420


Loans



1,624,440




1,610,619




1,563,867


Allowance for credit losses



(21,416)




(21,864)




(20,352)


Net Loans



1,603,024




1,588,755




1,543,515


Other assets



102,553




86,518




84,820


Total assets



2,364,724




2,335,181




2,297,077















Liabilities













Deposits













Noninterest-bearing checking



380,465




341,103




311,925


Money management, savings, and interest checking



1,352,027




1,354,833




1,304,826


Time



224,908




228,652




286,144


Total deposits



1,957,400




1,924,588




1,902,895


Federal Home Loan Bank advances



200,000




200,000




200,000


Subordinate notes



10,860




10,855




10,841


Other liabilities



18,753




15,893




16,998


Total liabilities



2,187,013




2,151,336




2,130,734















Shareholders' equity













Common Stock



4,711




4,711




4,711


Additional paid-in capital



44,299




44,135




43,750


Retained earnings



172,090




165,085




150,279


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(36,836)




(23,458)




(25,806)


Treasury stock



(6,553)




(6,628)




(6,591)


Total shareholders' equity



177,711




183,845




166,343


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

2,364,724



$

2,335,181



$

2,297,077















Assets Under Management as of (fair value)


9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025


Wealth Management


$

1,316,543



$

1,326,643



$

1,273,461


Held at third party brokers



154,336




154,826




144,902


Total assets under management


$

1,470,879



$

1,481,469



$

1,418,363


Key performance ratios as of or for the period ended as shown:


As of or for the Three Months Ended



As of or for the Nine Months Ended


Performance Measurements


9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025



9/30/2026



9/30/2025


Return on average assets*



1.43

%



1.14

%



0.93

%



1.26

%



0.90

%

Return on average equity*



18.53

%



14.80

%



13.39

%



16.18

%



13.31

%

Efficiency ratio (1)



55.69

%



59.07

%



65.19

%



59.39

%



66.62

%

Net interest margin*



3.58

%



3.50

%



3.32

%



3.54

%



3.20

%






















Shareholders' Value (per common share)





















Diluted earnings per share


$

1.89



$

1.47



$

1.19



$

4.84



$

3.39


Regular cash dividend paid


$

0.34



$

0.34



$

0.33



$

1.01



$

0.98


Dividend payout ratio



17.93

%



23.10

%



27.61

%



20.83

%



28.76

%

Book value, per share


$

39.48



$

40.91



$

37.15










Tangible book value (1)


$

37.48



$

38.90



$

35.13










Market value, per share


$

61.82



$

62.60



$

46.00










Market value/book value ratio



156.58

%



153.02

%



123.83

%









Market value/tangible book value ratio



164.94

%



160.91

%



130.93

%









Price/earnings multiple*



8.18




10.65




9.66










Current quarter dividend yield*



2.20

%



2.17

%



2.87

%






























Safety and Soundness





















Net loans recovered (charged-off)/average loans*



0.10

%



-0.12

%



-0.01

%



-0.01

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming loans / gross loans



1.11

%



1.10

%



0.68

%









Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.76

%



0.76

%



0.47

%









Allowance for credit losses / loans



1.32

%



1.36

%



1.30

%






























* Annualized





















(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP
disclosure reconciliation





















GAAP versus non-GAAP Reconciliation Presentations?- The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets.? By eliminating intangible assets (Goodwill), the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.??In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.

Non-GAAP













(Dollars in thousands, except per share)


As of




9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025


Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)













Shareholders' equity


$

177,711



$

183,845



$

166,343


Less intangible assets



(9,016)




(9,016)




(9,016)


Tangible book value



168,695




174,829




157,327















Shares outstanding (in thousands)



4,501




4,494




4,478















Tangible book value per share


$

37.48



$

38.90



$

35.13




For the three months ended



For the Year to date period ended


Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)


9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025



9/30/2026



9/30/2025


Noninterest expense


$

14,392



$

14,609



$

15,148



$

44,353



$

44,114























Net interest income



20,191




19,347




18,193




58,059




51,036


Plus tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income



215




237




234




673




704


Plus noninterest income, net of securities gains/losses



5,437




5,149




4,811




15,945




14,482


Total revenue


$

25,843



$

24,733



$

23,238



$

74,677



$

66,222























Efficiency ratio: noninterest expense /total revenue



55.69

%



59.07

%



65.19

%



59.39

%



66.62

%

SOURCE Franklin Financial Services Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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