ARC Cloud and Compal Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Large-Scale AI Infrastructure

The MOU outlines a global strategic collaboration spanning advanced AI computing systems, high-performance GPU clusters and next-generation data center infrastructure.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2324) ("Compal") and ARC Cloud today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance their strategic collaboration in large-scale AI computing infrastructure.

Signed during the 2026 OCP Global Summit, the MOU establishes a framework for collaboration across multiple projects. As part of their broader collaboration, the companies will explore opportunities related to a data center development roadmap of up to 100 MW. The partnership also aligns with ARC Cloud's plans for continued expansion through significant capital investments in AI infrastructure and data center development across the United States, including California, Nevada, Texas and Georgia.

The collaboration brings together Compal's advanced AI server technologies and manufacturing expertise with ARC Cloud's end-to-end capabilities in AI infrastructure investment and the design, deployment and operation of large-scale GPU clusters.

The partnership extends beyond AI server supply to encompass system engineering, technical validation, deployment coordination and ongoing support. By aligning advanced computing technologies with infrastructure requirements, the companies aim to accelerate the delivery of computing capacity for AI model training, fine-tuning and inference.

"AI computing is moving toward increasingly integrated, high-density systems that require closer coordination between technology manufacturers and infrastructure providers," said Alan Chang, Vice President of Infrastructure Systems Business Group (ISBU) at Compal. "Our partnership with ARC Cloud allows us to build on our engineering strengths and explore new opportunities to support the growing NeoCloud market."

How the Companies Will Work Together

Under the MOU, Compal will contribute its expertise in AI server manufacturing, rack-scale integration and liquid-cooling technologies. ARC Cloud will bring its capabilities in infrastructure investment, strategic technology partnerships, and the engineering and operation of high-performance GPU clusters.

The companies will work to align system configurations, production schedules and data center deployment requirements, while exploring cooperation in joint engineering, system validation and lifecycle technical support. These efforts are intended to improve deployment efficiency and operational readiness as AI computing environments grow in scale and complexity.

"AI customers need more than access to GPUs. They need computing environments that can deliver consistent performance for demanding workloads," said William Tiah, Co-Founder of ARC Cloud. "Working with Compal allows us to bring system engineering and infrastructure planning closer together, helping us build and operate reliable GPU clusters as demand for AI computing continues to grow."

About Compal Electronics, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices and a Forbes Global 2000 company, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. The company has expanded into cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates globally across the U.S., Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland.

Website:https://www.compal.com

About ARC Cloud

ARC Cloud (Accelerated Research Computing) is a U.S.-based, full-stack NeoCloud company specializing in the investment, development and operation of large-scale AI computing infrastructure. With end-to-end capabilities spanning data center development, GPU cluster design and deployment, infrastructure orchestration and operations, and cloud-based AI services, ARC Cloud provides dedicated GPU compute, managed infrastructure, model deployment and production inference for AI developers, enterprises and cloud service providers.

Website: https://arccloudai.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation and does not constitute a binding investment or purchase commitment. The potential 100 MW data center development roadmap referenced in this announcement is exploratory and does not represent a confirmed project, capacity commitment, purchase commitment or revenue forecast. Specific projects, capacity, commercial terms and timelines remain subject to further agreements and applicable conditions. Actual outcomes may differ from current expectations.

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SOURCE Arc Cloud