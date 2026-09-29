Compal Electronics, Inc.: Compal Brings NVIDIA AI Factory Infrastructure to OCP Global Summit 2026

From megawatt-scale power to advanced cooling and accelerated computing, Compal demonstrates the infrastructure foundation for the next generation of AI factories.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics, Inc. (Compal; TWSE: 2324), a global leader in computing and infrastructure solutions, today announced that it will showcase its next-generation AI factory infrastructure at OCP Global Summit 2026, demonstrating how power, cooling, compute and rack-scale engineering must evolve together to support the rapidly increasing demands of NVIDIA accelerated computing.

As AI factories move toward unprecedented compute density and megawatt-scale power requirements, the challenge is no longer simply adding more GPUs. The infrastructure surrounding accelerated computing-from power delivery and thermal management to rack integration-must be redesigned to support the performance, efficiency and scalability required by next-generation AI workloads.

At OCP, Compal will demonstrate how it is engineering this infrastructure around NVIDIA accelerated computing, bringing together high-density compute platforms with next-generation power and cooling technologies to create a more integrated foundation for scalable AI factories.

Rethinking Power for the AI Factory

Power architecture is becoming one of the defining challenges of large-scale AI infrastructure. To address rapidly increasing rack power density, Compal is advancing 800VDC power architecture and megawatt-class power infrastructure designed for the requirements of next-generation AI data centers.

By moving toward higher-voltage DC architectures and more efficient power delivery, Compal aims to reduce power conversion complexity and support increasingly dense AI environments. This approach establishes a scalable power foundation capable of evolving alongside future generations of accelerated computing.

Cooling Infrastructure Built for Higher Density

Greater compute density also requires a fundamental shift in thermal management. Compal is expanding its infrastructure portfolio with advanced liquid-cooling technologies and megawatt-scale cooling capabilities, enabling AI systems to operate efficiently as rack densities continue to rise.

Rather than treating compute, power and cooling as separate systems, Compal is engineering them as interconnected elements of the AI factory. By considering these technologies together at the rack and data-center level, Compal can optimize infrastructure around the requirements of high-performance accelerated computing.

Engineering from the Grid to the GPU

Together, these capabilities represent Compal's evolution beyond individual server platforms toward a broader AI infrastructure strategy. By combining accelerated computing, power, cooling and rack-scale integration with global engineering and manufacturing resources, Compal is helping customers bridge the gap between advanced AI technology and real-world, large-scale deployment.

"Building the next generation of AI factories requires us to rethink the entire infrastructure surrounding accelerated computing," said Alan Chang, Vice President of ISBG at Compal. "Compal is bringing together power, cooling, rack integration and NVIDIA accelerated computing to help customers build AI infrastructure that can scale efficiently from the platform level to megawatt-scale deployments."

At OCP, Compal will demonstrate how these infrastructure technologies come together to address the growing power, thermal and deployment challenges of the AI era-engineering the critical infrastructure from the grid to the GPU.

Visit Compal at OCP Global Summit 2026, Booth E65, to discover the infrastructure behind the next generation of NVIDIA-powered AI factories.

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. Compal has actively expanded into new growth areas, including cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates design and production facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

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