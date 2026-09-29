Delta Electronics (Americas): Delta Electronics to Advance Next-Generation Autonomous Driving built on NVIDIA Hyperion

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and smart green solutions, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of smarter, safer, and more efficient next-generation autonomous driving systems. This collaboration combines Delta's superior expertise in automotive energy management, xEV powertrain systems, in-vehicle high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, and system integration with NVIDIA Hyperion and the NVIDIA Halos safety system.

NVIDIA Hyperion is a reference sensor and compute platform for Level 4 autonomous vehicles and robotaxis, combining dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor with NVIDIA Halos safety system to accelerate safe, production-ready autonomy.

James Tang, Executive Vice President of Mobility Business Category at Delta, said, "Autonomous driving requires years of technology development, continuous innovation, and strong system integration. Our commitment to the EV sector began several years ago, developing strong expertise in power electronics and key automotive technologies, and accumulating extensive development experience with world-class automakers. We are honored that NVIDIA recognizes Delta's automotive expertise and strategic direction. Through this joint endeavor, we will further integrate AI and HPC capabilities into the enhancement of advanced autonomous driving functions, turning next-generation smart vehicles into real-world applications while pursuing new opportunities in the fast-growing smart mobility market."

Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA, said, "Level 4 autonomous driving requires powerful in-vehicle computing, a comprehensive sensor architecture and close collaboration across the automotive ecosystem. By combining Delta's automotive and system integration expertise with NVIDIA Hyperion, we can accelerate the development of safe, intelligent and scalable autonomous driving systems for the next generation of mobility."

This collaboration is expected to strengthen the synergies between the two companies in autonomous driving across technology, ecosystem development, and market opportunities. Delta will combine its automotive prowess and system integration capabilities with NVIDIA Hyperion supported by NVIDIA's dedicated engineering team, to elevate the development of autonomous driving solutions.

Delta will also leverage its experience working with the world's leading automakers, together with NVIDIA's global ecosystem, to expand engagement with customers and partners and create new business opportunities. Together, the two companies aim to develop AI-driven autonomous driving solutions and accelerate growth in the smart mobility market.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices) for 15 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 9 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)