Swedish heat pump manufacturer Qvantum has launched a new air-to-water heat pump designed for multi-residential developments and light commercial buildings. "With a wide operating window, the QA50 is ideal as the primary energy source for low-temperature ambient loop systems. Its compact dimensions and modular design allow multiple units to be combined, creating a scalable solution that can be tailored to project requirements while maximising available plant room space," the company said in a statement. The new unit measures 1,195 mm × 980 mm × 1,900 mm and weighs 363 kg. It can reportedly operate ...

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