Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. Third Quarter 2026 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2026 third-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and are presented in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards (IAS 34) for Interim Financial Reporting.

3Q'26 Highlights:

Same Store Sales (SSS) in Mexico in line with ANTAD, affected by a weak performance of the Southeast Region.

Consolidated Gross Margin increased 53 basis points (bps), driven by efficiencies at the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center) at Chedraui USA.

Consolidated EBITDA margin increased 14 bps to 8.7%. Chedraui Mexico's EBITDA margin stood at 9.8% compared to 9.9% in 3Q'25. Chedraui USA EBITDA margin up 18 bps to 7.5%.

Consolidated Net Income of $1,626 million pesos.

Net cash multiple to EBITDA is -0.13x at the end of 3Q'26 vs. -0.03x in 3Q'25.

Expansion in the consolidated sales floor in the last twelve months of 3.4%, while the sales floor in Chedraui Mexico grew 4.7%.

Appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar with an impact on results of 6.2%.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

Our three strategic pillars: having the lowest price, the best assortment store by store, and the best shopping experience for our customers, continue to be the key factors in navigating the challenging consumer environment we face in Mexico and the United States.

In Mexico, the Southeast Region of the country continues to be affected by the slowdown in public and private investment, as well as by lower tourism activity, which was reflected in the result of our same-store sales (SSS) in the quarter. Although the performance in the Southeast Region was above ANTAD in the Self-Service sector, since it's the most significant region for our operations, it impacted the total company SSS result.

I want to recognize our employees for their dedication this quarter; their effort in executing the cost containment strategy that we implemented in Mexico was effective in mitigating the loss of operating leverage. Thus, the EBITDA margin decreased by only 5 basis points (bps) compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In Chedraui USA, SSS remained soft, affected by a decrease in transactions, explained by a stricter immigration policy, the lower distribution of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, and consumer spending that is continuing to be impacted by high gasoline prices.

Chedraui USA's EBITDA margin increased by 18 bps to 7.5%, benefiting from efficiencies in procurement, distribution costs in the RCDC, and operational efficiencies implemented in the organization.

We reiterate our commitment to invest in Mexico and the United States in 2026. In this quarter, we opened a total of 22 Supercitos, three Chedraui stores, a Super Chedraui and an Arteli store in Mexico, while in the United States we opened an El Super store and a Fiesta store.

We maintain the strength of our financial position, as a result of positive cash flow generation. Thus, in the first nine months of the year, the Net Debt (cash) to EBITDA ratio stood at -0.13x compared to -0.03x in the previous year.

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Conference Call Information

Date

Wednesday, October 28th, 2026

11:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

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Webcast

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Humberto Tafolla Núñez

Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz Deputy General Manager Ticker symbol (BMV): IR and Financial Information Deputy Director Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10 CHDRAUI B Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.