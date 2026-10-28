SHEIN Further Expands Marketplace Seller Compliance Education With Joint Training Session by US-Based UL Solutions

Joint training by UL Solutions is the latest session in a strategic series to boost knowledge and understanding of compliance requirements by marketplace sellers

Nearly 20 training sessions have been jointly delivered over the past six months in collaboration with Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) organizations, including UL Solutions, SGS, Intertek and Bureau Veritas

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, has partnered with UL Solutions, a globally recognized third-party TIC organization founded in the United States, to conduct its latest joint training session for marketplace sellers on October 27, focusing on product safety and compliance requirements for lithium batteries intended for use in consumer electronics and commercial environment, covering safety standards and market access regulations. This marked the second training collaboration between SHEIN and UL Solutions, following a joint session on medical devices in August 2026.

The training featured a Senior Engineer at UL Solutions, who provided an overview of safety standards for power banks and consumer lithium-ion batteries, including guidance on selecting appropriate standards. As well as a SME of UL Solutions' Global Battery and Battery Product Standards Strategy Group, who shared insights into global market access requirements for consumer electronics and their enrolled lithium batteries.

This collaboration with UL Solutions is part of SHEIN's ongoing efforts to strengthen its marketplace seller compliance education initiatives through collaborations with internationally recognized third-party Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) organizations. Over the past six months, SHEIN has worked with multiple TIC organizations to deliver nearly 20 training sessions, providing marketplace sellers with guidance on product safety, quality standards and regulatory compliance requirements across key product categories.

Strengthening Seller Compliance Education Through International Partnerships

Since the beginning of 2026, SHEIN has continued to increase its investment in product safety and quality management, strengthening its platform compliance governance while expanding education and support initiatives designed to help marketplace sellers improve their understanding of compliance requirements and their ability to meet them in practice.

A key part of these efforts is SHEIN's collaboration with internationally recognized TIC organizations to provide sellers with specialized compliance training across a range of product categories. Over the past six months, SHEIN has partnered with organizations including Intertek, Bureau Veritas, SGS, TÜV SÜD, Cotecna, Eurofins, UL Solutions and Technická inšpekcia to deliver nearly 20 compliance training sessions. These sessions have covered key product categories including textiles, cosmetics, personal protective equipment, children's toys, baby products, electronics and electrical appliances, and medical devices, and form part of SHEIN's broader seller education and support initiatives, which are made available through the SHEIN Seller Learning Center.

In September 2026, SHEIN announced its cooperation with the SPEAC Project, an EU-funded initiative, to jointly deliver compliance training for SHEIN Marketplace sellers on key European Union (EU) regulatory requirements.

Product safety and compliance are shared responsibilities, and equipping marketplace sellers with the right knowledge and resources is an important part of SHEIN's approach. By working with internationally recognized TIC organizations, SHEIN is able to provide sellers with practical guidance on evolving regulatory requirements and product safety standards across different markets and product categories. These collaborations complement the company's ongoing compliance governance efforts and reflect its commitment to helping sellers build stronger compliance capabilities while maintaining a safe and reliable shopping experience for our customers.

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