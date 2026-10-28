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AL

WKN: 886106 | ISIN: US0113111076 | Ticker-Symbol: AL3
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:37
129,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALAMO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALAMO GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,00132,0012:20
130,00132,0012:14
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 10:48 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MCF Corporate Finance: MCF acted as exclusive financial advisor to Alamo Group on its acquisition of Econ Engineering Group

MCF acted as exclusive financial advisor to Alamo Group on its acquisition of Econ Engineering Group

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. ("Alamo"), a listed American manufacturer of high-quality industrial and vegetation management equipment, has acquired Econ Engineering Group Limited ("Econ"), a leading UK manufacturer and rental provider of roadway maintenance trucks and equipment.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Ripon, North Yorkshire, Econ manufactures equipment used in year-round road maintenance, including gritters, de-icing vehicles, road patching and repair equipment, and multi-purpose truck bodies. Econ also operates a rental fleet of approximately 1,300 of its own vocational trucks and provides parts and service support to customers throughout the UK.

This acquisition represents another step in Alamo Group's strategy to expand its Industrial Equipment portfolio through disciplined investment in market-leading businesses serving essential infrastructure and maintenance applications.

"Econ is a strong addition to Alamo Group and supports our strategy to expand our Industrial Equipment portfolio," said Robert Hureau, Chief Executive Officer, Alamo Group Inc. "Its leading market position, differentiated products, strong customer service capabilities, and attractive end-markets make Econ a great fit with our portfolio of industrial businesses. Econ also gives us a stronger platform in the UK and creates opportunities for long-term growth. Beyond the initial synergies we expect from bringing Econ onto Alamo Group's platform, we see significant room to grow the business both within and beyond its core market. We want to welcome all the Econ Engineering team members to our family and are excited about our future together."

MCF advised Alamo on this transaction, leveraging its expertise in executing successful cross-border deals.

About Alamo Group

Founded in 1969, Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment, serving end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture, and tree care. The Company has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia

Contact:

Deal lead: Ian Henderson, Partner, henderson@mcfcorpfin.com
Press contact: Elaine Kelly, Director Marketing, kelly@mcfcorpfin.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mcf-corporate-finance/r/mcf-acted-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-alamo-group-on-its-acquisition-of-econ-engineering-group,c4416495

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcf-acted-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-alamo-group-on-its-acquisition-of-econ-engineering-group-302921959.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.