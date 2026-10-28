RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE MARKS A NEW CHAPTER IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT AS APWIRELESS TRANSITIONS UNDER ONE GLOBAL GROUP NAME

One global name reflects the group's scale, capital resources, and investment expertise across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. today announced that APWireless has become Radius Global Infrastructure, bringing the group under one global name that reflects its scale, investment expertise and position across the digital infrastructure landscape. With more than 14,000 lease streams across 23 countries, the group is a global infrastructure investment business focused on acquiring, managing and creating long-term value from mission-critical assets that support an increasingly connected world.

As demand for data and connectivity accelerates and networks become increasingly complex, the need for specialized investment expertise, flexible capital and global execution capabilities continues to grow. Radius Global Infrastructure invests across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, including cell site and ground leases, network switches and exchanges, fiber aggregation points, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), data centers and towers. This breadth of investment capabilities enables the group to work across asset classes and geographies, providing network operators, TowerCos, property owners and digital infrastructure partners with capital solutions supported by deep sector expertise and local market execution.

"The demand for data and connectivity is reshaping the infrastructure the world depends on, creating significant opportunities for long-term investment," said Julian Plumstead, CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure. "Our role is to put capital, expertise and global reach behind the assets that make that connectivity possible. Operating under the Radius Global Infrastructure name reflects the magnitude of that opportunity and the scale and expertise we bring across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem."

Since inception, the group has invested more than $3.4 billion in critical infrastructure assets, deploying capital through long-standing relationships with property owners, operators, and industry partners around the world. Its investment approach combines global scale and capital resources with deep local market expertise, disciplined execution, and a long-term partnership orientation. Together with its partners, Radius Global Infrastructure seeks to create durable value while supporting the continued investment required to expand and evolve the networks that underpin global connectivity.

Beginning October 28, 2026, the group's offices and businesses worldwide will operate under the Radius Global Infrastructure name. The group's ownership, leadership, and financial structure remain unchanged, and customers and partners will continue to work with the same teams and points of contact.

"The expertise and relationships our clients rely on remain unchanged," Plumstead added. "The Radius Global Infrastructure name reflects the strength of what we bring to those relationships: global reach, deep investment expertise and significant capital available to pursue compelling opportunities. We have the resources, experience and execution capabilities to invest alongside our partners and support the infrastructure required for the next generation of global connectivity."

To learn more about Radius Global Infrastructure, visit www.radiusglobal.com.

About Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ("Radius Global") is a leading global telecommunications and digital infrastructure investment company. Radius Global specializes in the strategic acquisition and management of critical telecommunication infrastructure including cell site leases, network switches/exchanges, fiber aggregation points, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), data centers, and towers. With more than 14,000+ lease streams spanning across 23 countries, Radius Global is one of the largest international real property acquirers globally. Radius Global is a portfolio company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. More information about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is available at https://www.radiusglobal.com .

Media Inquiries:

Marlyn García

Vice President, Marketing

Email: media@radiusglobal.com

Phone: (619) 359-3925

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