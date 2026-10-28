Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marina Katsimitsoulias, CPA, CA, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Katsimitsoulias will also chair the Company's Audit Committee.

Ms. Katsimitsoulias is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 20 years of experience in financial reporting and public company finance. She is currently Director Finance at Juno International Corporation, a TSX Venture listed investment holding company. From 2020 until its business combination in December 2025, she was Chief Financial Officer of Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (now Evolve Royalties Ltd.), a CSE listed exploration company. Before that, she held senior controller roles at Laborie and Dynacare, after starting out in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

"We have been looking for someone with Marina's background for some time," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer. "She has run the finances of an exploration company and understands how these businesses are funded and reported. With the size of the program we have underway at NAK, we want a strong Audit Committee, and Marina will lead it. We are pleased to have her on the Board."

With Ms. Katsimitsoulias's appointment, the Board now consists of six directors, four of whom are independent.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is advancing the NAK copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry District, located 4.5 km north of the Hearne Hill South Property. The Company is backed by approximately $45 million in cash and four cornerstone strategic shareholders. American Eagle is currently conducting an approximately 55,000-metre drill program, expected to run through April 2027, with three rigs operating continuously across the seasons. Approximately 80 drill holes are planned, and the goal for the season is to significantly expand tonnage while both extending known high-grade zones and discovering new ones. The Company is funded for multiple years from cash on hand, with the current program designed to support future technical studies and demonstrate the viability of NAK as a mine within the current metal cycle.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the contribution Ms. Katsimitsoulias is expected to make to the Board and the Audit Committee, the grant and vesting of stock options, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company's 2026 to 2027 drill program at NAK and the Company's future plans and technical studies. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "will", "may" or variations of such words. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, exploration results, the availability of financing, commodity prices and general market conditions. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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