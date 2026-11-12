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WKN: A14QLH | ISIN: AU000000S320 | Ticker: 32Z
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 08:25
2,873 Euro
+4,66 % +0,128
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTH32 LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8042,86911.11.
2,8112,85711.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD
AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP0,525-1,87 %
SOUTH32 LIMITED2,873+4,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.