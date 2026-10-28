CORK'S LEAD WIDENS IN UK RETAIL AND ON-TRADE

Research commissioned by the Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) shows cork-sealed wines command a widening price premium in UK retail and hospitality

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cork is strengthening its position as a marker of quality and value in the UK wine market, with new research showing that cork is increasingly represented among wines achieving stronger price points and market growth.

Research covering the UK's top 250 off-trade wines found that cork-sealed wines achieve an average retail price of £8.19 per bottle, compared with £6.93 for screwcap wines. The difference in average price has grown from 12.6% in 2021 to 18.2% in 2026, reinforcing cork's association with wines that sustain greater value.

Cork-sealed wines generated £344 million in sales in the 52 weeks to 13 June 2026, with value growth of 6% year on year, compared with 3.5% across the top 250 wines overall. Cork accounts for 54.2% of sales value among wines priced above £10 and 72.2% above £12.

Importantly, cork is not limited to the most expensive wines. Widely available brands at accessible price points, including 19 Crimes from Treasury Wine Estates, are performing strongly under cork, demonstrating its relevance across different occasions, price points and consumer budgets.

Cork is also expanding beyond red wine. Its share of the white wine market has doubled from 11% to 22%, while rosé has increased to approximately 5%.

The pattern is even more pronounced in the on-trade, where cork is strongly represented among wines with higher-value positioning. Across the top 50 wine brands, the difference in average selling price between cork-sealed and screwcap wines has increased from 20.6% in 2021 to 74.5% in 2026. Natural cork wines sell for an average of £36.87 per 750ml bottle and £8.60 per 175ml glass, compared with £21.13 and £4.93 respectively for screwcap wines.

Claudia Pimenta, General Director of APCOR, said: "These findings are not simply about expensive wine. They show that cork is present across accessible and premium price points while being particularly strongly associated with wines that create greater value. Cork-sealed wines are growing ahead of the wider off-trade, and natural cork is delivering strong value and volume growth in the on-trade."

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