Discova to Champion Exceptional Guide Experiences at WTM London 2026

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discova will attend World Travel Mart (WTM) 2026 at ExCeL London from 3-5 December. The recently B Corp certified Destination Management Company (DMC) will be at booth N10-108 to showcase its purpose-driven journeys across 11 Asian destinations, created by local product experts and delivered by excellent guides who immerse guests in local communities and culture.

The attendees for this year are Suyin Lee (Chief Executive Officer), Rhydian James (Chief Commercial Officer), Chad Anderson (Director of Sales, EMEA), Nicholas Shuttleworth (Vice President Sales, NA/ANZ), Peter Christiansen (Chief Operations Officer), Nicoline Dolman (Group Contracting Leader), Elena Bartolini (Business Development Manager Europe), Matt Bangma (Head of Sales, UK), Lee Speechly (EMEA Account Manager), Quynh Dinh (Business Development Manager UK), Anneli Buerhle (Senior Account Manager), and James Duquette (Customer & Guide Experience Leader).

Because Guides are at the heart of how Discova delivers immersive experiences, this year at WTM London, the DMC will highlight how these individuals from diverse backgrounds make perfect brand ambassadors for their destinations. Their insights go beyond typical facts, as Discova guides use their storytelling prowess to bring their country's traditions and customs to life.

At WTM, partners can meet with Customer and Guide Experience Leader James Duquette to learn how Discova regularly trains its guides to be the best in the business.

He says, "We have taken a fresh approach to coaching and training that is built on the feedback that customers share with us through reviews, surveys, and messages. Using these customer insights, we have crafted a thoughtful learning journey for our guides, including high-impact in-person workshops, a library of online learnings, and a regular calendar of ad-hoc sessions on trending topics. Guide and Customer Experience sitting under the same umbrella means every day we are working together to ensure we have the best guides in Asia and deliver purpose-driven journeys for our travellers."

Discova guides understand their role is not simply to take guests from point A to point B. Instead, they are skilled experts who anticipate guest expectations and deliver without being asked. Before any journey, where appropriate, the DMC also matches the customer profile to a guide profile based on interests, creating experiences that linger long after the trip ends.

To meet James or any of Discova's leaders attending WTM London, write to Discova at agents@discova.com

Media Contact:

communications@discova.com

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